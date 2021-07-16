DEAR HARRIETTE: I just graduated from high school, and it's starting to sink in that I'm leaving the town I lived in for 18 years. I'm leaving my friends, my family and the only place I have ever known for a college 2,000 miles away. I thought I would be happy when I threw my cap into the air. I thought I would look forward to new people, places and things, but now I'm just plain scared. I'm scared the college I go to will make me miserable and I'll waste $80,000 on my unhappiness. I'm scared my friends will make new college friends and forget about me. I'm scared that I'll struggle to balance my academic and social lives to the point where I flunk out. Perhaps I'm not as ready for college as I once thought, and maybe I need to take a gap year instead.
How do I know whether these are just plain nerves or I actually need to take a break from everything? What happens if I take a gap year and am even more scared to go to college the following year? -- Possible Gap Year Student
DEAR POSSIBLE GAP YEAR STUDENT: Take a moment to breathe. Look back at the past four years. Congratulate yourself on getting through one of the most difficult periods in our history and completing your high school studies. You should be proud of yourself.
You are now in a moment of transition. These can be frightening, primarily due to the uncertainty of the future. Instead of taking a gap year, which I know is popular, I recommend that you take a look at the plans that you have in place. Yes, college is expensive. Think about the school you have selected. Remind yourself why you chose it. What does it offer that appeals to you? Are any friends going there, or will this be a new adventure altogether? Are there summer activities that can help you get acclimated to the school?
Think about your friends. Make a pact to stay in touch during this first year. Be realistic. Agree to communicate once a month or occasionally via text or Snapchat. Do not obsess about what they are doing. All of you will be exploring and figuring out the college experience. Some may remain close as others naturally fade away. It's all OK. Trust that you can take on this next step with excitement and enthusiasm. Don't give up now. Stand up straight and forge ahead. You can do it -- and enjoy each moment as it unfolds.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend goes on late-night jogs, and I find it very dangerous. I don't want her denying her physical fitness, but I cannot continue to watch her endanger herself. She won't let me go on the runs with her because she says it's her alone time. What can I do? -- Late-Night Runner
DEAR LATE-NIGHT RUNNER: This is a tough one that would give me stomach flips, too. If your girlfriend refuses to run with a friend, see if you can get her to use a tracker on her phone. There are tons of apps that allow you to stay connected via GPS with others, like Find My Friends or Life360. Suggest that your girlfriend use one of these apps to let you know where she is when she's on a run. She can control when you see her whereabouts and when you don't, so she doesn't have to feel like you are stalking her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I found out that one of the managers at my job is dating one of my co-workers. It's 100% against company policy for a manager to be in any type of relationship with a salesperson.
I'm sensing a lot of favoritism since this relationship started. For example, the manager will allow my co-worker to go home earlier than anyone else on most days. I really want to file a complaint about this, but I do not want to be the bad guy. What should I do? -- Work Issues
DEAR WORK ISSUES: If you legitimately believe that this salesperson is being favored because of an inappropriate work relationship, report it to human resources. You can remain anonymous when file your complaint. Request that your identity be protected. You will need to have evidence of what you suspect. Otherwise, it's just hearsay. Before you make your accusation, gather the facts and be able to articulate them clearly. If possible, bring proof to the meeting.
You can tell the human resources representative that it brings you no joy to bring this indiscretion to their attention, but you are concerned for your upward mobility and that of others in the company who do not have the distinct advantage of being intimately involved with one of the bosses.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I put in my two weeks' notice at work, and my boss gave me a load of things to do before I go. I feel like I am not obligated to do any of them since I am quitting and have already found a new position. It is almost impossible to focus on the transition into my new job because of the humongous work load my boss gave me. At this point, I kind of want to throw my hands up and just leave before my two weeks are up. What should I do? -- One Foot Out the Door
DEAR ONE FOOT OUT THE DOOR: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings. You should leave this job by displaying impeccable work. I imagine that your boss has loaded you with so many projects because you have demonstrated an uncanny ability to do the work. What you may want to do is talk to your boss. Suggest that what you have been given may be too much for you to complete. Ask that your boss select the key projects that would make the best use of your time. Agree to a more realistic workload and go for it. This matters even as you are walking out the door, because it shows everyone that you are a professional and you do your best no matter what. Sometime down the line, your reputation at this job may reverberate somewhere else. Always do your best and handle your business. It is surely worth it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Summer is here, which means it's bathing suit season. I've always struggled with my body image. I grew up overweight, so I got used to hiding my body in sweatshirts and sweatpants. But now with the heat, my old tricks won't work, and I am forced to confront one of my biggest fears: my body.
When I think of putting on a swimsuit, I feel like I am putting all my insecurities on display for the world to see. I normally would just avoid all situations where I would have to wear a bathing suit, but my friend recently moved into a house with a pool. She keeps inviting me and my friends over to swim. By not going, I feel left out. I just am not comfortable wearing a bathing suit. What should I do? -- Swimsuit Season
DEAR SWIMSUIT SEASON: For starters, there are all kinds of swimsuits. I feel confident that you can find one that is flattering to your figure. There are tankinis with tops that can be somewhat loose-fitting, matched with all kinds of bottoms, including athletic shorts. Look online for options in your size. There are more choices today than ever. When you find a suit that fits you well, it will give you more confidence.
Next, jump in the water when you get to your friend's. You don't have to sit around tanning. Be the girl in the pool. You can splash around, cool off and draw less attention to your body.
When you are out of the pool, you don't have to wear a swimsuit. Plenty of people go to pool parties and wear street clothes. T-shirts and shorts work fine when you don't plan to take a dip.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am working on starting a podcast targeted specifically to STEM majors. The podcast began as an extra credit project for school, but all my friends and peers suggested taking the show public. I've prerecorded the first few episodes with my co-host, who is also a STEM major. My non-STEM friends are begging me to interview them as well. How do I tell them that they can't be on my show unless they are in the same field of study? I don't want them to feel left out, and I don't want them to feel like I don't value them. -- Aerospace Engineer
DEAR AEROSPACE ENGINEER: Thank your friends for their support of your podcast. Invite them to take a listen so that they get a sense of what you are doing. Feel free to tell them that, at least for now as you are developing your podcast, that the type of guest you are looking to interview is someone specifically interested in science, technology, engineering and math. Be sure to acknowledge that this doesn't mean that other areas of interest aren't good. It just means that your show's focus is limited to these categories.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating this guy for four months. He finally told me he wants to get exclusive, which means introducing me to the most important person in his life: his daughter. This is the first I am hearing of a daughter. He never mentioned her when I met him. It's a complete surprise, and I don't know what to do now. She is still young, and having me in her life is huge because I know the type of influence people can have on kids at that age. I just don't know if I'm ready for that.
I don't date much, and he is the first guy I've seen this consistently. I feel like this information can be the end of us -- but I don't want that. A kid is a huge factor, and I respect that. How can I make this work and bring myself to be ready for dating a guy with a child? -- Potential Stepmother
DEAR POTENTIAL STEPMOTHER: Just because your boyfriend is ready for you to meet his daughter doesn't mean you are. And that's fine. It's time for you two to get serious. I'm sure he has been thinking long and hard about whether it is safe to introduce anyone to his young child. From that perspective, you can put on the brakes. Explain that this is your first time learning of her. Ask him why he chose not to tell you. Learn more about the situation, including his relationship with the child's mother, her living arrangements, etc. Get a sense of his intentions. Let him know your concerns, especially since it is early in your relationship -- and too early to make a family commitment.
If you like him enough to be exclusive, say that. Tell him that you want to take it slow and be sure that you are ready for the big step of caring for a child before you meet her. Take your time.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410