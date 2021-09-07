DEAR DRUNK WORDS: You have to ask yourself if you want to hang out with someone who regularly gets blackout drunk. What is going on in her life that makes her get so out of control? Instead of accepting her apology, challenge her to get some help. Further, tell her that her comments about you and to you when she is drunk are offensive and consistent. Yes, if she keeps saying them, she does think them, even if she acts like she doesn't when she comes out of her fog.

Sit with her when she's sober, and review what she has been saying and doing over time. Be specific with her so that she understands the impact of her behavior on her reputation as well as her friendships. Make it clear that you do not want to hang out with her now. You have had enough of her hurting your feelings, and you don't want to deal with it anymore. Point out that apologies work when they are backed up by better behavior in the future. In her case, her behavior has not changed. You will need to be crystal clear when you recount her actions to her. She will likely try to get you to stop talking. It can be extremely difficult to listen to stories of your own indiscretions. Make her listen so that she can fully understand how offensive her words have been and why you have had enough.