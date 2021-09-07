DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently dug up some pictures of the women that my fiance dated before me. I couldn't help but notice that they look nothing like me. I'm a tall, full-figured Black woman, and every single girl he dated before me was petite and white. I'm now wondering how he could even be attracted to me if that was his type. Should I ask him about this? -- Opposite Type
DEAR OPPOSITE TYPE: Digging up people's past often leads you to uncomfortable places. First of all, stop allowing unnecessary insecurities to cloud the goodness of your relationship. Remind yourself of the reasons that you and your fiance got engaged in the first place. While there is some truth in the notion that people have a type, it doesn't always play out. Personally, I can tell you that I learned that my husband of 28 years primarily dated white women before he met me. They didn't look like me, have a similar background or share any commonalities with me. Yet, as a couple, we are long-haulers, so to speak. This can happen for you, too.
We did talk about it when I learned about his previous relationships. It turns out, like most people, he dated women he met along the way at school and through work. Chances are, this is true for your fiance, too. Feel free to ask him about his previous girlfriends. You can even ask why he chose you when you don't seem to be his "type," but don't feel insecure about it. Just listen and learn.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend gets blackout drunk and doesn't remember the rude things she says to me (and others) when she sobers up. She always apologizes and takes everything back, but I almost feel that the drunk words are how she really feels inside. Should I take those words seriously? -- Drunk Words
DEAR DRUNK WORDS: You have to ask yourself if you want to hang out with someone who regularly gets blackout drunk. What is going on in her life that makes her get so out of control? Instead of accepting her apology, challenge her to get some help. Further, tell her that her comments about you and to you when she is drunk are offensive and consistent. Yes, if she keeps saying them, she does think them, even if she acts like she doesn't when she comes out of her fog.
Sit with her when she's sober, and review what she has been saying and doing over time. Be specific with her so that she understands the impact of her behavior on her reputation as well as her friendships. Make it clear that you do not want to hang out with her now. You have had enough of her hurting your feelings, and you don't want to deal with it anymore. Point out that apologies work when they are backed up by better behavior in the future. In her case, her behavior has not changed. You will need to be crystal clear when you recount her actions to her. She will likely try to get you to stop talking. It can be extremely difficult to listen to stories of your own indiscretions. Make her listen so that she can fully understand how offensive her words have been and why you have had enough.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was going through some boxes and things, trying to organize my house, and I came across some old love letters that I had written to a man I used to date many moons ago. While we dated way before I met my husband, I bet that these letters would be disturbing for him to find. I kept them for so long because of the nostalgia. I really loved this man. I think that I should dispose of them, but I'm finding it hard to do. What do you think? -- Letting Go
DEAR LETTING GO: Put yourself in your husband's shoes. How would you feel if you came across some of his old love letters? It's time to shred them, burn them or otherwise safely dispose of them. Live in the present. It's safer and can be more fulfilling.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I did one of those popular diets for the month of January, and I am so mad. I did it because I need to lose weight; sitting around at home during COVID-19 and eating whenever I want to has not helped me at all. But starving myself for a month didn't help either. My stomach was constantly upset, and I didn't even lose much weight. I did notice what my cravings are because my patterns were disrupted. But still, I'm left in the same position that I started in: I need to lose weight. What should I do? -- Need To Lose
DEAR NEED TO LOSE: Go get a physical from your doctor. Figure out the status of your health, and ask for a referral to a nutritionist. You can work with this person to assess your current eating habits and consider healthier options. You should also incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Don't let the effect of the interminable quarantine make you unhealthy. Incorporate a few modifications into your daily life, and track your success.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I don't have any friends. When I was out and about, working and socializing, it felt completely different. I was always the belle of the ball, so to speak. My work was very social, and I knew a lot of people who acted like they wanted to be around me. Now that we can't go anywhere, I realize that most of those people have disappeared. I have one girlfriend who I have talked to consistently over all these months. The rest -- poof! When I have reached out to some of the people I thought were my friends, it fell flat. Should I just let them go? I feel like such a loser. -- No Friends
DEAR NO FRIENDS: My mother used to say that you were lucky if you could count your friends on one hand. That's all you need. Many people are acquaintances. Few are true friends. If you have one good friend, hold onto her -- especially after the world opens up again. Don't take her for granted. The others are part of your social circle. Don't be mad at them. Just realize who they are and the purpose they serve in your life. The mistake that many people make is attempting to turn relationships into something that they are not.
Use this reflective time to assess your relationships. Who fits into what category? If you identify anyone outside of your one friend who could be a true friend, decide to cultivate that bond. Be attentive, and let that person know how much you value him or her in your life.
When you are clear about the roles that people play in your world, you can manage your feelings and expectations better. It will be easier for you to know who can keep a secret, who gives great advice, who is good for a night on the town, who is a great connector, etc. Being aware in this way will make you a winner!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I interviewed a number of dynamic people for a project recently. I could hire only one person. I was telling a friend about my experience, and she asked me if I would refer the people I hadn't hired to her. This put me in an awkward situation. The job I had to offer was very specific and different from what my friend needs. Perhaps someone might work for her, though.
Something about my friend asking rubbed me the wrong way. What I realize is that every time I go through an interviewing process, this same friend wants to take her pick from my group. I spend a lot of time and effort soliciting talent for my projects. My friend told me that she only wants to interview people who have already been vetted by people she knows. She admitted that she wants me to do the work for her. I take offense to that. Should I refer her to the candidates who might be good for her, despite me being miffed at her for mooching? -- Freeloader
DEAR FREELOADER: If you truly believe you have met a candidate who would be good for your friend, don't keep that information to yourself. Share. But what you can do in the future is stop talking about the machinations of your interview process. Your friend has told you hers. She waits to hear what her friends and colleagues have learned about people and picks from their rejects. If you don't want her to do that anymore, stop talking about what you do and who you've met. What you don't tell her, she won't know.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I decided to lay off the booze for a month. We had been drinking too much all last year. While it was fun, we knew we were overdoing it. Anyhow, for all of January we went cold turkey. It was good for us. But then we immediately started drinking again when February started. And we overdid it. We both drank a lot and woke up hungover. It was awful. Does that mean we are alcoholics? -- CAN'T STOP DRINKING
DEAR CAN'T STOP DRINKING: You can decide for yourself or with a medical professional as to whether you are alcoholics. What you have clearly identified is that you like to drink and that in the past you have drunk too much. Why not go back to your January plan and stop drinking again? Follow the idea of one day at a time. Decide that today you will not have a drink. Get through today, then go for tomorrow. If you aren't interested in stopping completely, give yourself a day of the week when you can have a drink. Decide in advance what that day will be and how much you are allowing yourself to consume. Do this with your girlfriend so that you can support each other.
If it is too difficult to drink in moderation, you may have a drinking problem. If you feel you need help to stop, get it. You can visit Alcoholics Anonymous online to get started at aa.org.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106