DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is a Gemini, and boy does he act like one. He treats me so nicely when we are in public. But the moment we get home or out of earshot of other people, he is mean and nasty. It's kind of shocking how he behaves.

We just went to an event, and he was so sweet and kind to me and everyone else. I thought to myself how lovely our evening was. Then, when we were at home, he was watching TV, and he mentioned something to me about what he was watching. When I asked him to clarify what he meant, he yelled at me that he had already answered in the most venomous tone ever. At first I was taken aback. Then I realized there was no audience. He could go back to being his secretly mean self. I can't stand it. Whenever I point it out, he dismisses it, saying I am too sensitive. I don't want to live like this. -- Two-Faced

DEAR TWO-FACED: Do you call your husband out on his behavior when he treats you meanly? Do you stand up for yourself? Even though that may be hard to do, if you do not challenge him, he may not even realize that he is doing it. So speak up and ask him why he is talking to you in that tone. Tell him that it hurts your feelings when he is mean to you. Point out how he acts in public versus in private. Tell him how you want to be treated. Ask him if he is willing to attempt to be more thoughtful and kind to you.

If the answer is yes, help him to notice the times that he is harsh and disrespectful so he can learn to mend his ways. If he is unwilling to consider altering the ways that he interacts with you, you will have to make a tough decision. Is it worth it for you to stay in an emotionally abusive relationship?

Healthline.com lists these as some signs of an abusive relationship to look out for: name-calling and derogatory nicknames, character assassination, yelling, patronizing, public embarrassment, dismissiveness, joking, belittling your personal appearance, putting down your interests and pushing your buttons. If your husband is doing any of these, what's your next step?

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm passionate about the company that I work for. Unfortunately, since 2020, I cannot deny the fact that the company has been struggling. I was offered a promotion recently. Before accepting the promotion, a friend of mine schooled me about the term "glass cliff" (a situation in which women are promoted to higher positions during times of crisis or duress, or during a recession when the chance of failure is more likely). It dawned on me that I was offered a promotion at my company's lowest point. Should I take the promotion, or would it be safe to decline and not fall victim to another glass cliff situation? -- Promoted During Crisis

DEAR PROMOTED DURING CRISIS: Not accepting the promotion does not put you in a position of greater job security. It may, instead, tell your team that you are unwilling to do all that you can to help save the company.

You are in an awkward situation. To make the best of it, be as communicative as possible with your team leader. Get clarity on the objectives of the new position. What will be expected of you? How will success be measured? Map out a plan with your boss for how you and your team can win with you stepping into this role. Point out the volatility in the market and the precarious state of the company. Find out who will share responsibility with you for success.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have always had clear, young skin. I pride myself on it. I am already 60 years old, and you would never know it if you looked at me. The other day, though, I noticed that my skin is looking dry and I can see some lines forming on my forehead. I'm wondering if it's time for me to start getting Botox or something. I am afraid that if I lose my looks, I will lose everything. I don't have any money or things. What can I do? -- Cracked Mirror

DEAR CRACKED MIRROR: Remember that we are literally entering a new season -- winter. Weather conditions in most places become cold and dry, requiring more lubrication inside and out. As you get older, your skin becomes more sensitive to the cold. Start by moisturizing your skin better and drinking more water. Visit a dermatologist to evaluate the condition of your skin and discover new ways to protect it for this time in your life. Ask about Botox. But don't rush to inject yourself with anything. See what you can do naturally to fortify your skin.

Also, realize that we all age, some more quickly than others. It is unrealistic to think that your face or body will remain the same forever. Rather than hinging your long-term success on how you look, pivot to embracing how you behave and treat others as symbols of your value. They will last. Your looks will not.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a lot of ideas this year that I tried to execute, but here I am at the end of the year feeling like a failure. I did complete a couple of the things that I had mapped out, but nothing made me any money, and I feel like I wasted my time. My wife told me that I need to get my act together and stop with all these schemes. She says that my so-called "bright ideas" end up costing the family money. But my job only makes so much. I feel like I have to do something more in order to provide for them. How can I assure my wife that my efforts are for her and the family and not just me having unrealistic ideas? -- Pie in the Sky

DEAR PIE IN THE SKY: Your intentions sound good, even though your outcomes have not measured up. That says that you have been looking in the wrong direction for ways to supplement your income. It is time to investigate what the needs are in your community that you are able to fulfill.

First, make a list of all of your skills. What can you do that could possibly benefit someone else? That can include technical skills, yardwork, people skills, etc. Check with your local chamber of commerce to see what opportunities exist. If you want to do something with flexible hours that allows you to keep your current job, search for that. Call centers often need support, for example. If you are gregarious and speak well, you may be able to make extra money by doing sales calls for local businesses. The point here it to figure out the need where you are, and offer to fill it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is finishing high school and has expressed that what's most difficult for her is her social life. Her friends seem to constantly be in some kind of conflict. The latest is that one young lady was dating a young man from another school who was abusive. My daughter was so upset when she told me, especially because she didn't know how to help her friend. She was mad at her and called her stupid for getting involved with this guy in the first place -- even though he did seem like a good guy in the beginning.

I had a similar experience when I was in college. I feel like I should tell her about what happened to me. My "good guy" ended up beating me up. I know now what my role was in this and how he duped me. Should I tell her? Relationships are complicated, and many people get tripped up. Is it bad for me to tell my daughter that I was abused when I was younger? -- Secret

DEAR SECRET: Your daughter is at the right age to learn about what happened to you at about the same time, especially since you have processed your experience and can speak honestly about what happened while also sharing the lessons you have learned. Your goal should be to help your daughter understand that relationships can be hard to navigate. She should not judge her friend. They all should look out for warning signs of abusive tendencies.

As she prepares to go to college and build an independent life, your daughter needs to look with even greater scrutiny at others to see if their values match hers before she allows anyone to get close to her. To learn more about warning signs of an abusive relationship, go to: ncadv.org/signs-of-abuse.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

