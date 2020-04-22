Instead, you can follow up with each of them to see if something manifested due to your connection. You can add that you hope that they keep you in mind if other projects come up that might be right for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I are cleaning out our house, and we realize that we have too much of everything, including books. We have hundreds of books that we have collected over the years, and there is nowhere to put them. We were going to just put them out, but then it occurred to me that I could sell them. We have flea markets in my city, or maybe I could do a yard sale of just books. Do you think that sounds silly, or is it viable? I know that people don't read as much as they once did, but I bet there will be some people who will find a book sale appealing. I would discount the books in order to move them. What do you think? -- Book Sale

DEAR BOOK SALE: A book sale is a great idea. You can host one now, but you might also think about doing one right before the holidays. Books make great gifts. Categorize the books based on subject, genre and audience so that it is easy for people to review them. You can make the books an easy sell by keeping the prices really low. For example, you could price them anywhere between $1 and $5, no matter how much the books originally cost. Just make sure you have change so that the transactions can be managed with ease.