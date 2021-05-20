DEAR HARRIETTE: My workplace was closed down for quarantine. We were all notified of the temporary closing until further notice. After three months, I still hadn't gotten a call or email from my company regarding reopening. I spoke to a co-worker who said that our store was open and she had been working for the past two weeks. I gave my manager a call, and she told me that they are operating at 50% capacity -- understandable.

Another two weeks have gone by, and I still have not gotten a call to return to work. The retail store I work for has a team of eight people in total. I'm sure even if hours are minimal, I still should have been called in to work some short shifts by now. Are they trying to push me out of the company quietly? I don't know if I should continue to be patient or contact corporate and figure out where my job stands. -- No Job

DEAR NO JOB: Many companies have reopened at limited capacity. You can contact corporate to find out if there will be a place for you at this location or somewhere else. Plead your case, making it clear that you are ready to work. Be prepared to talk about your reputation prior to COVID-19, especially if it is good, to encourage them to take you back.