DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an after-school program instructor at a public elementary school. I'm going on leave for a few weeks, and I had to train the substitute that will be taking over for me. I'm super-thankful that she could step in, but I immediately felt like something was off about her. I do not like the way she talks to my kids at all. The kids are very young and don't respond well to an aggressive teaching style such as hers. I feel really guilty about leaving them with someone I don't approve of. I'm not sure what type of say I have in this. Should I speak directly to her, or should I take it to a higher-up? I don't want to cause unnecessary tension. -- After-School Instructor
DEAR AFTER-SCHOOL INSTRUCTOR: Trust your gut. Talk to your replacement first and let her know what methods you believe the students respond to best. Give examples of how you have noticed the children react when they are addressed in different ways. Point out that you think she might soften some of her ways of engaging them to ensure their positive attitude.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of the reasons I fell in love with my girlfriend was her unwavering support for her friends and colleagues. She seemed to be everyone's biggest cheerleader no matter what, and I loved this about her. Now that we are officially together, I'm starting to feel a little different about that supportive quality. She shows the same type of love and supportiveness toward other men -- including some I'm not particularly fond of. I think that kind of thing is a little inappropriate when you're in a relationship. Am I wrong for feeling this way? -- Too Supportive
DEAR TOO SUPPORTIVE: Define what you mean about "support" of these male friends. Has your girlfriend said or done anything that crosses the line of intimacy with these men? What exactly is upsetting you? What do you not like about these men?
Be as clear as possible in your evaluation. I say this because you seem to be holding a double standard for your girlfriend. If her manner is to be supportive to her friends and colleagues, that does not mean only to female friends. If she has male friends and colleagues, it seems natural that she would cheerlead for them too. You need to dig deep to figure out what's bothering you. Are these men taking advantage of your girlfriend? Do you believe that any of them like her as more than a friend? Does your girlfriend seem interested in any of them?
If your jealousy is unfounded, you will need to stand down and just let her be herself, which includes being supportive of her male friends. If someone seems to be challenging your relationship, step up and talk to your girlfriend about it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just told my son that I am pregnant, and he told me that he hates the idea of having a younger sibling. He's 10 years old and a bit of an introvert, so I can understand how he wouldn't love the idea of having to share more of his space. I'm sure that he will warm up to the idea eventually, but for right now, how can I get him to be more open and accepting of the fact that our family is growing? -- Growing Family
DEAR GROWING FAMILY: Continue talking to your son about your family expansion. Let him express his concerns and fears as you ease into the conversation and what it can mean for him as a big brother. Tell him how cool it will be for him to be able to help you take care of this child. He can help teach his sibling to read and explore and participate in your family. Talk about how tiny and vulnerable the baby will be at first and how much you will need him to help protect this new child -- what a role of honor that will be.
Acknowledge that the role of big brother will be different and new for him and also exciting. Invite him to think about it as the best job ever. Encourage him to believe that he can do it well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Being quarantined at home with my husband all these months has been tough. I hear other couples talk about how great it is to be with their best friend and how much they have enjoyed each other. That is not the case for me. Don't get me wrong. Some days have been good, but plenty of others have not. My husband picks at me constantly. Anything I do or say wrong, he immediately pounces on. I always have my back up a little so that if he throws some kind of verbal attack, I won't be too wounded by what he says. I don't mean to sound like a drama queen, but it's hard to have somebody criticize you all day long. What can I do to handle this better? -- Verbal Attacks
DEAR VERBAL ATTACKS: This long stretch of isolation has been difficult for all of us, especially those in abusive relationships. In order to maintain your personal peace of mind and safety, you need to handle this situation differently.
First, think about where you might be able to go if you truly cannot take it anymore. Do you have a friend or family member you can stay with if needed? If not, you can find a shelter that may provide you temporary safety. Check out www.domesticshelters.org.
Before leaving home, consider responding to your husband differently. When he says hurtful things, tell him how his words make you feel. Ask him to speak to you in a kinder way. Or tell him you can't hear him when he's yelling or complaining. Tell him you have to leave the room and maybe you two can talk when things aren't so heated.
Seek out a therapist. Now you can even get one on the phone, though in most states doctors' offices are open. Going outside to a therapist's visit may be helpful for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my job is not going to go back to being in the office until at least mid-2021. I have been living at home with my parents for months now. While I don't want to keep living with them, I think I should give up my expensive apartment and find something much more affordable. One of my friends just moved back to her hometown and got a nice, affordable apartment. I'm thinking of doing that. I know that it might be hard getting a new place sometime next year, but I think I would be smart to save some money. Do you think this is a good idea? -- Moving and Saving
DEAR MOVING AND SAVING: You are part of a growing trend right now of people reassessing their living circumstances and finances in the face of the coronavirus. You should assess a few things: 1. Do you think you will be able to keep your job? 2. Will you have to work in the same town as your job whenever the physical office reopens? 3. What is the going rate for apartments in the vicinity of your job? 4. Can you live in a more affordable community and manage the job commute when you have to go back? 5. How long can you and your parents feel comfortable with you staying at home and saving money?
After analyzing those points, strategize on your next steps. A move that isn't too far from your place of work -- meaning within 1 1/2 hours -- could be a great way to save money and still be viable to continue on the job for the long haul.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am worried about whether to send my son back to school. The date has been pushed back for when school is supposed to start, and I think that's a good thing. My son is disappointed because he can't wait to interact with other teenagers his age. I know how much he wants to be with his peers, but I'm worried about his safety. In other cities when students have gone back to school, the COVID-19 numbers have spiked. What should I do? -- Back to School
DEAR BACK TO SCHOOL: Pay close attention to the plans for your school, especially how they intend to enforce health and safety precautions, and whether they will have access to COVID-19 testing when needed. Be in touch with school leadership directly or through the PTA to find out everything you can about the modes of learning they intend to put in place.
Consider starting off remotely and watching to see how your school's health weathers over the first semester. To ensure that your child gets to interact with other teens, consider allowing a small group of close friends to gather to do homework -- while wearing masks and distancing.
If you do allow your son to go to school, be vigilant in your discussions with him about following all safety protocols. Remind him that this is for his health as well as the entire family.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son has been eager to get back outside with his friends for the remainder of the summer. We haven't figured out whether school will be physically in session or not. He's expressed missing his friends and feeling locked up and not having anything to look forward to. So with all the right precautions, I let him go down to our local park to play basketball and exercise.
I've been speaking to some of his friends' moms, and they haven't let their kids go to the park. When I asked who he has been hanging out with, it turned out to be older men in their twenties and thirties working out at the park. My son is only 13. If he isn't hanging out with his own friends who I know or kids his age, I am not comfortable with him being outside associating with these grown men I do not know. I don't want to tell him he can't go to the park anymore, but I don't think he'll understand that I do not want him hanging out with these older new friends either. How can I give him freedom while still protecting him? -- Quarantine Mom
DEAR QUARANTINE MOM: This is simple. Your son should not go and play with grown men who are unknown to him. Period. You can go with him one day to see who is there and to observe the interaction. But unless you can identify someone you know, you should not let him hang out with them. That is for safety reasons on more than one front. You want to limit your son's interaction with everyone, especially people he doesn't know. And you want to make sure that he isn't exposed to behavior or enticements unbefitting a teenage boy.
Talk again to his friends' moms to see if any of them would be willing to organize socially distanced gatherings with your son. That's the best alternative, in my book.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.