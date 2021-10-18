DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is extremely jealous and territorial. Every time I invite her to hang out with my other friends, she gets weirdly competitive for my attention. I asked her why she acts that way, and she told me that she didn't even notice that she was doing it. We had that conversation months ago, and she still hasn't changed her ways. What should I do now? -- Jealous Best Friend
DEAR JEALOUS BEST FRIEND: I have a problem with the concept of "best friend." I know some people will think that's extreme, but my reason is that just by definition, it indicates that this one person takes precedence over all others. Because of this, competition can ensue at different points in the relationship if other friends occupy a lot of someone's time or attention. This is especially true when people are young and still growing into their full selves and discovering their identities.
Your best friend may be feeling that your other friends are taking on more significance than she has. It could easily be subconscious, but that doesn't make it any less real. You can assure your best friend of how much you love her and appreciate her friendship. You can be more inclusive of her when the larger group of people assembles. Ultimately, you may not want to include her in all of those gatherings if it becomes too emotionally taxing for you to handle.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend shames me for having higher standards than she has when it comes to dating. There are a few traits that I refuse to negotiate on when it comes to who I date, and I do not feel that I owe anyone an explanation. I am tired of my friend making snide remarks about my preferences. I honestly think that she's projecting by making me feel that I am asking for too much. How do I approach this situation? -- Higher Standards
DEAR HIGHER STANDARDS: Just as you have higher standards when it comes to the people you date, you can use that same rubric for how you handle friendships. Speak up and tell your friend that you are tired of her judgments. Point out that you do not chastise her for how she decides whom to date. Ask her to back off and stay out of your business. If she balks, go in deeper. Explain that you have thought long and hard about what is important to you in a partner, and you aren't going to budge on those things. She can do whatever she wants, and you are doing what you want.
If she can't stop, you can stop telling her about your dating life. You may not need to cut her off entirely, but you can avoid sharing details that she might be overly critical of.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am accepting a job offer on the West Coast that would finally allow my girlfriend and me to move in together. We haven't found a place yet, but the job would demand that I start working right away. My girlfriend's mother has offered to let me stay with them for the first month so that I can start working while we secure an apartment. We'd be saving a ton of money this way. Could this be a bad idea? -- Saving Money
DEAR SAVING MONEY: It sounds like your girlfriend's mother is being very generous. To ensure that everything is in alignment, do your best to create boundaries. Decide on a move-in date and a likely move-out date. If there's a chance you might need to stay longer than a month, talk to her about that upfront. Offer to pay rent, even if she doesn't accept it. Understand her house rules. It can be challenging for adult children to live with parents. Be neat. Contribute to the cleanliness of the household and be engaged. Do not treat her home like a hotel.
Thank her profusely when you leave. Consider the time you spend together as bonus time for getting to know each other better. It can be a time you will treasure if you treat it like that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I visited my parents because my college semester had just ended and I wanted to surprise my little brother. I walked in on him smoking a vape -- he's in middle school! He made me promise that I wouldn't tell our parents. I'm not sure what to do now. I don't know if it's smart to tell my parents, because they may overreact. I also don't want to betray my brother's trust. I'm not sure which of my friends I can talk to, since they either aren't the type of friend I can share things with, or they vape themself. What should I do? -- Brother's Keeper
DEAR BROTHER'S KEEPER: Before talking to your parents, decide to stay in closer touch with your brother. Tell him that the only way you won't tell your parents is if he promises not to vape anymore and that he doesn't lie to you about it. Videoconference with him regularly and talk to him about this life and his choices. Many middle schoolers experiment with vaping and other things. Work to gain his confidence so that he feels comfortable talking to you about his life.
It could be that keeping this secret while reconnecting with him and staying connected when you are back in college may help him more than telling on him now. Tell him about your life as a middle schooler, including mistakes you made. Talk to him about your life as a college student so he can envision the future. Visit each other as much as you can.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a strong passion for creating music. It's hard to prioritize my art while still being a working-class citizen. As you know, hard work is key in attaining any goal. I also have to fight against the clock of life; music is a young man's game. I don't want to leave my dreams behind me, but bills are very real. My question is: How do I balance what I want for my future and what is necessary for right now? -- Struggling Artist
DEAR STRUGGLING ARTIST: Who says you have to give up your passion as you mature? There is no time limit on exploring your creativity. Yes, you may need to have a job to earn a living, but working hard at a job should not preclude you from working on your music.
If you haven't already, set up a corner in your home with all of the equipment that you need to make music. Then devote at least an hour a day to pursuing this dream. I recommend an hour daily because it helps you develop discipline around your dream. If you tend to it every single day, you will see results in no time. Those results may be just for your personal enjoyment, but there's a chance that you may create something interesting enough to share with the public. Thanks to technology, there are many platforms right now where you can upload music. You can put your music out there for others to enjoy whenever you are ready.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to move out of my parents' home, but I don't know how to even begin to plan for such a drastic change. I know some people manage to reestablish themselves quickly, but I am at a total loss. I just started working, so I am making a low salary, but I do have a job. My parents offered to let me stay here while I get on my feet. How long should I stay? How much should I save? What should I research? Should I learn to drive before considering this larger leap? Any tips and advice will be appreciated! -- Leaving Home
DEAR LEAVING HOME: Start by figuring out where you would like to live. Research what it costs to rent an apartment in that area. Figure out if you will need a roommate, or if you can afford to pay rent with the income that you currently make. Many young people start off with roommates in order to defray costs.
As far as driving goes, it depends on the area where you will live and work. If you need to drive in order to get around, by all means get as prepared as possible. Get a license and a car, if you can.
In terms of savings, ideally you should save up at least six months' worth of your anticipated living expenses. That would include rent, food, utilities, gas, car payment, etc. If you can start out in that way, you will have a nice financial cushion to support your leap into independence.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I've been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it's the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don't appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. -- Paralegal
DEAR PARALEGAL: Yes, stop venting to people who don't see your vision. These friends are not good for that job. It is true that the role of a paralegal is extremely demanding and usually low-paying, but it can directly lead to higher-paid work. Keep your vision clear in your sight and map out the plan for your future. Literally write down the steps you need to take to get to where you are headed, which includes law school, internships and more. Seek out people who work in the field as mentors and friends. It's not that you need to drop your friend group. You just need to expand the group to include people who understand your vision and can support it.
Raises don't usually come after six months, so bide your time. Do your best, and after a year and proof of a job well done, you can ask for a bump in salary.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106