DEAR HARRIETTE: It seems like every time I turn around, someone else in my life is going through a crisis. I logged into my computer this morning only to learn that another friend is one step away from being on life support. Another just lost her husband suddenly. And another's son, who was on a full scholarship to college, is flunking out of school. I could go on and on. Normally I am very upbeat, but it's just too much. I don't know how to help the people I love and stay positive. When good things happen, I almost feel guilty for smiling because there's so much bad stuff going on around me. How can I manage it all? -- Overwhelmed

DEAR OVERWHELMED: Take a pause. Take a breath. And take a look at your whole life. Yes, bad things are happening. Right now your share of sadness is high. Accept that. Don't try to diminish it. But keep looking. The pain that you and your loved ones are experiencing are real, but they don't account for everything that is happening in your life.

Look around. Notice the good things. For example, I recently received devastating news about a longtime friend. As the tears streamed down my face, I turned my head slightly and noticed the magnificent sunrise filling my window. I paused for a few moments and allowed myself to watch the day unfold before me. It was beautiful. And savoring those few moments lifted my spirits. Pay attention to moments in nature that can stir your spirit. Welcome them. Do not feel guilty for recognizing and celebrating small or large victories, even in the midst of sorrow. Both grief and joy can exist at the same time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have become a binge-watching fool. No lie. I will sit down and start watching a film or series on TV and not get up for hours or even what feels like days on end. The only work I get done happens at my computer in front of the TV. When I tell myself to do chores, they don't get done because I would have to get up and step away from the TV. I know this sounds crazy, but it started during quarantine, and it hasn't ended. How can I take back my life and get things done? -- Addicted To TV

DEAR ADDICTED TO TV: You would be amazed to hear how many people are sitting in chairs just like you all over this country, glued to the unique set of attractions being offered to each individual by a computer algorithm. Creepy, I know, but it's real.

The good news is that you can break free of this sticky addiction and reclaim your life. One comfortable transition can be to turn away from watching your favorite show and start listening to music on the music channels many TV packages include now. If you start playing music that makes you move, you can listen, dance and sing while also cleaning or cooking.

You can also set limits on TV time for yourself. For example, you will not turn the TV on before a certain number of chores have been completed or before a particular hour. Figure out your parameters, and go for it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working out twice a week with a virtual trainer for a little over a year now. I am proud of myself for doing this and being mostly consistent, but it is taking forever to get real results. I can't do high-impact exercises because of a knee injury, but I am working out. The other day I put on some shorts, and I was disappointed to see that even with all this working out, I still have cellulite. It's not fair. I felt too self-conscious to wear the shorts outside with those dimples showing. Do you think I'm being paranoid? My body is tighter in general, and I definitely feel healthier. It's just taking too long. -- Working Out

DEAR WORKING OUT: First, congratulations for sticking to an exercise routine for this long. It has taken commitment on your part to exercise consistently this year. Give yourself credit for what you have accomplished. Take a look at your whole body in the mirror: front to back, head to toe. Notice the improvements that you have made and what you want to work on. Be kind as you look at yourself. You may want to take pictures -- for yourself -- so you can document your progress.

Regarding the cellulite, check in with your doctor to see if there are any treatments that may work to break it up. Some people maintain cellulite even when they have very little body fat. It may just be there for life, but there are procedures that may help reduce or eliminate it. You can also get a second opinion from a friend to see if they think your cellulite is so unsightly that you should not wear your shorts. Chances are, you are being overly critical.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a freshman at my university. I have always had a strict schedule because of my parents, and now I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of freedom I have in college. Is this normal? I can't believe it, but I'm actually missing my parents and their rules. I don't want to ask them to step in and help me. I am supposed to be independent now. How can I make sure I'm making the best use of all this newfound free time? -- Freshman Life

DEAR FRESHMAN LIFE: One of the biggest challenges in college is time management. You are not alone in your struggle, but like all students, you have to figure it out -- and fast.

I am a big believer in creating a schedule. Use a calendar -- a great one is on your smartphone because it's always with you. Fill in all appointments, classes and study halls that you have for each day. Evaluate how much time you think you need to study for each class. Allocate time for study in your schedule. Write in mealtimes and downtime so that you have a record of what you do with your time. Any scheduled assignments, exams, labs or other responsibilities should go on your schedule.

Update your schedule daily as new activities present themselves. Reschedule tasks that you didn't do. Review your calendar at the end of the day to see what you have accomplished and go over the agenda for tomorrow so that when you wake up, you are executing your plan.

In addition to your electronic schedule, consider making a detailed to-do list. It can be daily, weekly or monthly. Order it based on your classes. Break down your duties and assignments in detail so that you are clear about what must get done and when. Pay attention to your list daily so that you know what you have accomplished and what is left to be done.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just secured a big new contract for my company. I run a small business with just two employees. I am careful to save as much money as a I can, because I remember when I could hardly pay the bills.

I'm wondering if I should give my assistant a bonus, given that this money just came in. She has been so helpful to me, including accepting very low pay when times were tough. I will still save as much as I can, but I think she would appreciate it. I can't promise that I will always give her a bonus when big jobs come in, though. So I wonder whether or not this is a good idea. -- Gift of Appreciation

DEAR GIFT OF APPRECIATION: Trust your instincts. It is a wonderful idea to share a bonus with your dedicated assistant at this time. She has proven her loyalty to you and your company.

I'm sure your assistant knows that a windfall has come your way. Yes, give her a check, and thank her for all of her hard work. Tell her that you wanted to give her something extra to express your appreciation. You do not have to say that it is because of the new project. She knows. What's important is expressing your gratitude for her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend will not stop accusing me of sleeping with our mutual guy friend! She doesn't seem to understand the relationship that he and I have -- we've known each other since we were kids, so he is more like a brother to me than anything else. I'm not sure exactly where she got the notion that he and I have slept together, but I really wish she would stop asking me. I'm also offended that she thinks I am lying to her -- I am not a liar. What should I say to her to get her to stop asking me once and for all? -- Not a Liar

DEAR NOT A LIAR: Why is your friend so obsessed with this notion? Perhaps she wants to sleep with this guy? Ask her. She sounds jealous and suspicious. In order to calm her down, you need to get to the root of her problem. Directly ask her why she is so obsessed with this unfounded idea.

Tell her that you do not want to talk about this anymore. Remind her of how long you two have been friends. Caution her that if she doesn't back off with her accusations, she may harm your friendship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My white co-worker is constantly talking down on hip-hop. This rubs me the wrong way because hip-hop is a predominantly Black genre. Am I right to view his loud disdain for the genre as a racial microaggression? -- Hip-Hop Lover

DEAR HIP-HOP LOVER: I wouldn't be so quick to call his comments a microaggression. He may truly not like hip-hop music in general. There are many genres of music, and people often feel strongly one way or the other about the different types. Because you find his commentary offensive, you may want to challenge him. Ask him specifically what he dislikes about hip-hop. Get him to go into detail about his thoughts. When people speak in generalizations, it can seem like they are sterotyping.

Share what you like about hip-hop music. Bring up examples of artists you find interesting, and tell him why. Is it the beat, the storytelling, the styling, the videos? By bringing artists to life through your examples, you may be able to educate him about music he may simply be unfamiliar with. This may not get him to fall in love with the genre, but he may grow to understand what you value in it.

Tell him to check out the MSNBC talk show host Ari Melber. He is a straight-up hip-hop head. In defiance of stereotypes, Melber, a 40-year-old white guy, genuinely loves the genre and shines a light on it on a regular basis, often hosting hip-hop artists on his show. Perhaps letting your co-worker know that all kinds of people like hip-hop will get him to listen a little more closely.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

