DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into my ex-boyfriend from college recently at an informal school reunion. It was awkward primarily because we had a horrible breakup. He was physically abusive to me, plus he was a cheater. I found out all of this at the end. Even after I discovered all of things he had done that were unforgivable, he still tried to get me to come back to him. It was disgusting.

When I saw him after all these years, the memories came flooding back. Then, as we chatted in a small group with other people, I learned that he has a daughter who would have been born soon after the time we were dating. I always knew he cheated, but here is living proof of all the lies he told me. He tried to create a way for us to get together to talk more as this event was ending. I stepped away. I don't see how any good can come of us rehashing the past. He seemed eager to make amends. Should I make time to meet with him? -- Blast From the Past

DEAR BLAST FROM THE PAST: Do not feel required to reopen that door. Clearly, you were hurt deeply by this man's behavior. You have no obligation to revisit the pain of your past. It is good that this man wants to make amends, but you do not have to allow him to force his confessional on you. Hopefully you did not share your contact information with him. If he finds you on social media, you can either block him or respond and tell him that you are not interested in engaging with him in any way, either now or in the future. And leave it at that. He does not deserve your embrace.

DEAR HARRIETTE: All of my friends are doing better than me. I had a child when I was very young and had to stop going to college for a few years. Eventually, I went back and got my degree and have a decent career, but my friends are doing amazing. They are all professionals making the big bucks. Some are married, and some have kids. All of them are thriving. Me, I'm barely scraping by. My son is doing amazing, though. He is much older than my friends' kids. I put my everything into him, and I am so proud, but when it comes to me, I'm a work in progress. How do I get together with them and talk about my life without seeming like a failure? -- Missing the Mark

DEAR MISSING THE MARK: Stop comparing yourself to others. Everybody makes choices, including you. You are living by your choices today, and that's fine. If you were to look deeply into your friends' lives, you would be guaranteed to find a range of experiences, complications, triumphs and tragedies. That's life. You may not have as much money as some of these people, but you have other things. Start counting your blessings. What are you grateful for? What brings you joy? Focus on those things now and when you are in your friends' company.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a certain relative who berates me every time I do not do what she asks. She apologizes again and again, but I don't forgive her. I cannot continue to let her disrespect me and belittle me whenever she wants to. I won't be her personal punching bag. The best apology is changed behavior, and obviously she's not willing to change. Should I cut her off for good? -- Done With My Relative

DEAR DONE WITH MY RELATIVE: You may not need to cut her off for good, but you may decide to cut her off for now. Talk to her one more time so that there is no confusion or misunderstanding about what you are doing. Tell her that you are exhausted by her constant pleas for forgiveness that seem empty because they are not backed up by any type of behavioral change. Point out that you have had more than enough of her lashing out at you followed by hollow apologies. You have had enough. Tell her you do not want to communicate with her for a while. You are done forgiving her for not changing her ways. Then allow time to pass. The next time you see or hear from her, pay attention to see if she has improved at all.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 30 years old, and I've never successfully saved any money long-term. I've tried time and time again to keep money in my savings account, but I always end up using it for unforeseen expenses. I don't make a lot of money to start with, but I have friends who have somehow saved a lot of money. I don't know what's wrong with me. How can I successfully build my savings account? -- No Savings

DEAR NO SAVINGS: The good news is that you are realizing this when you are only 30. Sadly, I have talked to many people who are at retirement age who are crying the same song and are worried sick because they see that they may never be able to retire. You have plenty of time to get your finances in order if you start now.

One of the simplest things you can do is to have money deposited from your paycheck into an account before you even get it. Instead of putting it in an easily accessible savings account, choose a different financial instrument like a Roth IRA. Talk to a financial adviser at your bank or credit union and get advice on the best ways to start saving today. For more ideas on savings, go to: americasaves.org/resource-center/insights/54-ways-to-save-money.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I hang out with my friend, he leaves random things in my car. A month ago, it was his glasses, and today he told me left his hat in my car. I never saw it because it was in my back seat, which is odd because he was never in my back seat. I don't want to return his hat because I think he's doing it on purpose so that he'll have an excuse to hang out again. If he wanted to hang out, he could just say that. I don't appreciate being tricked. Should I say something about this? -- Feeling Tricked

DEAR FEELING TRICKED: Think about your friend. Is he shy? Does he seem timid around you at all? Could he secretly like you and be uncomfortable about expressing that?

More important: Do you like him? Is there any potential for sparks from your perspective? If so, you can playfully ask him why he keeps leaving stuff in your car. You can confront him about it with a pleasant, inviting approach.

If you are not interested in him, you can confront him more sharply. Ask him directly why he keeps leaving stuff in your car. Tell him he can get his hat whenever you see each other again, but right now you are busy. If you head off the reconnection, it will show your friend that his strategy is not working.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend thought that she could do better than the job that I wanted to recommend her for. She told me that she wanted to explore her options before settling on the company where I work. A few weeks passed, and she was starting to get a little more desperate on her job search, so she asked if I would still be able to recommend her for the position. It was too late when she changed her mind. My company had selected someone else I recommended for the position. My friend has been ignoring me ever since. It isn't my fault that she chose not to take the offer. Did I do something wrong? Does she have a right to be mad at me? -- Not My Fault

DEAR NOT MY FAULT: You did the right thing, and your friend ignored your connection and your kindness to her own detriment. She is feeling bad about her decision and, either consciously or unconsciously, is trying to shift the blame to you. Do not accept it. She is wrong.

Further, be wary of her in the future. Your reputation is everything. You nearly recommended her once, but she did not respond in a timely manner. Think twice about recommending her in the future. Do not allow her bad attitude today to influence your professional decisions. You did nothing wrong. She has no right to be mad at you. She is actually mad at herself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to support my friend's YouTube channel publicly because I don't like their content. I have a lot of followers, and I only co-sign things that I absolutely love. Should I be completely honest with them about this? I don't want to hurt my friend's feelings, but I think their feelings are already hurt by my lack of public support for their channel anyway. -- Bad Content

DEAR BAD CONTENT: This is a great question and extremely challenging. On one hand, you can "play dumb" and say nothing, but as you point out, that doesn't mean your friend will stop wondering why the dis. You can be honest as well. The question is, how much honesty is right for the moment? When you look at your friend's channel, what bothers you about it? Is the quality of the content poor? Is it in poor taste? Is it amateurish? Is it salacious? What about the content bothers you -- specifically?

When you are crystal clear about what bothers you, you can decide what information is worth sharing with your friend. If your feelings are purely subjective, you can say as much: The content doesn't appeal to you personally; therefore, you do not feel comfortable aligning with it. If your evaluation is that the content is somehow negative, be prepared to say what exactly falls into the negative realm.

Choose a time to talk to your friend that is private and safe. Tell them that you know that you have not publicly supported their YouTube channel, and out of respect for them, you wanted to say why. Apologize if your thoughts make them uncomfortable, then share highlights.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106