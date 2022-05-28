DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents are getting older. I try to stress the importance of spending time with them to my middle school-age kids, but I don't think that they fully understand. It makes me so sad that my kids aren't spending a whole lot of time with their elderly grandparents. My father is in his 90s and has been sick for a while. How do I tell my kids that they need to spend time with their grandparents without sounding too harsh? I would hate for them to look back and regret not seeing them as often as they could. -- Aging Parents

DEAR AGING PARENTS: Build time into your children's schedules to spend with your parents. Make it obligatory. Pick a frequency that works for their lives, perhaps once or twice a month, that they visit your parents. Your kids could even help your parents with chores or other small tasks. Get them excited about documenting family history. Suggest that they interview their grandparents about their past. They can ask them to tell stories about their lives when they were growing up, or about you as a child. Elders often enjoy talking. Your children can record the interviews if they want. They will treasure those recordings later.

You can also invite your parents over for dinner on a regular basis. Create a routine of engagement so that your children naturally participate in activities with their grandparents without being guilted into making time for them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister and I were having casual girl talk the other day when it took an unexpected turn. She told me about some awful things that have transpired in her relationship with a man she's been dating for years and to whom she recently got engaged. She confided in me about times that he has cheated on her and has been verbally abusive toward her. She was very emotional at the time and made me promise not to repeat the things that she told me.

Despite that conversation, my sister still plans on marrying her fiance. I cannot act like she didn't tell me the things that she told me. I completely detest the idea of the two of them getting married now. I want to stop her from making the biggest mistake of her life. How do I help her understand that she's making a mistake without betraying her trust and making her regret telling me? -- Don't Marry Him

DEAR DON'T MARRY HIM: Your sister is going to make whatever decision she wants, despite confiding about challenges in her relationship. What you may want to do to support her is to recommend that she go to premarital counseling, both individually and with her beau. This is common when couples plan to marry. Under the guidance of a faith leader or professional therapist, they discuss values, goals and dreams; personal idiosyncrasies; and more. This is an important time for couples to get a clear sense of the person they are marrying and whether or not they are compatible. Recommend that she go through this process as it will help both of them address any lingering concerns they have and forge a solid foundation for the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: During and because of the pandemic, I adopted a large service dog for emotional support. I was told that I will not be able to bring my dog into the office because it is against company policy. I feel discriminated against because I have papers to ensure that my dog should be allowed with me in all spaces. Should I quit my job? I need my dog with me. -- Emotional Support

DEAR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT: The laws vary from state to state, so you need to check the specifics for where you live. That said, here are some basic things to know about having service dogs in public spaces. First, some common mental disabilities that qualify someone for an emotional support animal (ESA) are anxiety, depression, learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder, chronic stress and post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, many states do not make allowances for emotional support animals. In California, for example, the law requires that public places admit trained service dogs and psychiatric service dogs, but not emotional support animals. Under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Georgia law, owners of public accommodations are not required to allow emotional support animals, only service animals.

The bottom line for you is to research the law in your state. But it is likely that you will be allowed to keep your dog at work only if it is due to a disability rather than an emotional reason. If you feel that you must keep your dog with you in order to function well at work and your company absolutely will not allow it, it is time to look for a new job that makes the accommodation that you need. Look carefully before you leave, though, as the search may not be easy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin's gift registry for her wedding is absolutely ridiculous. Nothing on the registry is under $350. Is it in poor taste to give her a gift that is much cheaper? She isn't normally a lavish or glamorous person, so the registry seems uncharacteristic and a little bit unrealistic for her means. -- Expensive Wedding Gifts

DEAR EXPENSIVE WEDDING GIFTS: Too bad your cousin didn't think about her guests as much as she was thinking about her wish list for starting her new life. It is savvy for the bridal couple to select broadly for their registry, including affordable items and higher-ticket treasures. In this way, everyone who wants to give the couple something will have a healthy selection from which to choose, knowing the gift will be appreciated.

To answer your question, you absolutely do NOT have to purchase a gift from your cousin's registry. You can give her anything you would like -- at any value you choose. If the registry is connected to a particular store or retail outlet, you may also want to give a gift certificate to that business so that they can put your monetary gift toward an item on their list.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my closest friends is having a big birthday, and when I spoke to him recently, he was unclear as to whether or not anyone was going to celebrate with him. He is getting older, but I know he has plenty of friends. I can't organize a party all by myself, but I can ask around and try to pull something together. I know a few of his friends. How should I start? Or is it presumptuous of me to want to plan a party for him? -- Party Time

DEAR PARTY TIME: Start with your friend. Ask him what he would like to do for his birthday and with whom he would like to celebrate. Manage expectations by letting him know you are doing some research and will report back. Then contact the friends that you know and ask them if they would like to participate in planning and executing a celebration for him. As the de facto organizer, you will need to keep records of the plans and assign people duties to ensure that whatever you agree to do actually manifests. Don't attempt to do anything too big. Create an event that is manageable in size and budget. Identify a venue, date and time, and figure out how to reach the people you plan to include. Run everything by your friend. Now is not the time for surprises! Create a simple, loving activity that acknowledges your friend's life. He will be forever grateful.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm worried about my friend's mother. My friend is turning a blind eye as her mother completely neglects her own health. She's diabetic, yet I watch her continually make poor food decisions. I don't understand why my friend lets it happen. My friend will even bring the unhealthy food into the house. Is there anything I can do? Sometimes I want to scream at them and ask if they can see what they are doing to her dear mother. It's painful to watch. -- Enabler Friend

DEAR ENABLER FRIEND: Diabetes is an insidious disease, and many diabetics struggle to adhere to a healthy diet, even when the consequences can be dire. Rather than judging your friend or her mother, ask how you can be of support. Talk to your friend about it.

When you go to visit, bring healthy snacks, like fresh fruit and sparkling water. Introduce healthy choices to them both. They may take a fancy to them over time. Offer to cook a meal for them sometimes. Make it a healthy feast that is tasty without being high in unhealthy fats and sugars. For ideas on a healthy diet for diabetics, go to: cdc.gov/diabetes/managing/eat-well/meal-plan-method.html.

Resist the inclination to judge or nag. That won't help the matter at all. Invite them to go for a long walk with you or participate in a different type of exercise. Gently encourage them to eat healthier and keep moving. But know that you cannot force them to do anything.

For more ideas on how to support your friend and her mother, go to: bit.ly/3Fm4yZC.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

