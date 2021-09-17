DEAR HARRIETTE: When the pandemic hit and we were all sent home, my job went remote. After about six months, I moved in with my parents because I couldn't afford my apartment in the city. Now, nearly two years later, my company is saying we all have to come back to the office in the fall. There's no firm date yet, but it will be soon. I don't want to do it. I couldn't afford to live alone in Los Angeles before the pandemic, but I had a couple of roommates, and we managed. I'm not willing to do that again. I dread talking to my boss about it.
While I have no idea when my company will make us come back in-house (because of variant worries), I feel like I should let my boss know what I'm thinking. I have been a loyal employee for six years. I don't want to leave the company, but I think I should start looking. How do you think I should handle this? -- Need To Be Virtual
DEAR NEED TO BE VIRTUAL: If you are 100% certain that you do not plan to move back to the city to work in-person at your job, start making plans. Since you do feel loyal to your boss, you can be upfront about your issues. Schedule a meeting to talk about your thoughts. State your case. If you truly want to stay with the company, say as much. But also start looking for a job. Once you express your intention not to return, if the company policy does not change, you will need to find work elsewhere at some point. Hopefully being upfront about your thoughts and plans will be seen as respectful of the company and valued by your boss.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I took my dad to a birthday party for one of his peers who turned 90. They are all elders, which is amazing -- and difficult sometimes. My dad is the one in decline right now. While I think he was happy to be with his friends, he wasn't very animated or engaged. He has many physical issues, but I still thought this would be a bright spot for him. I wonder if I should just keep him in smaller social settings where he feels more in control. How can I know when it's time to stop taking him to these special gatherings? -- Dad in Decline
DEAR DAD IN DECLINE: Talk to your father and ask him how he felt about the party. Prompt him by reminding him of moments that he shared with friends. Describe what happened at the party and ask if he remembers. Also, think back on how he behaved. Did he seem engaged at all, even if it wasn't at his normal level? Were there happy moments?
Next, think about what activities clearly make your father happy. Could it be when you visit with him or when he interacts with grandchildren or other family members? Often the simplest exchanges count the most, like a tender hand massage with hand lotion or reading him a book or sitting together quietly.
When another occasion comes up with a group of friends, ask him directly if he would like to attend or perhaps pass on this one. Tell him you can send a gift in his name or even attend as his representative. Give him options and see how he responds. Trust your gut on next steps, based on his reaction.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband insists on sending my kids to a Christian school. My husband knows that I am not a Christian and that I don't believe in imposing religious beliefs on our children at such a young age. How do we come to an agreement? -- Imposing Husband
DEAR IMPOSING HUSBAND: First, know that many people who are not Christian go to Christian schools -- particularly Catholic schools -- because they offer a good private education at a lower cost than many other independent institutions. So, before you write off the school entirely, find out what the curriculum and environment are like.
More important, you and your ex need to work together to set the educational path for your children. That means you have to talk to each other, work through your differences and ultimately agree on a strategy. Do your best to talk and share ideas in a constructive way. Do your research and look for schools that reflect your shared values so that you can bring concrete ideas to the table. Look at public and private school options so that cost does not stand as a barrier.
When you have children with someone, you have to find a way to work together on behalf of the children for life. This is only one of many hurdles you will face. Figure out how to communicate respectfully so that you can get to a consensus rather than a showdown.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a feeling that my best friend is lying to me about still seeing her ex. They were together for quite some time, and while he did several awful things to her over the course of their relationship, the final straw for her was when she found out he was cheating with one of her classmates. She cried over him for days and swore she would never speak to him again. That was about two months ago.
We each have access to location services on the other's phone, so I can see everywhere she goes. Most nights -- when she leaves her location on -- I can see that she's at his apartment complex. I understand that in the grand scheme of things, it isn't really my business, but that's not how our friendship works. We're always supposed to be 100% honest with each other and promise not to judge. While I wouldn't approve of them being back together, it does hurt that she doesn't think she can tell me about it. Should I ask her directly? I'm scared to overstep and cause a rift. -- Suspicious
DEAR SUSPICIOUS: Your friend is probably worried that you will judge her. Ask her if she is OK. Ask if she is seeing her ex again. Encourage her to talk about what's going on in her life. Suggest that she spend some time alone so she can sort through her feelings. Remind her that you are there for her -- always.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend won't stop making comments about my weight gain. I know that I've gained weight. I'm probably about 20 pounds heavier since the start of the pandemic, but I'm taking the necessary steps to lose the weight now. Even when I feel a bit healthier and smaller, she will still find a way to sneak in an uncalled-for remark. She's someone who has always been on the thinner side, so she has no perception of how hurtful those comments can be. Even when she means her comments as compliments, they make me uncomfortable and insecure for the rest of the day. I'm growing to resent her. Do you think it's worth addressing, or should I cut her off? My other friends think I need to kick her to the curb, but I'm unsure. -- Weight Gain
DEAR WEIGHT GAIN: Tell your friend you want to talk to her, then lay it all on the line. Point out that whether or not she realizes it, her comments are hurtful. You are completely aware of the fact that you have gained weight, and you have started to do something about it. Having her constantly berating you for how you look is not helpful. Tell her that she is constantly hurting your feelings and that you want her to stop. If she cannot figure out how to be supportive, make it clear that you will have to distance yourself from her.
There's a chance that your friend isn't conscious of her ongoing criticism of you. If she honestly attempts to curb her comments, keep her in the friend group. Otherwise, pivot away from her and toward your healthy practices and supportive friends.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been with my boyfriend for about two months now. When I first met him, I noticed he had quite a few woman friends he was very close with. It was never an issue for me before we began dating officially, but now I find myself becoming increasingly uncomfortable with some of his friendships. On his birthday, one of his woman friends wrote a very long and intimate birthday post on Facebook. Another woman friend sent him what looked like an expensive floral arrangement on that same day. I don't want to seem insecure or crazy, but I think they are overstepping, and I wish he would set some boundaries. What should I do? -- Uncomfortable
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: You are new in your relationship, and it seems like you want to deepen your commitment. It's time to talk to your boyfriend. Tell him what you are hoping for with him, and note that some of his woman friends seem a bit territorial and intimate with him. Ask him to get them to give you two space. Suggest that he let them know that you two are exclusive now, and he's off the market.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an older woman, and I would like to leave the job that I've been working at for decades. I find that my creativity and my desire to do something different are not being fulfilled. I fear that it is too late for me to follow my dreams, and I have too much to lose -- I am in my 50s now, and I have a family to support. I know that people say it is never too late to follow your dreams, but I am trying to be pragmatic. I cannot abandon my job altogether, but I fear if I don't leave now, I'll be stuck here for the rest of my life. What steps should I take? -- Practicality
DEAR PRACTICALITY: Make a plan. Rather than doing anything rash, think about what you would like to do. Perhaps there is a hobby that you can practice that will allow you the creative outlet that you crave. Sometimes adding an activity outside of the workplace can be incredibly satisfying because it also helps you to nurture your whole life, not just your work life.
If there is a career change that you desire, figure out what it is. Do you have the skills, or should you take a class to get yourself ready? Can you volunteer in that area of interest in your free time? Volunteering is an effective way of gaining skills and a soft entry into a new experience. The point: Don't give up. Get creative. It is never too late!
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106