DEAR HARRIETTE: I was recently diagnosed with a personality disorder that makes me fearful and paranoid around the people closest to me. I am seeking treatment for this issue, but I have not been absolutely honest with everyone around me about what is going on. Should I disclose my condition to people even though I am seeking treatment? I am not ashamed, but I do fear that people may treat me differently once they know I have a legitimate personality disorder. -- Personality Disorder

DEAR PERSONALITY DISORDER: Talk to your mental health professional to get advice on how to approach your family. They will have experience in how to ease into this conversation with your loved ones.

From a lay perspective, I will say that it may be wise to choose one or two family members as confidants initially. Who are you most comfortable engaging? Choose that person and sit down with them. Explain that you have some sensitive news to share, and you ask for them to listen and keep the information confidential. Tell your story, including that you are getting help to navigate your condition. Be open about your trepidation to share with the family as you don't want to be treated differently. Ask for their patience as you drum up the courage to share more broadly.

Reality check: That person may tell somebody anyway. That's the nature of secrets. They usually don't last long. But for a while, anyway, you can have someone in whom to confide as you get more comfortable revealing your diagnosis.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that a friend of mine is lying about her ethnicity in order to fit in with our friend group. I have a fair-skinned friend who has always claimed to be biracial. I haven't seen her father, but her mother is definitely a white woman. I understand that mixed-race people can look all types of ways, but I have my suspicions. I think that this girl is 100% white and decided to tell people that she is biracial. What should I do? None of her social media shows that she has any Black relatives. I can't just force her to prove her Blackness ... can I? -- Deception

DEAR DECEPTION: This is a tough one. Just because this friend hasn't introduced you to her Black family members does not mean they don't exist. But if you feel so strongly about it, ask her. Don't accuse her. Just express your curiosity. Ask her to tell you more about her family. In some instances in mixed-race families, one side of the family is estranged.

The notion of "passing" is not new in this country. Historically, it meant that light-skinned Black people who could pass for white did so in order to gain opportunities -- anything from work to being able to shop for food or clothing, or being able to live in a particular neighborhood. More recently, some white people have passed for Black in order to be part of the community. A famous example is Rachel Dolezal, who became active in racial justice only to be shunned when it was discovered that she was not who she claimed to be.

You need to ask yourself if it makes a difference to you what race your friend is. If so, talk to her, express your deepest feelings and see what she says.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am the nanny to two young children whom I absolutely love, but I don't love their parents. I think that the parents can be neglectful. I don't really like the way that they speak to me, their children or to others. The mother is especially rude. My attachment to the kids is what keeps me at the job. The job is enjoyable because I love spending time with them. I'm afraid I'm not doing what is right for me, but what is right for the kids. Is it time for me to go? How do I know when it's time to move on? -- Love Being a Nanny

DEAR LOVE BEING A NANNY: Why do you think the mother is so rude? Can you figure out what's going on with her? Is there a way for you to establish a better rapport with her? Try that before you walk away. For the good of the children, it would be healthy if you and the parents could have a more respectful relationship. Otherwise, the children will believe that the behavior that they witness is OK. In terms of neglect, tactfully remind the parents of the tasks that you think are important for them to fulfill. Get creative with this. Put sticky notes on the fridge or in the children's rooms. See if you can encourage more attentiveness in a nonjudgmental way.

If nothing works and you continue to feel demeaned by the parents, it is time for you to plan your exit. Do nothing rash. If you are with an agency, let them know it is time to move on -- and why. If you are independent, put out your feelers at schools and in neighborhoods densely populated with families. Be mindful not to bad-mouth these people. Just say it is time for you to move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend "Sarah" accused our mutual friend's husband, "Ted," of cheating back in 2019. Sarah alleged that her sister accidentally matched with Ted on a dating app. Ted's wife, "Anne," didn't believe Sarah or her sister. At the time, Anne gave me great reasons as to why she didn't believe that Ted was cheating, so I believed her. I was on Anne's side until recently. I found out new details about the dating app situation, and now I believe that Ted was 100% cheating. Should I tell her about this? It's been years now, so maybe they've talked it out privately. I don't want to create any issues. -- New Details

DEAR NEW DETAILS: Stay out of it. It was convoluted during the first go-round, and it will not be simpler now. Even when affairs are obvious, people often do not believe that they are real if they aren't ready to face the truth. Hopefully, your friends have sorted through their issues -- those that precipitated the alleged affair in the first place. If not, pointing out the lie is not going to cause that to happen.

Don't put yourself in the middle of a mess that you cannot control, properly address or resolve. No good will come of it. Instead, give them space to live their lives. If something comes down the pike that makes it obvious that new transgressions are currently in play, that's when some of this can be revisited. It is not your place to take on these sins of the past.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is extremely upset that I've opted out of going to Miami for her birthday. We were set to go at the end of the month, but because of the new COVID variant, I decided to cancel my flight. We've had these plans for months, but I don't want to get sick. My friend thinks that I'm using COVID as an excuse to flake on her. What should I do? -- Canceling Plans

DEAR CANCELING PLANS: COVID-19 has disrupted everyone's life in one way or another. Like your friend, I believe we all thought we would have this disease and its side effects in the rearview mirror by now. Sadly, that is far from the truth. I spoke to a doctor who said that we are all going to have to figure out how to live with the disease, meaning we must take COVID-19 into account in every decision we make. This is an individual choice that should be rooted in the facts.

As of this printing, the state of Florida was facing an increase of more than 900% in COVID-19 outbreaks. Thousands of flights have been canceled, and there is no clear sense of when the numbers will drop significantly. This surely is a good reason to give you pause before jumping on a plane to go to Miami. I am not saying, "Don't go." I am saying, "Make smart choices for yourself and stick by them."

While you cannot predict what the numbers will be in a couple of weeks, you do know that the outbreak will still be pervasive. Talk to your best friend. Let her know how much you want to spend time with her around her birthday, but you have to make a decision based on your health and your research.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I bought a good friend of mine a very expensive bracelet a few years ago. Giving her the bracelet meant a lot to me because I knew how badly she wanted it. The other day I saw a picture of her sister wearing the exact same bracelet. My feelings are really hurt. How could she give away a gift that I bought specifically for her? I don't even really know her sister. Should I confront my friend about this? -- Regifting

DEAR REGIFTING: I know how tough that must have been for you to see your gift on someone else's wrist, even if it was your friend's sister. However, you need to leave that alone. Gifts are not supposed to come with strings. You gave your friend the bracelet because she longed for it. Clearly, she valued it. Giving it to her sister or just letting her sister wear it (you don't know the circumstances surrounding that photo) means that it is special to her. You know she loves her sister. Whatever the reason is that she passed it along -- temporarily or permanently -- once the gift left your fingers and transferred to your friend's, you no longer had any right to it or possession of it. Do your best to accept that it is currently being enjoyed!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I found out that a co-worker of mine was still coming into work even after testing positive for COVID. We work at a restaurant, so it is very dangerous that she was handling other people's food while ill. When I found out that she was positive, she told me that I needed to be understanding of the fact that she's a single mother and that if she doesn't come into work every day to earn her tips, she'll have nothing. Should I report her? -- Working While Sick

DEAR WORKING WHILE SICK: Guess what? Thousands of employees all over the country are doing the same thing that your co-worker is doing -- because they need to work. Should you say something? Yes, I think you should, but you may want to approach it from a big-picture view. Suggest to your boss that they give employees rapid tests once a week to ensure their health and the well-being of their customers. Point out that you believe that people have been coming to work who are COVID-19 positive, and it concerns you. Keep it vague if you can, especially since you cannot prove your co-worker's status. But make the main point that in order to keep the restaurant safe, the management needs to put safeguards in place.

