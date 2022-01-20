DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to support my friend's YouTube channel publicly because I don't like their content. I have a lot of followers, and I only co-sign things that I absolutely love. Should I be completely honest with them about this? I don't want to hurt my friend's feelings, but I think their feelings are already hurt by my lack of public support for their channel anyway. -- Bad Content

DEAR BAD CONTENT: This is a great question and extremely challenging. On one hand, you can "play dumb" and say nothing, but as you point out, that doesn't mean your friend will stop wondering why the dis. You can be honest as well. The question is, how much honesty is right for the moment? When you look at your friend's channel, what bothers you about it? Is the quality of the content poor? Is it in poor taste? Is it amateurish? Is it salacious? What about the content bothers you -- specifically?

When you are crystal clear about what bothers you, you can decide what information is worth sharing with your friend. If your feelings are purely subjective, you can say as much: The content doesn't appeal to you personally; therefore, you do not feel comfortable aligning with it. If your evaluation is that the content is somehow negative, be prepared to say what exactly falls into the negative realm.

Choose a time to talk to your friend that is private and safe. Tell them that you know that you have not publicly supported their YouTube channel, and out of respect for them, you wanted to say why. Apologize if your thoughts make them uncomfortable, then share highlights.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it strange to start traveling by myself? I'm single, I don't have any children and I don't plan on having children any time soon. My New Year's resolution was to see the world this year, but I don't have friends who are readily available to travel with me. I want to do it all alone. I'm self-employed, so I don't really need to stay in one place. Is this a good idea? -- Lone Traveler

DEAR LONE TRAVELER: Good for you that you are not waiting on anyone to pursue your dreams. When one is passionate about something, getting buy-in from others is not always necessary. I'm a big believer in traveling. It helps to open your eyes and consider other people's ways of being. I fully support your idea.

I also want to point out that traveling in the age of COVID-19 is no easy undertaking. You must do your research with even more vigilance and be prepared to pivot when needed. Just in the past few weeks, I have witnessed several friends have to shift their travel plans because of closed borders or canceled flights.

Beyond that, I will recommend what I learned from a solo traveler friend from my youth. This man always shared his travel itinerary with a couple of key friends. It included his flights, hotels, etc., just so that someone else knew his expected travel plans. This was before cellphones, but even in today's times, I strongly suggest that at least one other person know where you are headed, and that you check in with them from time to time, so that someone is on the lookout in case of emergency. Bon voyage!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was a relatively tall kid in elementary school, but when I reached a certain age, I stopped growing. I watched all of my peers tower over me while my height seemed to freeze in the seventh grade -- at about 5 feet, 2 inches. I'm so envious of tall women and how noticeable and striking they are when they enter a room. I know that I'll never have that. I feel as if I'm not taken seriously because of my height. How can I stop feeling bad about my shortness? -- Short Adult

DEAR SHORT ADULT: I will start with a personal story. My maternal grandmother stood a proud 4 feet, 9 inches tall. I am a foot taller than she was, yet she always seemed just as tall -- she had a quiet presence when she entered the room that everyone noticed. I will add that many tall people feel awkward for an opposite reason: They can sometimes feel overly conspicuous among shorter people.

What you must do is look in the mirror and claim your greatness as you are. Look at yourself and notice what is special about you. Really look hard so that you are able to see your strengths. When you walk into a room, walk with the confidence that you deserve to be wherever you are and that your presence is equal to anyone else in the room. Your attitude is everything. If you believe it, others will, too.

People of varying sizes, shapes and heights command space based on who they are from the inside out. Take a moment and notice people around you. Watch them. Pick up on their degree of confidence in relation to how they are perceived and received by others. My observations reveal that people are noticed based on their presence far more than their size.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad is always wanting me to get out of the house to exercise or see friends because he thinks it's good for my mental and physical health. Although I agree, it's sometimes too much. On some days, I just want to stay in bed and watch television without him urging me to get dressed and go out with him. I think that's a perfectly reasonable thing to ask for. How do I explain to him that it's summer and I need a break from the constant rush of life? -- Summertime Debates

DEAR SUMMERTIME DEBATES: Talk to your father and make a plan. Let him know that you need to sleep in on some days because you can -- it's summer! Promise to schedule time to be out and about, with him, with friends, on your own. And then do it. What your father rightfully is working to avoid is allowing you to sleep in all summer or be reclusive. We have spent more than a year in quarantine. Now is the time to get back out there and safely engage with others. Don't get mad at your father. Be grateful for his encouragement. Just manage your time so that you can build in some quiet moments, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother was living in my family's guest house until a few months ago, when she decided to move in with her sister. She asked my younger sister to stay in the house and take care of it for her until she got back. My sister now lives in the guest house full-time and does whatever she wants. My grandma and younger sister are very close, but I always thought I'd be the one to move into the guest house because I'm older. My parents always said that if Grandma ever moved out, it would make sense for me to get the guest house. I'm in no position to move out of the house on my own, but I feel that I'm more deserving of having my own space. What should I do? -- Grandma's Guest House

DEAR GRANDMA'S GUEST HOUSE: The question today is, whose guest house is it? If it belongs to your parents, they get to make the decision as to who lives there. Since they already told you it would be yours when your grandmother moved, appeal to them to let you move in now. Of course, your sister will be disappointed if she has to move back into the main house, but that's life.

Your parents may want to check in with your grandmother first to find out when she intends to move back into the guest house. If she is coming back soon, it may be more disruptive than necessary for you and your younger sister to play musical chairs with it. But if her stay is indefinite or for several more months, it makes sense for them to honor their promise to you.

This will surely be a tense transition, as your sister will not want to move out. Ask your parents to have your back on this. It will likely be awkward for them, since they allowed her to move in even though they had originally promised it to you. If you want it, you may have to fight for it. Do your best to lobby for the space without being rude to your sister, your grandmother or your parents.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was fired from my job at a media company that I dedicated years of my life to. The company was a startup, so layoffs were always inevitable, but I was let go in a way that made me feel like I had never been valued in the first place. Now that the company is under new management, they want to bring me back as a contract employee. This company has broken my trust, but I need the money. What should I do? -- Hesitant

DEAR HESITANT: Evaluate your situation. If you have not yet found another job and this one would help you financially -- at least in the short term -- go for it. Be sure to go in with your eyes open. You are being hired to fulfill a need that the company has. It is not personal. It is business. Consider that the new management is there to help smooth out the kinks from the previous administration. Since you were invited back, this suggests that you are valued right now. Your skills and experience must be needed, or you would not have been contacted. Before you accept, be crystal clear about your responsibilities. If you can have a formal contract, go for that. Negotiate the terms of your employment to the best of your ability. Start off with a shared understanding of your job to avoid confusion in the future.

Walk in with confidence and clarity. Be excellent at completing your tasks. Don't hold a grudge about the past. Stay in the present.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

