DEAR HARRIETTE: How do I choose my major in college? I have several interests, but I don't know which major to choose. I am studying classics right now; I was introduced to it because a lot of my family members study it. I enjoy it very much -- most of the time. However, I'm wondering if I should branch out and experiment before committing to it as a major. What should I do? -- Undeclared
DEAR UNDECLARED: Think about what you would like to do for your work after you finish school. Consider job options as broadly as your interests take you. Spend some time researching areas that interest you and what jobs exist in those fields. If you have interests in more than one area, take classes in those other fields to get your feet wet and learn. At most higher educational institutions, you must declare a major by your sophomore year. When you get there, do your best to make a choice that represents YOUR interests, not those of your family. This may be one of your first independent decisions. Consider it carefully. Talk to your adviser for additional support.
If you truly remain unsure, you may just have to pick something. For example, I always knew I wanted to be a writer, but there was no "writing" major at my college. When it came time to declare, I chose English because seemed to be the best match. It turned out to work perfectly for me. For other students, it has meant that they have needed to change their majors after a semester or so when it became clear that the subject they chose was not a fit. You do have the option to change if necessary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that my mom's boyfriend may be unfaithful. I accidentally stumbled upon a love letter written by another woman in his pocket while doing laundry. This piqued my suspicion, so I looked through his phone and saw that he had multiple calls to a woman I haven't heard him talk about. Obviously, this is not a sure sign that he is cheating, but it does raise some serious questions. Now that I've seen these red flags, it's going to be hard for me to drop this. How should I approach this situation? -- Cheater
DEAR CHEATER: This is tricky, as you are venturing into your mother's personal business. Since you innocently found the letter, you may consider telling her you have something to share with her that you know is none of your business, but you thought she may want to know. Give her the letter, and tell her how you came upon it. Admit to everything that you did, including going through his phone and seeing someone's number show up repeatedly.
Apologize for going through her boyfriend's phone. Do not add any personal commentary or thoughts about what may or may not be going on. Just give her the letter and let her decide what, if anything, she will do about it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter wants to go to a rap concert with her friends. She is so excited about the possibility. She and her friends listen to the artist all the time. I allowed her to go to another big concert this summer with friends, and she did well. I told her she can go this time if she has a buddy who agrees to stay with her during the whole concert. If they buddy up and follow the basic directions that we have given them their whole lives, I anticipate they will be fine. These concerts have lots of security.
Once I got comfortable with the idea, I discovered that her friend's mom is nervous and doesn't want to let her daughter go. I believe that we can't protect our children from everything, and I do think we can let them go as long as they make smart choices. What should I say to this mom? -- Let Them Go
DEAR LET THEM GO: You have entered the phase of parenting teenagers where you will constantly be evaluating freedom versus safety. Every parent wants to protect their child from potential harm. Going to a large concert has its challenges. The very nature of a large crowd is at the top of the list. Go through your checklist of precautions with the other parent and explain that you believe that if your daughters follow them, they will be as safe as possible. Share your perspective, making it clear that you do not have a crystal ball, but you trust your daughter and want to give her this opportunity.
You might also ask your daughter to think of another friend who may want to go with her. You should not pressure this mother too much. State your case and move on, if necessary. For your peace of mind, you want your teen to go with another person who shares your values and whose parent is on board.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am having a hard time keeping track of all of my responsibilities. I used to have an assistant, but I had to let him go; I don't have the budget to support an employee anymore.
For most of my career I have had administrative help. I'm creative, and I have needed support to keep all of the details in place. Now that I am alone, I have been missing appointments and failing to stay on top of some of the most important details of my business. I know this sounds pathetic, but it's true. What do you recommend that I do to get it together? -- Falling Apart
DEAR FALLING APART: It can be challenging to change your work style and keep an even flow, especially if you are accustomed to having administrative support. If you have any budget at all, you may consider hiring a virtual assistant for an hour or so a day. Many people work remotely and offer focused engagement for clients so that you get support without having to pay a full-time salary.
You can also look into administrative software that can support your efforts to stay on top of your work. Smartphones have many features that can help you keep track of your responsibilities. There are ways that you can get the help you need at a price you can afford!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I know that reading is important for building the mind. I have always been a reader, and I want my children to enjoy reading as well. The problem is that my husband loves to watch TV, and we live in a culture where binge-watching stupid programs is the norm. How can I train my children to love reading and not to become entranced by the TV? -- Time To Read
DEAR TIME TO READ: You need to strike a happy medium in your home. You may not be able to get your husband to become a reader, but you can limit screen time for your children and establish specific reading hours where you read together. If you start this practice early enough, you can help your children establish a rhythm that includes reading. Children tend to emulate what their parents do, so set a good example.
Do know that limiting television is not nearly enough. Young people are more engaged with their smartphones and other devices than television these days. You may want to create a policy where smart devices go into a bowl upon entering the home or, at least, during a period of time allocated for reading, studying and being with family.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son wants to be a rapper. He has been making music and posting it on SoundCloud for a year now. He has performed at his school and a couple of other places. I am happy that he is exploring his creativity, but I do not want him to drop out of school to do this. He is a good student, in the 11th grade. I don't want to come off as the overbearing parent, but I want him to go to college and get skills that will help him later in life, even if he does get a chance at this music thing somewhere down the line.
My son is talking about trying to go professional as soon as he graduates from high school. One parent suggested to me that I let him take a gap year to explore his options. He said I should give him the compromise to apply to schools and then ask for a gap year to be able to attend. What do you think about that? -- Rap Gap Year
DEAR RAP GAP YEAR: I know many families who allowed their children to take a gap year. They did this in part because the investment in college is significant, and if the student isn't serious about it, it can turn out to be a huge waste of money.
On the other hand, I totally see the value in pushing your child toward completing his education. It's tricky.
I like the compromise you put forth -- apply to college for the areas of interest he has, then request a deferment for one year. This lets him know that he has a concrete responsibility in 12 months and may motivate him to make the most of every day leading up to that. During the gap year, encourage him to be productive and creative as he pursues his dream. Toward the end of the year, assess where he is and what his next steps should be.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a small apartment building that has thin walls. One of my neighbors cooks fish all the time, and whenever she does, the smell stinks up the hallways and even seeps into my apartment. I want to gag when this happens. I know she has the right to cook whatever she wants, but the reeking, stinking smell of fried fish is turning my stomach. I want to recommend that she invest in a vent to suck out the air. Is that rude? Should I speak to management? I can't just act like it isn't happening. Sometimes my clothes end up smelling like her fried porgies. I can't take it anymore. -- Fried Fish
DEAR FRIED FISH: Start with your landlord. File a complaint about the smell, and ask the management company to install ventilation to suck out the air. Explain how the smell is seeping into your apartment and you need help to come up with a solution to contain the aroma.
If the landlord does nothing, go to your neighbor and make the recommendation about the vent. This obviously is tricky. The way that people cook is particular to their cultures and tastes. You need to be careful not to insult your neighbor as you point out how the smell is filling the halls and getting into your apartment. Again, a ventilation system, possibly a vent over the stove, should be able to reduce the smell considerably.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I get invited to events all the time with my work. Occasionally my husband wants to go, but not most of the time. His work is demanding, and he likes his day to end at 6, not start up again at 7 or 8.
I often invite other friends or colleagues to go with me when it's best to have a plus-one. My husband is fine with that, but occasionally if my companion is a man, people will assume he is my husband. I always correct them to say who the person is, colleague or friend. I don't know what else to do. I am certainly not out and about with a "boyfriend." How can I ensure that roles are clear when my husband rarely goes out with me? -- Who Is That?
DEAR WHO IS THAT?: You are not alone in terms of going to events with friends or colleagues when your spouse doesn't want to attend. As long as you are clear about who is with you and what that person's role is -- and your husband is in agreement -- you should be fine. When you introduce your plus-one, state who he is and call him your friend or colleague. Be sure to be clear in all of your introductions so that you leave no room for curiosity or rumor. Be confident that you are handling yourself with integrity, and keep it moving. If people ask about your husband, be sure to give a brief update on how he is.
Don't give up on your husband. When an event seems perfect for him, encourage him to attend with you. It can be fun for the two of you to go out together and can help reinforce to any haters out there that you do indeed have a loving husband who makes an appearance from time to time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I used to be well-known back in the day when I was at the top of my career. Now I can barely make ends meet. I feel like such a failure.
I am embarrassed to ask for help. I was a celebrity in my hometown, but now I am nothing -- just a woman with a reputation of what I used to be but with nothing going for me now. How can I turn the page and change how I'm thinking so that I can have the courage to go out and get a job? I would do just about anything right now. I do not want to lose my apartment. -- What To Do?
DEAR WHAT TO DO?: Let go of the past and how you were once regarded. Evaluate your skill set. What are you good at doing? Think of specific skills and talents that you have. Now consider what it was about you that made you the local "celebrity."
Are you good with people? Could you be a successful hostess at a restaurant? A group leader at a retirement home? What about a sales role in the elder space? In this case, you may be able to use your local celebrity to inspire people to trust you and, in turn, buy in to a condo community for seniors or another such environment. I mention the senior space because it is a growing demographic, and there's a good chance that this group of people may remember you fondly and feel comforted by your presence as they figure out this stage in their lives.
Most important is for you to believe that you are still a valuable member of society. Through that lens, look for a job that will pay you a fair wage and help you to be secure in your home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got my annual performance review, and it was not good. I knew that this past year was rough for me. We had a couple of new projects that I was assigned to manage, and they didn't go well.
My boss said that we need to set some markers for getting on track so that we can see if I am able to stay in my job. He didn't say it exactly like that, but it felt like a warning. The evaluation was clear and direct. I did not get fired, but I feel like I was punched in the gut. I took in all of the criticism and stated my case when it seemed appropriate. I can't even say the criticism was wrong. Now I'm not sure what to do. The bar is set really high for me to recover. What if I can't do it? -- Doubting Myself
DEAR DOUBTING MYSELF: Now is your opportunity to turn things around for yourself at your job. First, spend some time reviewing your notes from your evaluation. Pay attention to each detail and request so that you are clear about what you need to do to reach the goals that have been set for you. Consider how you will go about tackling each concern.
Request a follow-up meeting with your boss. In this meeting, ask for the opportunity to work closely with him to reach the agreed-upon goals. If you become proactive, including asking for support, your self-doubt may diminish. You have a chance to fix your mistakes. Stay focused on that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter and her friends got into a bit of trouble at a party this weekend. My husband and I discovered that they were vaping. I know that this activity is targeted to teens. I also remember that I tried smoking cigarettes when I was a teenager. That said, I feel like the stakes are much higher for teens today than they were back in my time. Cigarettes do kill, but usually over many years of repetitive use. News reports today show that teenagers have been dying suddenly after vaping. Death should be a good enough scare tactic, but I'm not sure. I know these kids want to experiment. How can I get them to be safe when I know they want to try things? -- Anti-Vaping
DEAR ANTI-VAPING: As you likely remember, teenagers typically think of themselves as invincible and rarely consider fatal consequences to their actions. And yet, as parents and adults, we want to protect them more than anything. Restricting them from certain behaviors only works to a certain extent when they spend so much time on their own. Scaring them with real examples of their peers coming into harm's way may help.
Turning on the news or looking at a newspaper will show that people are getting sick and sometimes dying from vaping. This goes for vaping nicotine products and marijuana products. Tell your daughter directly that you know she and her friends have tried vaping and that you are 100% against it. Lay out your reasons, emphasizing that young people have died recently as a result of vaping.
Be direct by stating that you believe there are some things that are better left untried, or at least not tried again. Recommend that they move past vaping, because it isn't worth it.
Encourage your daughter to make smart choices for herself -- she is worth it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My stepfather, who has been with my mother for the last three years, has been making insensitive comments about the Black Lives Matter protests. For example, saying that the protests are all about looting and violence, and dismissing the concerns of African Americans in this country. How do I approach the topic so that I can try to educate him and change his perspectives while being respectful since I am trying to build a friendly relationship with him and don't want to cause any family tension? -- Black Lives Matter
DEAR BLACK LIVES MATTER: Now that the looting and violence have died down but the marching continues, you can point out that the true protesters remain -- people who are fighting for equity. You can give him articles and books to read, point him to reports about racial disparities in our country and encourage him to open his eyes to the fullness of what is happening in the nation today. There are many reading lists that you can access. Here's one with a broad range of ideas: nytimes.com/2019/05/29/books/review/antiracist-reading-list-ibram-x-kendi.html.
Beyond making suggestions to your stepfather, you might want to back down a bit. Arguing about the rising tide of awareness of racial inequity will not likely change his mind. Instead, insert comments when you feel he is able to hear them. Watch movies -- in his company -- that shine a light on race relations. Subtly bring up the subject, but do your best not to argue.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex reached out to me a month ago. He sounded drunk, but he was also clear in what he was saying. He told me that he thought he had made a huge mistake breaking up with me a couple of years ago, and he knows I am the woman for him. He went on and on. I let him talk because he seemed pretty riled up. I didn't say much.
I called him the next day to talk when I thought he might be sober. What did I get? Crickets. It has been four weeks now, and I still haven't heard from him. I know that he was probably drunk when he did all of that talking about how much he loves me, but come on! Should I chalk it up to a random drunken moment, or should I pursue him and get him to talk to me? I have never stopped loving him. If there's a chance for us, I don't want to let it go. -- Does He Love Me?
DEAR DOES HE LOVE ME?: Listen to yourself, and look at the situation soberly. It's interesting -- while your ex may have been inebriated, you also sound like you are not of sober mind. The way you can evaluate what to do next is based on what is happening now. Sure, your ex may have stammered through telling you he still loves you when he was intoxicated, but if he is running away now, he clearly is not ready to step up and own his feelings.
Don't chase after him. That's not the type of relationship you want or deserve. If he cannot be honest with his feelings and desires for the future, you have no chance at happiness with him anyway. Sounds like it's time for you and your heart to move on.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am doing things at work that are not part of my job description, and I'm not getting paid for them. I'm well respected at my job, which is why people trust me with these tasks, and while I don't mind doing favors once in a while, I'm not getting paid for these favors. It's becoming a pattern. I work for a small business, and I'm very close to everyone. There's a sense of loyalty among all of the co-workers. How should I approach this situation without burning bridges or causing conflict? Should I ask to get paid, or should I just stop doing the tasks entirely? -- Drawing the Line
DEAR DRAWING THE LINE: On one hand, especially in small offices, people tend to pitch in and handle functions that need to be addressed simply because there is a need. On the other hand, these duties should either be shared by office mates or assigned to a particular person as a job responsibility.
This is a tricky situation. I recommend that you observe and evaluate it carefully. Make sure you are not being too sensitive. Are these extra duties so far beyond your scope of work that they should be handled by another? Or should your job responsibilities expand to include these tasks? Do you believe you deserve additional compensation to do them? Or are they distracting you from completing your job? Does anyone else have random additional job functions to fulfill?
After your evaluation, speak to your supervisor. Explain that you are a team player, but you feel uncomfortable having to take on these functions that are outside your scope of work. Point out that only you are being asked to do these things -- if that is true. What seems fair is for extra tasks to be evenly divided if there is no set person to handle them. Just know that pitching in is considered an asset at a job, as long as it isn't abused by your employer.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!