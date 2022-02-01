DEAR HARRIETTE: My kids love animals, and after watching "Black Panther," I became interested in the history of cats in Africa. I thought it was interesting that they were regarded as sacred creatures because they kept pests out of homes. With us living near a wooded area, it is always a task to keep pests from invading our patio and feeding on my plants, so I decided to face my lifelong fear of cats and adopt one. It's been about a year now; the cat has been no trouble, not to mention the free pest control and mental benefit for me in facing my fear. The only problem is that my mother will not come inside our home anymore because she views cats as evil. Should I get rid of the cat? -- Recovering Scaredy-Cat

DEAR RECOVERING SCAREDY-CAT: What a creative way to come to love cats! I'm glad your experience and research led you to a good relationship with felines. I do understand that cats can be intimidating to some people because they are such independent and sensitive creatures.

What you need now is a combination of compassion for your mother and one more high dose of creativity. No, you should not get rid of your cat for your mother. What you can do potentially is to put your cat in a separate room or crate while your mother is there, so that the two of them do not need to interact. If you choose the closed-in option, introduce your cat to it well in advance of your mother's arrival so that it doesn't look at it as a punishment, but more as a cozy place for a nap.

Another option might be to ask a neighbor to cat-sit when your mother visits. This works if they have an established rapport so that the cat feels safe.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I fell out with each other because there have been numerous situations where I found out she was speaking negatively about me to our mutual acquaintances. I decided to end the friendship because I just don't believe I can trust her anymore. During our friendship, she formed a relationship with my kids, and now that we don't speak anymore, she still wants to see them. She's called my mother to try to see them and has even showed up to my home unannounced. She thinks the demise of our friendship shouldn't mean she can't see my kids, but I disagree. What do you think? -- Ex-BFF

DEAR EX-BFF: There are times when I stand up for the rights of the rejected friend. This is not one of them. You severed that relationship because your friend was bad-mouthing you. She crossed a line that automatically means that she is cut off from your children. What if she decides to bad-mouth you to them? Further, why in the world would she think that she should be able to interact with them after being disrespectful to you?

I believe you need to have a talk with your ex-BFF to find out what's going on in her head. Ask her why she thinks you should allow her to engage in any way with your children after the things she has said about you. Have her explain herself. Press her to come clean about why she said what she did, why she thought it was OK to break your trust and why you should give her access to your children. Hear her out, then be direct and clear with your reaction to whatever she says.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate recently suffered the loss of her mother. I, on the other hand, have never lost a close family member. She is sad -- and reasonably so. She often mopes around the apartment with a certain empty look in her eyes. She took time off from work, which I think was the right decision. I'm just not sure what I should be doing in this situation. I don't know if she wants to talk through her mother's death or just pretend like it never happened. I'm not even sure which one would be the healthy decision. How do I help her through such a difficult time? -- Dealing With Grief

DEAR DEALING WITH GRIEF: Losing a parent can be devastating for a long time and, for some, can seem to be an inconsolable loss. As her roommate, you see her grief more plainly than anyone. What you can do is gently and continually let her know that you are there for her. Ask her if she needs anything, including the need to talk. Offer to be a good listener in case she wants to unload at any point. Do not offer estimates on when she will feel better because you do not know. Do your best to live your life as before, following your same habits. You can also ask her if she needs you to do anything differently for now to support her during this time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been studying abroad this semester. She'll be turning 21 soon. For months I've been planning to visit her in Europe for her birthday. I've already paid for my ticket and planned an elaborate weekend of birthday festivities for her. We've been arguing a little bit lately, and the other night she said something particularly hurtful to me. She hasn't apologized, and we haven't spoken since. My feelings are so hurt that I am now considering canceling my trip. Am I overreacting? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: You need to communicate with your sister now. Reach out to her and schedule a video call so that you can be virtually face-to-face. Talk to her about your recent blow up and how it made you feel. Note that you two have been radio silent since that conversation. Point out what seems obvious to you -- she hurt your feelings.

Tell her the truth: You are reconsidering coming to visit her. As much as you have looked forward to it, you are uncomfortable given how she left things, having hurt your feelings and still not apologized. Check in to see what's on her mind and how she feels about what happened between you. She may have a different opinion; find out. Talk through this challenging moment and decide together if you should take the trip.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been working hard to build her brand from the ground up. I'm so proud of her, but some days she acts as if she's too important to hang out with me. One time I literally had to make an appointment to speak to her. Am I taking this too personally? Should I lay off? -- Scheduling Calls With BFF

DEAR SCHEDULING CALLS WITH BFF: I think you may be taking this too personally. You said that your friend is working hard to build her brand. That means she is super busy. To build something from scratch takes intense focus and commitment. That means she doesn't have much free time, if any at all, right now. This doesn't mean that she will never have time again. At this moment, she is consumed by her work.

Rather than bemoaning her inability to be available to you, support your friend. If you want to spend more time with her, find out if there is anything you can do to help her develop her brand. That may be the only way that she will have time to spend with you. But even then, it would need to be about the work, not your friendship.

Apart from that, having to schedule an appointment to see your friend makes sense to me. It means that she cares enough to want to ensure that she can show up to see you. Putting you on her calendar is not a diss. It's an indication that she values you.

Stop pouting and start understanding more. Be a good friend by being patient and supportive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has been pressuring me to apply as an early-decision candidate to his alma mater. He attended a large public university in the Midwest, but I want to attend a small liberal arts college in the Northeast. I understand he wants to share something special with me, but the school I want and the school he went to just differ so much. How do I tell him I need to apply to college as my own person without hurting his feelings? -- Family Struggles

DEAR FAMILY STRUGGLES: You already know that what your father wants for you is happiness and security. He clearly believes that his alma mater is best for you. This is one of the first times, perhaps, that you will have to stand up to him and help him understand who you are and what you value -- even when those things are different from who he is and what he values. You are becoming an adult. You will soon have to be fully responsible for yourself. This is a moment when you can help him understand that you love him but you also need to have some agency in this decision.

Point out that early decision means you may have no choice but to go to his alma mater if you get in, without being able to consider other schools. Ask him to understand that you want to apply to other schools as well. Tell him you are not excluding his school, but you want him to understand that your preferred schools are different from his. Implore him to give you his blessing to apply to a broader range of schools that are more in line with your interests.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm worried about how often my girlfriend takes time off from work. I feel like it's only a matter of time before her boss gets fed up with her constant absence and fires her. We live together, and we're barely scraping by as is, so I'm not sure how we'll make it without her income in the household. I don't want to push her too hard, but if I don't, who will? How can I gently tell her that she needs to stop slacking when it comes to work? -- Stop Skipping Work

DEAR STOP SKIPPING WORK: Your girlfriend's behavior points to an underlying issue. You need to help her get to the bottom of it. Ask her what's wrong. Invite her to tell you why she has been taking so much time off. What is going on in her life that is leading her to be so unreliable? Find out if she is feeling unhealthy or what else is happening. Point out that you need her income in order to maintain your household.

Also, pull back and have a big-picture conversation. Talk to each other about what you want for your lives together. Where do you see yourselves in one year, five years, 10 years? Have a candid conversation about this so that you get to know where both your heads are. What commitment do you intend to make to each other? Are you considering her as your life partner? If so, what do you need to do to shore up your future? If not, are you willing to weather this storm with her, or is her erratic behavior an indication that you need to end your relationship?

