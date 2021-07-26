DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents have been Mormons for their whole lives -- they grew up in a very religious culture and attended Brigham Young University. When I decided to leave the church last year, my parents were respectful, and I was quite pleased. But now I'm finding it increasingly difficult to feel like a part of my family. I'm in my last year of high school, so I still live at home, and I want to be involved in family activities. When they go to church, I stay home. In the mornings when I want to make a coffee, which is against Mormon rules, I feel like they are judging me -- even if they aren't. I'm scared that I will just keep growing further apart from my family, which is the last thing I want. What should I do to ensure I remain connected to my family? -- Ex-Mormon
DEAR EX-MORMON: Start by giving your parents a lot of credit for being as accommodating as they have been about you leaving the church. Given that they are fully immersed in Mormonism, it must be hard for them to accept that you, their child, have turned away from their faith. While you may no longer practice the tenets of the religion or worship at their church, you should respect your parents' way of living. That means that while you are under their roof, you shouldn't make coffee if it is against their beliefs to drink it. Wait until you have your own place.
It's OK for you not to go with them to church, but use that time wisely. Do something constructive. It could be exploring your understanding of faith for yourself by reading sacred texts. It could be by cleaning your room or doing other household chores. It could be by preparing breakfast for them that is ready right after they return home from church. You can choose to engage in activities that will show your family that you want to stay close to them even as you have decided not to pursue their faith.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an introvert, but my best friend is an extrovert. I always enjoy hanging out with him, and we always have fun when we go to the movies, grab dinner or go to the gym. He doesn't have too many friends, and although I love spending time with him, sometimes it gets to be too much. On some nights, I'd rather just stay in and watch a movie alone to recharge my batteries, but I don't think he'd understand that if I told him. Thus, I normally lie and tell him I'm too busy or have a family obligation, which makes me feel bad. What should I do? -- Trouble in Friendship Paradise
DEAR TROUBLE IN FRIENDSHIP PARADISE: Be honest with your friend. Tell him that the reason you believe that the two of you get along so well is because you are so different. Because you relish your time alone, though, sometimes you need to peel away and just be by yourself. Tell him you want him to know this so that he doesn't take it personally when you cannot spend time with him. Then stand your ground when you need alone time. You deserve it, and he deserves to know the truth.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since COVID-19 shut down the airports, my family and I haven't traveled as much. We used to go all the time to Florida, Massachusetts and Maine. The time spent away from my hometown helped to clear my brain and recenter my thoughts. When I asked my mom about traveling, she said it wasn't in this year's budget. I know it's selfish, but I was really counting on having some time to reflect in a different state and get away from my worries. What should I do? -- COVID-19 Tales
DEAR COVID-19 TALES: You have to realize that the effects of COVID-19 on many families was far greater than not being able to leave the house. Many families felt the impact in their wallets. Thousands of people lost their jobs or faced reduced incomes. Who knows what happened to your family, but trust that if your regular routine has been interrupted, it's for a reason. As your mother told you, traveling is not in this year's budget. Trust her when she tells you that. I'm sure it pains her to say it out loud, especially if it has been your norm.
What you can do to lighten your spirit is to get outside! In many states, you are now free to spend time outside without a mask. Explore your neighborhood, your city, your old haunts. Rediscover friendships that bring you joy. Don't wallow in self-pity. Create happiness. You can do it!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I are going through a patch where we want to be 100% honest with each other about our pasts so we can fully understand each other and what we have been through. She's been so forthcoming and raw with me; some things hurt to hear, but I honestly feel better now that I know. I feel closer to her.
I now know that my past is about three times as bad as hers, and I am nervous that she won't love me the same or will look at me differently if I tell her everything. I don't want to lose her. Should I tell her absolutely everything like we agreed, or should I hold back a little to lessen the blow? -- Heavy Past
DEAR HEAVY PAST: Take it one day at a time. Without intending to withhold information, share bits with her incrementally so that she has time to digest the information and ask questions. If you want to build a life with your girlfriend, transparency is essential -- but it doesn't have to be a brain dump all at one time. Share key stories with her that show what you have done and what you learned from your behavior. It can help to reveal lessons learned and improved behavior, especially if you have had a troubled past. You can also tell her that it is hard for you to be so forthcoming, given that your life has been difficult.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I hate it when I hear that people play favorites in their family, but now I realize that I do it myself. I have several siblings, and as an adult, I see that I am much closer to one of them than the others. It happened naturally. When we were growing up, we spent a lot of time together. And, quite frankly, we genuinely like each other, so we enjoy talking. My other siblings have either not expressed much interest in me or have been downright mean or rude. I mostly ignored that negative behavior when I was younger, but now I realize that the impact is that I talk to only one sibling at the exclusion of the others. Is that wrong? Whenever I reach out to the others, I get my feelings hurt in one way or the other. Am I playing favorites by being close only to one of them? -- Playing Favorites
DEAR PLAYING FAVORITES: Generally, the concept of "playing favorites" refers to parents who do not treat their children equally. As a sibling, I think you get a pass in that department. Gravitating to a sibling who treats you in a loving, natural way is normal. If the others are mean or rude, it is also likely that you would not have cultivated a strong bond with them. That sounds more like survival skills kicking in than favoritism.
If your gut tells you that you could do more to cultivate a closer bond with your other siblings, give it a try. You don't need to have the goal of matching your relationship with your other sibling. Instead, just reach out more and see if you can spark up a loving exchange with them as adults.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so worried about how my family and I are going to make it in 2021. I have a temporary job now because my company went out of business during COVID-19. I have three children, and my wife works a low-wage job, too. We are seriously struggling. We have been too embarrassed to go to a food pantry or ask for help of any kind. That's not how we were raised. But now I'm at my wit's end. What can we do? -- In Need
DEAR IN NEED: COVID-19 has struck our families and communities in so many ways. I'm so sorry to hear about your challenges. Please know that there is no shame in asking for help. Indeed, you must advocate for yourself and your family. There are resources out there to support families in need, but you have to take the initiative to find them. First, make a list of what you need. Don't be shy. Write down everything. If you are clear, it will help you when you are searching for support. Make another list of your skills and abilities. As you look for work, you will need to be able to state clearly how you can benefit a potential employer.
You can contact the government directly for help. Go to Health and Human Services at hhs.gov, which has different grants you can apply to for aid. Go to usa.gov and home.treasury.gov to find out about financial disaster relief. Beyond that, look into local charities and food banks. Do not hesitate. Thousands of families take advantage of the generosity of these organizations that give food to people every day.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410