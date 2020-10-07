DEAR HARRIETTE: Gyms have just reopened, and I have returned to my regular schedule of working out every morning and late evening. I am typically the first one in and the last one out most days. Often when I am there, I notice an older gentleman at the gym who uses the machines and never cleans them. Even before COVID, gym etiquette said you clean a machine before and after each use. I've told management about this individual not cleaning the machines, but I'm not sure they have really done anything about it. They don't even instruct staff to clean the machines, either.
I am ready to switch gyms after learning that they aren't taking care of cleanliness. This is an important time to follow protocols. If this gym isn't going to hold its staff and members accountable, how can they safely remain open? Is there some bigger action I can take to get them to take this seriously? -- Active Member
DEAR ACTIVE MEMBER: Before leaving the gym, be more assertive with your complaints. Write a formal letter to management about cleanliness. Point out the violator again, as well as the fact that the staff is not actively cleaning machines regularly. Demand that they speak to this man and generally to the membership about vigilance in cleanliness. Put them on notice that you will report them to authorities if they don't tighten up their act.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is no longer attracted to me. We are not intimate anymore. I've tried so many different things to get my husband to notice me. I have changed up my hair and wardrobe. I have even started taking gym classes to slim down. He never compliments me or any of my new changes. When he comes home from work, he turns down intimacy because he is tired. I even tried surprising him with a vacation to get him away from work so we can focus on each other and reconnect. He made me cancel the trip, making excuses about not being able to leave work now and not wanting to leave our kids and dog with our parents. I am at the end of the road here and don't know how to get my husband to love me again. I feel so lonely. -- Single Wife
DEAR SINGLE WIFE: When is the last time your husband had a physical? It may be that he is suffering silently with some kind of health concern. Many men experience erectile dysfunction as they age. Could he be grappling with that and embarrassed to let you know? Or perhaps he has some other health condition that has diminished his libido. Have you ruled out the possibility that he has another lover? Finally, some people do lose their libidos over time.
Start with a doctor's visit -- if you can get him to go -- to do a thorough health check. Then, if you can convince him, visit a therapist together to talk about your marriage and your ideas about intimacy. If he won't see a therapist, try having a direct conversation with him about it. Tell him you miss being with him and want to find your way back to intimacy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I got into a huge fight. I made mistakes and came clean, but now she has left me. She's been staying with her best friend, who happens to be the sister of my good friend at work. So now my girlfriend is under the same roof as my male co-worker.
Over the past few weeks, she has come to our workplace to drop off lunch for him. Seeing her with him gets me upset. He's been bragging about how much she does for him and his sister and how happy he is to have her staying there. I'm sure they are both doing it to make me jealous, and I can't take it anymore. At this point, I feel he is disrespecting me on purpose, but I don't want to have a bad reaction at work. How do I tell my co-worker to knock it off with the comments and jokes about my girlfriend staying with him and his sister? -- Jealous Boyfriend
DEAR JEALOUS BOYFRIEND: The best way to handle this is to ignore this guy. If he sees that he is getting under your skin, he will likely continue and may even ramp up his shenanigans.
If you cannot keep your emotions in check, pull him aside. Remind him that he has been your good friend for a long time and that the way he is acting right now is not helpful as you are dealing with the end of a close relationship with your girlfriend. Ask him to keep his comments to himself.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend loves to wear makeup, and she usually wears bright red lipstick. It looks great on her, and I appreciate the fact that she likes to dress up. What I don't like is when her lipstick gets on my clothes. It makes me crazy. How can I get her to lay off the red lipstick? She has destroyed several of my favorite shirts just by reaching up to give me a kiss. I don't want to hurt her feelings, but something's got to give. -- No More Lipstick Stains
DEAR NO MORE LIPSTICK STAINS: Surprise your girlfriend and go to the makeup store and buy her some 24-hour matte red lipstick. Believe it or not, she will still be able to wear red literally all day long, but it won't wipe off. You should tell her why you bought it so that she herself will make the switch to the 18- or 24-hour variety.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was recently hospitalized due to a health scare. I am now working with my doctor to figure out what's going on. I'm on top of it, but I really want to keep my health status private.
I am a freelancer of a certain age, and I don't need anybody questioning my abilities due to what I hope will be a momentary health challenge. I have chosen not to tell anybody outside my closest confidants, so I was shocked when I got a text from a distant friend offering me prayers for my health because she had heard I was unwell. While I appreciate her sentiments, I was surprised that she even knew. I talk to her a couple of times a year.
I later found out that my husband told a colleague who immediately told this woman. While it was nice to hear from her, I am not happy. My husband knows how private I am. Yet he said something anyway. I know I can't put the genie back in the bottle, but how can I manage what is sure to be a buzz about my health? -- Not Your Business
DEAR NOT YOUR BUSINESS: Chances are, your husband didn't mean to spill the beans. He is concerned about you, and since you were at the top of mind, his thoughts spilled out. Don't beat him up too badly. Instead, remind him of the importance of keeping your health issues private for personal and professional reasons.
As for the person who reached out, it sounds like she hit the right note, in that she offered you blessings and did not ask you about health details. If others reach out to you, you can respond with gratitude for their good wishes and with assurances that you are OK.
DEAR HARRIETTE: It has been a few weeks since I have started the new semester. Many of the classes I have chosen have been challenging but satisfying due to the amazing professors I have.
However, I have one professor who does not seem to put an effort into the class. He is a nice gentleman in his 60s who has been teaching at the university for many years. I looked at his reviews, and they were all positive. Once classes started, it was a bit off. I thought it was understandable since it was the first day of class, and many professors work differently. It's been several weeks, and we have barely learned anything. So far, the class has been doing discussions on topics we barely learned while the professor just sits back. This class has not taught me anything valuable, but it is required for my degree credits. What do I do in this situation? -- Confused Student
DEAR CONFUSED STUDENT: Ask your professor for more engagement on a personal level so that you can understand the material better. Also, speak to your adviser to find out if you can switch to another section of the class taught by someone else. It would be best if you can change. If you cannot, either work with this professor or drop the class and take it with someone else next semester.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I love to sleep. The feeling of comfort after a long day, in my bed, really helps ease my tension. Lately, I have been having difficulty going to sleep and staying asleep. I have tried many natural remedies to try to calm down, but none has worked. My sleep complications don't happen frequently, but there are days when they do occur. I have been trying to find the root cause of my situation, and I am not sure if I should see a specialist or handle it on my own. Any ideas? -- Sleepless
DEAR SLEEPLESS: Review your daily activities over the next week. Write down what you do, what you eat and drink and how you spend your time. Notice which days you sleep better than others and what happened on those days and evenings. Do you see a pattern that might indicate if your thoughts, mood or actions affect your sleep? If you notice something, adjust that behavior and determine if you are able to change your sleeping through certain modifications.
Turning off the television well before you go to bed, avoiding caffeine and alcohol near bedtime and thinking positive thoughts all help with sound sleep.
If you are not able to identify ways to improve your sleep on your own, schedule an appointment with your doctor. Bring your analysis with you. This will help your doctor to determine what's happening for you and how to address it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have four nieces and one nephew. In my eyes, they are my babies, and I can't bear the idea of them growing up. Recently, my older sister was stationed in Seoul, South Korea, since she works in the Air Force. Now that my family is over a thousand miles across the world, I am worried that the kids will forget me. I love them so much, and I am worried that I am losing touch with them. It has been a few months since they moved to Seoul, and I miss them dearly. I do not want to lose our connection as a family. What can I do to strengthen our bonds even though we are miles apart? -- Forgotten Family
DEAR FORGOTTEN FAMILY: Do not despair. The great news is that you can use modern technology to stay in close touch with your family. You will need to set this up with your sister -- unless the children are old enough to do it themselves. You can use WhatsApp to talk to one another for free. You can see each other using the video feature or just talk through the phone feature. You can leave each other voice messages if it's tough to talk directly due to the time differences.
You may want to establish a set time each week when you talk to the family. Since you have to coordinate your schedules to deal with the time difference, set it up with your sister, and be vigilant about touching base -- even if your engagement is for only a few minutes.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
