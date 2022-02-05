DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been struggling to give up cigarettes for years. I thought that watching her aunt die from lung cancer a few years ago would be a wake-up call, but she hasn't slowed down at all. I'm nervous for her, but I'm afraid to intervene because she always gets defensive and calls me judgmental when I say something about her habit. How can I make her understand that quitting would be in her best interest? -- Stop Smoking

DEAR STOP SMOKING: Addictions are powerful and real. They compel people to make poor decisions that make no sense. You are witnessing this in real time right now. You would be amazed to walk by hospitals and see health professionals in white coats standing outside in the cold, smoking cigarettes. You can be sure that they know the health risks, yet they do it anyway.

I wish I could give you brighter news. Your friend knows that cigarettes can kill her. She knows that people she loves have succumbed to the ravages of this bad habit. Your comments will not likely make a difference in her choices. What you can do is stop hanging out with her if she smokes around you. You can rightfully choose not to be in the company of secondhand smoke. If she cannot or will not curb her habit in your presence, you can simply agree -- or not -- to accept her with her flaws. Shaming her will not work, so stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When do you know that you've outgrown a friend? I met one of my closest girlfriends in college, and we've been pretty much inseparable ever since. We were roommates for all four years of school and were lucky enough to move to the same city after graduating. It's been five years since we moved to the city together, and lately I feel that my friend isn't showing any real growth. She isn't going for jobs that may get her somewhere in life, and she is still dealing with the same men who would stress her out in college. I'm nowhere near the same person that I was five years ago. It's hard for me to relate to her and her issues when I've grown so much and she's grown so little.

Do you think we've outgrown each other? Is it counterproductive for me to keep her around? -- Growing Apart

DEAR GROWING APART: You don't have to cut this woman out of your life just because she isn't ambitious. That is her choice. You may naturally not find yourself spending as much time with her if your interests have changed. Yes, it is common for friends to grow apart over the years -- for a variety of reasons. If that is the case for the two of you, so be it. Do your best not to judge her, though. She is living her life. You are living yours. She gets to own her choices, just as you are claiming your own.

You may not need to do anything as you two drift apart. It could be that you just see each other less as the natural course of life changes how you spend your time. When you do come together, be kind and nonjudgmental. Accept her for who she is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is super nosy and always oversteps with her questions about my personal life. She's a nice woman, but her questions about my life and curiosity about what's going on in my home is a bit annoying. I caught her staring into my window one time as she walked past it on her way to work. On another occasion, she couldn't stop asking me about every single one of the guests I'd had over since moving in. How do I respectfully tell her to mind her business? -- Nosy Neighbor

DEAR NOSY NEIGHBOR: While remaining cordial, you have to reinforce your privacy. Start by closing your curtains so that she cannot see inside your home. Sadly, you need to make your space seem less welcoming -- to her -- so that it is harder for her to access information about you. When you see this woman, you can greet her, but keep your banter to the simplest of pleasantries. If she asks you about your life, your friends or anything else that you do not want to discuss, simply do not answer her. Just because she asks you a question does not mean that you are required to respond. This may seem rude, but it is effective. If you literally stop engaging her when she crosses a line, over time she may stop crossing it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very unstable co-worker who makes me nervous. He has a bad temper and talks about his gun collection often. I think he fits the profile of someone who might become disgruntled and unleash their rage on the whole store. Should I say something to my boss? -- Better Safe Than Sorry

DEAR BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY: Trust your instincts. If this man makes you feel uncomfortable, you should alert your boss to your concerns. Do not be an alarmist, though. Be specific. Before going to your boss, document your observations. Write down what he did or said, and when. Recall the circumstances surrounding any incidents that you want to share so that your boss is fully informed. Ask your boss not to reveal your identity, as you do not want to risk having your co-worker retaliate against you. Do not discuss your concerns with others, either. Be clear and specific with your boss, and avoid gossiping.

If you find that your boss brushes it off, then it is time to take the next action, which is to report this man to the police. It may feel awkward to take this step, but it could be a lifesaving measure. If you do go to the police, share the details that you have logged so that you are as thorough as possible. After that, just do your job and watch your back. Behave as normally as you can.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it strange that I'm unhappy in my happy relationship? I keep feeling as if something is missing, and I'm not sure what. My partner is my best friend and I don't think there's anyone I'd rather be with, but I do feel that I'm not 100% excited or happy in our relationship anymore. I have no real interest in leaving them, but I feel conflicted about our future. What do you think this means for my relationship? -- Unhappy

DEAR UNHAPPY: Could you be looking to your relationship for more than it has to offer? While a relationship and even a marriage should be central in your life, it does not have to be everything. Life is more dynamic and interesting when you have individual interests and pursuits, along with shared experiences. When you rely on your partner to fulfill all of your needs and desires, over time that can become burdensome to your partner and potentially boring for both of you.

Start with a self-evaluation. Pay attention to how you spend your time. What do you do during the day and evening? Who do you engage? How often are other people part of your daily experience? With what frequency do you vary your activities? What can you switch up that could make your life more fun?

Think about your own personal interests. Is there a hobby you have considered but never took the time to pursue? Are there friends you enjoy and could spend more time with? Be expansive in your thinking so that you truly consider what to add to your life that will enhance your joy and the potential for your relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love having my friend over, but every time she comes over, she overstays her welcome. She is an only child and a bit of a recluse. I think I may be her only true friend. I like her a lot, but sometimes it's too much. One time I even went out with my other friends while she was at my house because she wouldn't leave. I enjoy her, but I'm very busy and usually don't have time to entertain her all day long. How can I set boundaries with her? -- Go Home

DEAR GO HOME: You have to be direct with this friend. Set time frames around her visits before she comes over. Tell her that she can come, but that she must leave at a particular hour. When it gets close to departure time, remind her that she has to go and that you have something to do. At first this may feel uncomfortable and awkward, but the alternative is that you don't invite her over as much. You know this will make her sad, and you probably won't like it either if you enjoy her company.

You may want to schedule get-togethers with her that are in public places or otherwise away from home so that it is easier to end the moment. Consider going to the mall or out for ice cream -- something that has a natural end. If any of your other friends might like her, you could also consider inviting her to join you and that friend during one of your outings.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend is crowdfunding her trip to France when I know for a fact that she can afford it herself. She started a GoFundMe for her trip, claiming that she will be studying abroad. She has raised over $4,000 for her trip, although she told me she made $9,000 last month from brand sponsorships alone. I'm honestly losing some respect for her. Even if she can't afford it, that's such a tacky way to get to France. Should I keep my mouth shut or report her GoFundMe account? -- Friend Is a Scammer

DEAR FRIEND IS A SCAMMER: Stay out of it. Know your friend for who she is, and don't fall prey to her scheme. If others ask you whether they should donate, you can say that you think she has what she needs. But leave it at that. Your friend may end up being a con artist. If that's her destiny, you cannot stop it, but you also do not have to participate. You surely do not need to contact GoFundMe. Accepting money you don't need is not illegal.

If your friend notices your standoffishness and asks you about it, tell her what you think of her fundraising activities. Otherwise, keep it to yourself.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0