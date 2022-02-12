DEAR HARRIETTE: The company that I work for recently hired a new social media manager who is making us all look bad. I work for a Black-owned brand that relies heavily on social media for sales and marketing. I was the social media manager before being promoted, and I did a much better job. The content that the new hire has been putting out has been tacky and a bit pandering. I don't think the owners of the brand have noticed that we're rubbing our audience the wrong way with some of this new content. I want to step in, but my duties have almost nothing to do with social media management now. What should I do? -- Bad Content

DEAR BAD CONTENT: As the former social media manager, you have the credentials to offer constructive criticism. It would be best to start with the new hire directly. See if you can schedule a conversation and ask about the questionable content. Be specific so that you can get specific answers. If your input is unwelcome, then you can go to the owners. Have examples at the ready so that it's easy for them to understand your points. Get them to pay attention to what you are saying so that they can weigh in. Be careful not to be inflammatory. Offer your ideas in a professional manner. Make sure that you do not frame your concerns in a personal manner. Nor should you compare this new manager's work to yours. Instead, talk about what you believe may be negatively impacting the brand reputation of your company. Ask the owners to look critically at what is going on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work full-time, but in order to make ends meet, I've started waiting tables on the weekends. I work an entry-level position as a data analyst for a major company. While I enjoy my job, I'm simply not making enough to pay all of my bills. I'm a little worried about running into one of my full-time colleagues at my part-time job. I don't want anyone to view me differently or take me less seriously because they saw me working at a diner. I have such bad anxiety about this that I've considered quitting. What should I do? -- Two Jobs

DEAR TWO JOBS: Let me tell you a story. My father started his career as a lawyer. In the early days, he had no money. He used to tell the story that he would argue cases before a judge and then often serve that same judge and other lawyers food at the restaurant where he waited tables to earn extra money. Was it humiliating? Sometimes. But he explained that he had to do whatever it took to take care of himself.

The same is true for you. With your head held high, do your two jobs with excellence, save your money and plan for your future. Do not feel bad for creating a way to take care of yourself. Many people have more than one job. If you see any of your colleagues at the restaurant, greet them warmly and serve them well. When you see them at the office next, be just as gracious. You have nothing to be ashamed of.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was dating this girl for about two years, and I always had difficulty trusting her, but I loved her. She worked in theater, so she was often on the road. I'd fly out to see her sometimes, but it ultimately just didn't work out. We broke up, and not even a year later, she got engaged publicly to one of her castmates. When they tell people how they met, it confirms that she was cheating on me the whole time. This makes me furious because I put so much into that relationship emotionally and financially. How do I move past this? -- Mad at Her

DEAR MAD AT HER: I'm so sorry this happened to you. For closure purposes, you may want to have one more conversation with your ex. If possible, schedule a meeting or phone call with her. You can congratulate her on her upcoming wedding. But also tell her that you realize that your fears during your relationship were real. The fact that she lied was devastating for you. Tell her that you hope she will be happy in her life with this man, but the way she handled your relationship was unkind. Because of the lies, you now find it difficult to trust anyone because you learned to second-guess yourself with her.

Do not expect her to say anything that will make it all better. If you are able to have this conversation with her, it may prove to be a catharsis for you. You may be able to reach that without speaking to her at all. Write down all of your thoughts and feelings and memories about this relationship, then burn the letter. Release your feelings. Forgive yourself for staying as long as you did. Forgive her for hurting you. Agree to trust your instincts again. That voice inside does let you know when something is wrong. You knew, and she lied. You can move past this with your inner wisdom intact.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was a little girl, my mother was in a physically abusive marriage with a police officer. I remember a neighbor calling the police, and when they arrived, they just told him to keep the noise down. I was devastated because I thought the police were going to save my mother from being beaten every night. I am grown now, but the memory has haunted me for years, reminding me about the police and the code of silence many of them maintain. How do I get over this? -- Haunting 5-0 Memories

DEAR HAUNTING 5-0 MEMORIES: This is tough. I'm so sorry that it happened to your mother (and you) and that it was swept under the rug. While there are many honorable police officers, you witnessed that this is not always true.

For your own mental health, you may want to go to counseling to talk through your experiences and memories to process your personal story. The abuse and the coverup affected you and your mother. You have some healing to do around this.

You may also want to get involved as an activist. There are organizations that advocate for police reform nationally and locally. Rather than keeping your outrage to yourself, you can join a group that is on the frontlines working to support victims of police brutality so that you can help reduce the possibility that anyone else will go through what your mother and you did so many years ago.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it strange that I'm unhappy in my happy relationship? I keep feeling as if something is missing, and I'm not sure what. My partner is my best friend and I don't think there's anyone I'd rather be with, but I do feel that I'm not 100% excited or happy in our relationship anymore. I have no real interest in leaving them, but I feel conflicted about our future. What do you think this means for my relationship? -- Unhappy

DEAR UNHAPPY: Could you be looking to your relationship for more than it has to offer? While a relationship and even a marriage should be central in your life, it does not have to be everything. Life is more dynamic and interesting when you have individual interests and pursuits, along with shared experiences. When you rely on your partner to fulfill all of your needs and desires, over time that can become burdensome to your partner and potentially boring for both of you.

Start with a self-evaluation. Pay attention to how you spend your time. What do you do during the day and evening? Who do you engage? How often are other people part of your daily experience? With what frequency do you vary your activities? What can you switch up that could make your life more fun?

Think about your own personal interests. Is there a hobby you have considered but never took the time to pursue? Are there friends you enjoy and could spend more time with? Be expansive in your thinking so that you truly consider what to add to your life that will enhance your joy and the potential for your relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love having my friend over, but every time she comes over, she overstays her welcome. She is an only child and a bit of a recluse. I think I may be her only true friend. I like her a lot, but sometimes it's too much. One time I even went out with my other friends while she was at my house because she wouldn't leave. I enjoy her, but I'm very busy and usually don't have time to entertain her all day long. How can I set boundaries with her? -- Go Home

DEAR GO HOME: You have to be direct with this friend. Set time frames around her visits before she comes over. Tell her that she can come, but that she must leave at a particular hour. When it gets close to departure time, remind her that she has to go and that you have something to do. At first this may feel uncomfortable and awkward, but the alternative is that you don't invite her over as much. You know this will make her sad, and you probably won't like it either if you enjoy her company.

You may want to schedule get-togethers with her that are in public places or otherwise away from home so that it is easier to end the moment. Consider going to the mall or out for ice cream -- something that has a natural end. If any of your other friends might like her, you could also consider inviting her to join you and that friend during one of your outings.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

