DEAR HARRIETTE: My siblings and I went months without speaking to each other because of money issues. We didn't get into a dramatic fight or anything; we just had an uncomfortable discussion that resulted in months of silence. We recently saw each other at a family gathering, and it was as if nothing had ever happened. Things weren't awkward, and we were just happy to see each other. It seems we've all moved on, but we never resolved the issues or even addressed them when we made up. Should we ever address our issues, or should we just leave everything in the past? -- Elephant in the Room

DEAR ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Money issues have a way of resurfacing at the worst moments, such as when an elder or other family member passes away. It is wise to address the elephant in the room. Since the discussion was heated the last time you attempted it, consider bringing in a neutral mediator, someone who has no allegiance to any one of you. Ideally, you should invite a financial professional to come in and talk you through your issues and help you to determine a way forward.

The invitation to that meeting should be handled carefully. Let your family members know that you want to get together and talk. Share the topic in advance so that it doesn't feel like an ambush. Then make it clear that you want to work together to resolve your issues. This meeting has been scheduled out of love and respect for each other.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine moved into her own place in December 2021. I've been to her home twice since she's moved in, and both times her house smelled strange. I asked her what the smell was, and she was completely unaware of it. I am very sensitive to certain smells, and I can't stand being in that house for more than 30 minutes at a time. She's been trying to get me to come over again lately, and I'm running out of excuses. Should I be honest with her and tell her that I can't stand the smell of her house? I know that the right thing to do would be to tell her the truth, but I am not sure if the smell is truly unbearable or if it is just my sensitivity. -- Smell Sensitivity

DEAR SMELL SENSITIVITY: This is a tough one. You know that commercial that talks about being "nose blind"? That's what you are talking about. Home care specialists have identified that homes can take on certain smells based on the cleanliness, the items stored there, the smell of the inhabitant(s) and more.

It probably will hurt your friend's feelings, but if you have run out of reasons, you can tell her. Preface the conversation by saying that you know yourself, and you are extremely sensitive to smells. Tell her you think you may be allergic to something in her home. You have had a reaction to it each time you have visited. As much as you want to see her, unfortunately, it just can't be in that environment.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known one of my closest friends for a few years now. We are both flirtatious with each other, which leaves me confused about whether he wants to be more than friends. One thing I don't like is that he just stops talking to me over the smallest disagreement. Then, he texts me back a few days later saying that he is sorry for being immature and rude. I want to give us a chance to try dating, but to do that I think I have to address the fact that he's too quick to cut me off. Any suggestions on how I should do it? -- Approaching a Sensitive Topic

DEAR APPROACHING A SENSITIVE TOPIC: Do not enter into a relationship with this friend without getting clear on how you intend to be together. Now is the time to be direct and honest. You can admit that you think you both like each other and it could be fun to see if there's more to your bond than friendship. See what he says in response to that. Then add that you do have a significant concern -- namely, that he is quick to cut you off and step away when you have disagreements. Tell him you do not like that. Ask him why he does it and if he feels he can curb that behavior. Since he has established a pattern already, watch him to see if he is capable of being more expressive with you rather than reactive. Do not walk into intimacy with him unless you feel that he is willing and capable of keeping the lines of communication open.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into an old friend's parents a couple of weeks ago, and I immediately saw that my friend's father is gravely ill. My grandfather died a couple of years ago, and my friend's dad looked just like he did before he passed away: He is very thin, his eyes are sunken back and he could hardly walk. It was awful to see. I immediately called my friend to say that I had seen his parents and wanted to know if he had been to visit them. My friend lives all the way across the country, so he can't see them often. What I saw told me this was urgent. I didn't say all that to my friend, but I thought it. He didn't seem to have any sense of urgency around seeing his dad. He said he might come home for Christmas like he does in some years. I know I'm no doctor, but I don't know if his dad will make it that long. Should I say anything to my friend? We grew up together. We don't talk as much as we used to, but we are still close. -- What To Say

DEAR WHAT TO SAY: Tell the truth to your friend without being inflammatory. Tell him that when you saw his parents, it made you worried because his dad looked so frail. Tell him that you saw in his dad what you had seen in your grandfather when he was ill. Suggest that he do a video call with his parents so that he can see for himself. Add that your gut is telling you to encourage him to make a visit as soon as possible. Say what's on your heart. If you think he may regret not visiting soon, tell him. Then it is up to him what he does next.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am the primary breadwinner in my household these days. My husband works, but I make more money. I try to pay for as many things as I can to help ease the burden of expenses, but I have to admit that I resent that he seldom offers to pay for anything. We were out the other day picking up some takeout. It was cheap, and he turned to me to ask if I was going to pay for it. I don't know if I set up this expectation that every bill should come to me, but I don't want to be the family ATM. How can I fix this? I don't want to start resenting him, but I do think it's fair to expect him to help out sometimes. -- Not the Family ATM

DEAR NOT THE FAMILY ATM: Why not establish a family bank account that gets used for shared expenses? Talk to your husband about both of you contributing to this account. Agree on the amount of money that will go into it from each of you. Decide what the money will be used for so that you both are on the same page. As long as you set this up with clear boundaries around use, it can be accessed freely by both of you. Then, when there's a need to make a purchase, it comes out of this shared pot. This may help your husband feel more empowered as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss has no respect for my time. I am considered a junior executive at my company, and I have a long list of tasks that I am supposed to complete daily. However, whenever my boss needs something, she expects me to drop everything and attend to the issue of the moment. It is impossible for me to get all my work done when she is constantly interrupting me. What's worse is that at the end of the week or month, depending upon when she checks on things, she will berate me for not completing something that was on my list. Never mind that I didn't even have a second to do that thing because I was too busy putting out a thousand fires that she threw at me. How can I become successful in this position if it seems like my boss is setting me up for failure? -- Overwhelmed

DEAR OVERWHELMED: Rather than constantly reacting to the barrage of last-minute requests, it is time for you to be proactive. Step back and do an evaluation of the work you have been completing and that which you are tasked to do. Review your hours and how you have been using your time. Look to see how you might be better able to complete the regular duties while also making space for last-minute requests. Look to see if you can create flexibility in your schedule to get them all done. Creating order may help you find time to be organized and fluid at once.

Learn to speak up. When your boss gives you tasks to complete, ask which ones should be the priorities. You can include the items already on the list along with the new tasks. If you do not believe you can complete everything in a timely manner, point that out and ask if something can be moved to the next day or week. Make a note of whatever your boss says so that it is documented. Start giving daily written updates as to what has or has not been accomplished. Holding yourself accountable and sharing that accountability with your boss will demonstrate your productivity and help you feel less overwhelmed and more in control.

DEAR HARRIETTE: People often assume that my biracial son is adopted. I am white, and my son looks exactly like his father. Of course I feel offended -- I carried my child for nine months and can't even get proper credit for it. Should I correct people every single time? Why would people even make such bold assumptions in this day and age? -- Offended Mommy

DEAR OFFENDED MOMMY: We live in a culture where people have become more and more strident and invasive with their thoughts and comments. Social media has pushed many people over the edge in terms of feeling empowered to say disrespectful things to others, and that has spilled out into everyday communication. I am sorry that you are experiencing this as you go about your life with your son.

I want to say that for the most part, you should ignore people's comments. Random people you encounter in the course of a day who make false assumptions do not deserve your time or attention. Learning not to react at all to those people will be beneficial to you and your son in the long run.

If you are engaged in conversation with someone who asks you about your son or who states an assumption about his parentage, you can decide whether you want to educate the person. Instead of being defensive, you can say, "This is my son, and I gave birth to him." You can add, "Lucky him, he looks just like his dad" or something like that. Keep it upbeat. It is important for your son to witness a positive attitude in the face of these comments.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started dating someone new, and everything is going great. Next week will be our third official date, but we text each other fairly often, so it feels like I know him very well. My question is: When would be the best time to tell him that I may never want kids? I know that revelation could potentially ruin things, but I'm sure it would be better to get it out of the way in the early stages. Should I tell him as soon as possible? Or should I wait until we define the relationship? -- Don't Want Kids

DEAR DON'T WANT KIDS: Do you have a clear vision of what you want for your life? That includes what work you want to do, where you want to live and what community and family means to you. Do you have a reason why you don't think you want to have children? Think through your ideas for your future so that you can talk about them as you get to know this man.

Let your thoughts about having children come naturally as you talk. Be prepared to tell him why you have come to this decision and whether it is negotiable. I will tell you: I did not intend to have children, and I told my husband as much when we were dating. Although he was disappointed, we still got married. Ten years into our marriage, I ended up getting pregnant and having a child. For me, I am so glad that I was wrong. I know plenty of people who never have children and are perfectly content. I thought I was, too. My point: If you can, remain flexible and avoid drawing definitive lines in the sand. Time often reveals new insights.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt pulled me aside the other day to "lovingly" tell me that I've gained weight. I already knew that I was gaining weight, so I really didn't need her to give me the news herself. Since we had that conversation, she's been texting me with all sorts of diet and workout plans. I told her that I'm aware of my weight gain and don't really need her advice, as I'm working on it myself.

It may seem like an overreaction, but it's going to be a while before I want to speak to her again. Every time I talk to her, she finds a way to criticize me and make me feel bad about myself. Is it wrong to cut off my aunt altogether? -- Judgy Aunt

DEAR JUDGY AUNT: Some people show their love and concern by offering solutions to their loved ones' problems. That seems to be what your aunt is doing. Her intentions may be good, but the impact is having a negative effect on you. Don't get caught up in your aunt's actions. You need to focus on taking care of yourself. How?

Stop responding to her. You can't stop her from texting, but if you do not react at all to what she sends, chances are, eventually she will not reach out as much. When you see your aunt, tell her that you are working on yourself and you do not need her help. If she persists, sit down with her and lay it out. Tell her that her constant badgering about your weight is upsetting to you and not helpful for your weight-loss journey. Directly ask her to stop, then get up and move.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I saw on social media that the father of one of my childhood friends just passed away. My friend and I haven't spoken directly in years, but we are Facebook friends. I regularly like his posts, and he likes mine. Occasionally, one of us will make a comment about something interesting that the other posts, but we haven't tried to be in touch otherwise. I'm wondering if expressing my condolences on social media is enough. I feel like it would be nice to send his family a card or something, but I'm not even sure where they live. My family moved out of the neighborhood more than 20 years ago. Is it OK to send a message on social media? -- Condolences

DEAR CONDOLENCES: For better or worse, social media is a principal driver in personal communications these days. People find each other after long spells and stay in touch with the click of a mouse. And that's OK. Sometimes, though, it can seem cold.

I suggest that for starters you write a note to your childhood friend in response to his announcement of his father's passing. You may want to add a brief memory of the father in your note, something that will bring a smile to your friend's face. You can also write a direct message that will be received personally by him and not seen by others. In that note, you may want to ask for his mailing address so you can send a personal card or gift.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm afraid my 30-year-old son is falling behind as an adult. When I was 30, I owned a house and was paying all my bills on my own. My son is not doing any of that. He still lives at home, for goodness' sake! He works intermittently and mainly does little to nothing. When I get on him about building his life, he sulks. He doesn't do chores and mainly stays in his room. I know it is not right to compare my son's journey to my own, but I expected more from him at this age. How do I give him the push that he needs? -- Slacking Son

DEAR SLACKING SON: You are enabling your son by allowing him to live with you without working or contributing to the household. What you can do is set house rules that include housework and monthly financial contributions. If he doesn't comply, evict him. Tough love may be the key to prompting him to turn the corner. You may want to get him psychologically evaluated before kicking him out to ensure that he isn't suffering from depression or another mental health crisis. If he is, get him the help he needs. Otherwise, help him by establishing boundaries that require him to take action to own his life. Do not make comments about how different from yours his life has been. Stay focused on him. No comparisons.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

