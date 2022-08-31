DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine has been telling me for a while that she is losing her memory. I spent the weekend with her, and now I know what she means. She asked me the same questions over and over again. I would answer them, and a couple of hours later she would ask the same thing. It was frustrating for me, in part because it is new to me. As we were talking together that weekend, I would try to build on a point, but it never worked because I always had to go back to the beginning.

I had never had an up-close and personal experience before with someone who is losing their memory. I don't really know what to do about it. How can I support her? She is married, and her wife seems to be pretty chill about everything, but I am sure that it is a problem. How can a friend support her? -- Memory Loss

DEAR MEMORY LOSS: As someone who loves your friend so much, it is good for you to think about how to support her now. As you have pointed out, she already knows she is suffering memory loss. You haven't said what she is doing about it. It would be good to find that out.

According to Rush University System for Health, here are recommendations on how to approach her if you discover that she hasn't sought professional support:

1. Plan what you want to say.

2. Choose a time when you won't be rushed, and a setting that is quiet and unthreatening.

3. Be compassionate and helpful, not judgmental.

4. Problem-solve together; don't dictate.

5. Try to come up with tangible, agreed-upon next steps.

6. Ask for help from a doctor, social worker or family member if necessary.

Because your friend has confided in you that she knows she has a problem, speaking up and encouraging her to get help may be exactly what she needs from you -- that extra push to take the next step. To learn more, go to: rush.edu/news/talking-about-memory-loss.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband passed away last year during the depths of COVID-19. It was sad -- and made worse because I couldn't grieve with my loved ones. I have been doing OK, working to clear out his stuff from the house and trying to get my life together.

The other day, I ran into a guy I had dated years ago. He was at a picnic that I attended with some old friends. We started talking, and it was nice. I gave him my number, and we went out twice. I think I like him, but it's weird. My husband has only been gone for a year, and because of COVID, a lot of people are just now learning about his death. How can I date someone else when his death is so fresh for me and for people who knew us as a couple? It feels so complicated, but I do like this man. -- Moving On

DEAR MOVING ON: Be honest with this man. Tell him that you are enjoying his company and would like to continue to see him. Point out that it feels complicated because of your husband's recent death and the fact that you are still managing other people's discovery of that sad news.

Do not turn him away. Instead, ask him if he is willing to see what happens as time goes on. He may have the disposition to be able to handle the questions from others, as well as the emotions you will experience when encountering them and as you deal with your own grief. Let time tell you what's next.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married to my wife for over 10 years now, and we continue to run into issues with her family. Recently, her mom and teenage sister were not getting along, so my wife had her sister live with us for a bit. I didn't get into the details of it all, but I was dragged into it when her mother came to my home with the police saying I had kidnapped her daughter! Through it all, my wife never defended me or even spoke up about her being the one to ask her sister to live with us. How do I get my wife to stop getting involved in all her family drama? -- Not Your Drama

DEAR NOT YOUR DRAMA: You and your wife need to have a serious heart-to-heart discussion. Why in the world would your wife not tell the truth when her mother accused you of kidnapping? That is dangerous, dishonest and deeply troubling. Talk to your wife and get to the core of her issues with her family. While you don't want to be involved, you are. You need to understand the complexities and figure out where to draw the line. Clearly, if your mother-in-law is willing to bring the police to your house, you need to regain some control over your personal safety at the very least.

Decide on boundaries with your wife as it relates to her family. As much as she wants to care for her sister, it is not safe for her sister to live with the two of you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel lost. Some days I have no idea why I am even on this Earth. It seems as if everything I try to accomplish in life fails. I have tried meditating to center myself to get rid of all these negative thoughts, but every time I close my eyes, my mind is bombarded with all my failures. How do I get over my failures in life? -- Feeling Like a Failure

DEAR FEELING LIKE A FAILURE: A psychiatrist friend of mine explained that it is natural for the human brain to process more negative thoughts than positive ones. We have to make a focused effort to reach for positivity. Otherwise, we can get mired in negative thinking. When that happens, as you are describing, it is a perfect time to get professional help. With a mental health specialist, you can sort through your experiences, your triumphs and your failings and look for solutions that can lead you to more stable emotional footing. You do not have to go it alone, especially when you are feeling so vulnerable.

You should know that these past two years have been difficult for many people. The pandemic put everyone into a period of isolation. Millions of people lost their jobs. Many have had to look at their lives differently, and that can be difficult. While you may feel alone in your thoughts and feelings, please know that many people are struggling and suffering right now. If you are willing to reach out and get the support you need to work through your difficulties right now, you will be better off.

For you or anyone who feels on the brink of self-harm, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been an entrepreneur for a few years now, and I love what I do. I am able to make ends meet, and my clientele is steadily growing. I work from home and my schedule is flexible, but there are times when I can't make family gatherings. My issue is that no one ever considers making any adjustments for me. I feel like my family doesn't take my work seriously. They often refer to it as "not a real job" because I'm not working for someone or a company like they are. How can I get my family to take my self-employment seriously? -- Seriously Working

DEAR SERIOUSLY WORKING: The backbone of our country consists of entrepreneurs. You should be proud to be one of them. At the same time, if most of your family works for somebody else, they don't really understand the unpredictable schedule of entrepreneurs. Do not attempt to convert everyone. Instead, start with your immediate family, and remind them of the rhythm of your work. When events pop up that family members are hosting, ask them to check in with you right away. Promise to do your best to show up, and ask them to consider changing the date or time of certain activities on occasion to accommodate you.

A challenge for entrepreneurs is that we feel we have to work every second of every day. That is not healthy -- nor is it helpful in nurturing strong bonds with your loved ones. So, some give-and-take is needed here. Do your best to show up for family functions, even if you have to go back to work afterward. Make sure your immediate family understands that skipping out on your work responsibilities can impact the bottom line of your household.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an executive chef at a high-end restaurant in my hometown. I've been working here for almost 10 years, and I love what I do. People ask for me by name when they visit, and I also have a say in a lot of the internal day-to-day work, like operations, marketing, sales, etc.

My boss recently came to me and told me he plans to open a new restaurant. I love the idea, but I'd like to play a bigger role, like co-owner. How should I approach him with this idea? -- CEO Chef

DEAR CEO CHEF: Your skills and hard work seem to be helping your boss to get to the next level in his business development. Yes, that should be worth something. You see that your boss values you. Do not get defensive. Instead, create a proposal. What would you like a partnership to look like? Do you have dollars to invest? If not, let him know what kind of sweat equity you can offer, such as your know-how in the kitchen and your vision for the future. Tell him that you want to be a part of his growth and you want to do it as a partner rather than as an employee. Just know that partners take on more risk. Talk through what a partnership can look like for the two of you. If he likes the idea, be sure to include an attorney who can help you flesh out details.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother has been working for my digital print company for about 10 years now. Just recently, I found out that he has been making side sales with my customers, using my resources under his name, not my company's name. He's my brother, so I'd normally be glad to share anything I have, but I'm not too happy about sharing my business resources and not receiving a profit from it. Am I wrong to feel this way? -- It's Business, Bro

DEAR IT'S BUSINESS, BRO: Family or not, you have to confront your brother immediately. Gather your evidence so that you can prove to your brother what you have learned about his actions. Call a meeting and ask him to explain what he has been doing. Give him a chance to come clean before you give him examples.

Family relationships can be complicated. However, since your brother has violated your trust, it is unlikely that he can continue to work for you. It may not be necessary for you to file charges against him if you work through the issues and come to a clear way forward.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband's niece has gotten pregnant, and she has not told her mom (whom she lives with). I suspected she was pregnant and asked her while I was visiting her, and she began pulling out the baby clothes she'd been hiding from her mom for seven months! I told her if she doesn't tell her mom soon, I will. But it doesn't help that she's pregnant by my nephew, who lives across the street from me and my husband. Should I say something to her mom, or should I just stay out of it? -- Should I Tell?

DEAR SHOULD I TELL?: What a difficult position you are in! On one hand, this is none of your business. This is your niece's life, and she is going to have to figure out a way forward -- and soon. It is natural for you to want to give the family a heads-up about what to expect in the coming days and months, but it really isn't your place to do so.

Why not speak to the niece again and urge her to talk to her family so they can help her come up with a plan for the future? She needs to have family support in order to care for this baby that she is bringing into the world. Given that she is not independent, it is important that she include her family in this conversation so that they can talk it out and determine a way forward.

If she refuses, you may want to speak to your husband and tell her that you are concerned about his niece. Without revealing her secret, tell him that his sister needs to talk to her urgently. If he presses you about why, you can withhold the information and simply say that it is for her to discuss, but you believe she needs help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grown daughter keeps bringing up the fact that I wasn't in her life as a child. This is really frustrating to me because I'm here now, and when I wasn't there, my parents were. I went off to college when she was born, and the one time I tried to get her as a baby, her mother wouldn't allow it, so I left things alone and let my parents be involved. I've built a great life for myself now, so why can't she just appreciate the present day? -- Get Over It

DEAR GET OVER IT: Children cannot process why their parents are absent. All they really know is whether they are around or not. You cannot expect her to erase her memories of her formative years because you have shown up now. You are going to have to be patient and be present.

Start by talking to her. Apologize for not being around when she was young. Admit that you were young when she was born, and you made the choice to pursue your education rather than to stay with her. It's a hard reality, but you need to say it. Think about that time. What else can you tell her that shows your truth without being more hurtful than helpful? Over time, you should share your story with her so she gets to know how you grew to be the person you are today.

Be consistently present in your daughter's life now. Reach out to her regularly. Invite her to spend time with you. Be more of an observer, especially as you build your bond. The last thing she will want is for you to swoop in and start telling her what to do. Be a good listener. Pay attention to her and identify ways that you can be supportive. Ask before you jump in and offer help.

Continue to let her know that you are sorry you weren't there for her. Tell her you thought she was OK because her mother and your parents were with her. Acknowledge that now you realize that wasn't enough.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106