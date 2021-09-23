DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started working in a restaurant in my town. The other day, I was excited to see that a friend of mine came by. I went out of my way to make sure she felt comfortable and had a great time. I gave her a bunch of freebies, too. In the end, she left me a skimpy tip. Should I confront her? -- Skimpy Tip
DEAR SKIMPY TIP: This is tricky and should be handled delicately. Next time you talk to your friend, ease into the conversation. Thank her for coming to your restaurant. Ask her if she enjoyed the food. Ask her if she thought you took good care of her. This is a new job, after all, so you want to make sure you are taking care of the customers well. If she acknowledges that she enjoyed her meal and your attention to her, tell her you have an uncomfortable question to ask. With her blessing, ask her why she left such a small tip. There's a very good chance that she doesn't know the art of tipping. This could have been an honest error. These days, 15% of the bill is a standard tip. A generous tip would be 20% and over. Since you gave her a bunch of freebies, their value would not have been added onto the final bill, so she would need to have a sense of what they cost or of how far beyond the call of duty you went for her in order to calculate a good tip.
This may end up being a moment of education for your friend; I bet she thought she was doing right by you in patronizing your restaurant -- which she was. It is likely simple naivete regarding tips rather than an intentional diss at play. By gently educating your friend, you should be able to resolve this.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My biracial friend confessed to me that her mother is racist. I am Black, and her white mother has always been nice to me, but now I feel uncomfortable speaking to her. I'm conflicted about continuing to visit her home. What should I do? -- Friend's Mom Is Racist
DEAR FRIEND'S MOM IS RACIST: Step back for a moment and think about the big picture. Your biracial friend has a racist mother. She probably told you this to protect you from anything her mother might blurt out in your company. But more, think about your friend. This is her mother. Since your friend is biracial, she must be feeling deeply conflicted; perhaps her mom even says racist things to and about her. Out of compassion for your friend, do not abandon her right now. Listen to her and learn what her concerns are. Don't stop visiting. Assume that the mom will continue to be kind to you unless she does otherwise.
Be a sounding board for your friend, but also tell her that some of the things she is sharing with you are disturbing. Pay attention. If her mother actually says or does something in front of you that is upsetting, that's when you can decide to stop visiting. For now, continue to maintain your composure. Know that your friend is going through internal difficulty now. Don't try to become her unofficial therapist. Be her friend. If you ever do need to create distance between you, that's OK.
DEAR HARRIETTE: After some irreconcilable differences with my business partner, we have decided to part ways. Our disagreement was a huge misunderstanding, but things spiraled out of control and ended in a very messy way. Regardless of what happened between us, I haven't spoken out about her publicly, but she's handling it in the complete opposite way.
Since our falling-out, my former business partner has sent countless emails to our colleagues, spreading lies about me. She has tried to interfere with my professional relationships as well as my personal ones. Everyone is suggesting that I take her to court for defamation of character, but I lack the time or resources. What would you suggest I do? -- Can't Sue
DEAR CAN'T SUE: You cannot afford to stay silent while your business partner actively works to destroy your reputation. Craft a statement to your colleagues and friends saying how unfortunate the demise of your professional partnership is. Rather than addressing each of her lies, reinforce the positive. Let them know what you are currently doing, and invite them to be in touch. You can make a general statement indicating that it is unfortunate that your business partner has chosen to air her unfounded ideas publicly, but you want to assure them that you are still in business and available to work with them.
You may also consider hiring an attorney briefly to send a cease and desist letter to your former business partner indicating that if she does not stop, you will sue. Often, the threat of a lawsuit can be enough to put out a fire like this. If not, you may have to invest money into the preservation of your reputation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend comes from an abusive background. He has experienced a lot of terrible things, such as sexual, physical and mental abuse. I can tell he is still heavily affected by his childhood trauma because he can go from zero to 100 real quick. He is a very logical and sweet person, but sometimes those bursts of anger consume him. Although he is seeking some therapy, sometimes I am concerned whether that anger and aggression will ever become directed toward me. I do not think that he would ever hurt me, but I am also a realist and understand that anything can happen. Should I be more concerned about this? What are ways that I can help him? Do you think I should try to talk to him about seeking more therapy? -- Concerned
DEAR CONCERNED: I am sorry to hear that your boyfriend has had so much hardship in his life. It is good that he is seeking help. You may want to ask him if he would be willing to go to therapy with you as well. Explain that you care deeply for him and want to learn to be the best that you can be in a relationship with him. A couples therapist may be able to provide the two of you with tools that will help you manage disagreements, anger and aggression. If you have the courage to talk about your concerns in front of him with a professional, you may gain insight into how to best manage the situation and grow as a couple. Go for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I go outside in my neighborhood and a little bit beyond, I see more businesses shutting down. It is so depressing. I realize it's been almost a year since COVID-19 stopped us in our tracks. I have been working from home ever since, and I have been afraid to do much of anything. But I do try to spend a few dollars here and there to help out the local shops. I feel so sad. I guess my little sandwich purchase or occasional trip to the dry cleaners hasn't been enough to keep these stores open. Obviously, I know they need more than me, but I see whole blocks of businesses shut down. I'm so worried about what is going to happen. Is there anything more that I can do to help? I see a few establishments hanging on, but I can only spend so much. Is this a lost cause? -- Helping My Neighbors
DEAR HELPING MY NEIGHBORS: I, too, watch with horror as blocks and blocks of businesses are shut down where I live in New York City. It is frightening. While you, as an individual, may feel that you can't make a difference, don't believe that. Just as each vote counts in an election, each purchase counts toward keeping small (and large) businesses open. To make a bigger impact, reach out to your neighbors and friends, and suggest that all of you make a concerted effort to support local businesses with your consistent patronage.
You can go a step further and speak to your favorite businesses to find out how they are doing. If you find that some are in serious, immediate jeopardy of closing, you can rally your friends to help them stay afloat. While we cannot save all businesses, it may be possible to keep some alive. Hopefully there will be an additional stimulus package soon that will specifically support the thousands of small businesses that are currently in jeopardy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was going through old photos recently as I was preparing a gift for my family, and I got to see an instant replay of how much I have changed. I have had medical problems for the past few years. Well, the photos show just how much weight I have gained in that period of time. My doctors have told me that if I lose weight, I may be able to reverse some of my health problems. Up to now, I haven't had the discipline or energy to do what it takes to lose weight. These pictures make it clear that I had better do something quick. Is it awful that vanity is now driving my focus on health? I need to do something, and these pictures were like a slap in the face. -- Too Vain
DEAR TOO VAIN: Whatever it takes to jump-start your health care plan, be grateful for it! If you are clear that you need to lose weight to get healthier, and these pictures helped to open your eyes -- thank the photos.
Your journey to better health can be initiated by vanity. That's fine. Just don't stop there. Move your body. Be mindful of what you eat and drink, and commit to getting healthy for your life. The bonus, if you are consistent, is that your overall health will likely improve, AND you will look better!
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106