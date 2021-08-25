DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom told me she is relieved that my ex-girlfriend and I broke up, because she never liked her anyway. What she doesn't know is that we've actually started seeing each other again and are on the verge of reconciliation. How should I break this news to my mother? I almost don't want to tell her that I've started seeing my ex again. -- Dating Secretly

DEAR DATING SECRETLY: Find out what your mom doesn't like about your girlfriend. Listen carefully so that you have a sense of what bothers her. Even as you are getting back together, your mother's wisdom may help you to make smarter choices and understand this woman better.

Don't let too much time pass. In these early days, figure out if you and your girlfriend are serious about giving it another chance. Talk to her about why you broke up and what you think can be different now. Decide on a way forward that is conscious and intentional, not just convenient. If you think that the relationship is worth salvaging, inform your mother. Tell her that you are reconciling and that you are mindful of the past while being fully present in the here and now. Ask her to give the two of you a second chance with her blessing. By including your mother, you create space for solidarity rather than suspicion.