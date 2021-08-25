DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend has a weird habit of interrupting other people when they are talking. I've seen him do it to my friends a few times now, and I know it upsets them. It upsets me, too. He told me he does not do it on purpose. How do I get him to stop? Also, could this be a sign of a personality disorder? -- Interrupting BF
DEAR INTERRUPTING BF: It sounds like your boyfriend is not a good listener. Sadly, this is a common trait among many people, both male and female. People often like to hear themselves talk and use any opportunity to jump in and tell a story when they are in a conversation with others. Is it annoying? Of course it is! It clearly indicates that the person doesn't really care what is currently being said.
What you can do is tell your boyfriend that his interrupting is rude and disconcerting, and you need him to start noticing it and stopping the behavior. Offer to help him see himself. You can create a signal that you send whenever he starts to interrupt others. It can be twitching your nose, pulling your ear or some other action that may get his attention. If he agrees, this may begin to help him be quiet before he completely takes over the conversation.
You can also jump in and interrupt him to say, "Just a minute. Let so-and-so finish what they had to say." It could take that blunt call-out to get him to notice and keep the conversation flowing naturally rather than being hijacked by him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom told me she is relieved that my ex-girlfriend and I broke up, because she never liked her anyway. What she doesn't know is that we've actually started seeing each other again and are on the verge of reconciliation. How should I break this news to my mother? I almost don't want to tell her that I've started seeing my ex again. -- Dating Secretly
DEAR DATING SECRETLY: Find out what your mom doesn't like about your girlfriend. Listen carefully so that you have a sense of what bothers her. Even as you are getting back together, your mother's wisdom may help you to make smarter choices and understand this woman better.
Don't let too much time pass. In these early days, figure out if you and your girlfriend are serious about giving it another chance. Talk to her about why you broke up and what you think can be different now. Decide on a way forward that is conscious and intentional, not just convenient. If you think that the relationship is worth salvaging, inform your mother. Tell her that you are reconciling and that you are mindful of the past while being fully present in the here and now. Ask her to give the two of you a second chance with her blessing. By including your mother, you create space for solidarity rather than suspicion.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I have grown up together and stuck together through college. We studied similar fields but have different majors and degrees. We went to a job fair, and he met a recruiter and told me all about the job he was applying for. I was so amazed and couldn't help but feel like that job was a great fit for me. I searched around and got ahold of the recruiter for the position and got myself an interview. We both interviewed for a bunch of different jobs, but I think he wanted this job as much as me. Turns out, I got the job. Now I have to tell my friend, but I never mentioned applying for the job. I am going to be in hot water when I tell him. What should I say? -- I Stole His Job
DEAR I STOLE HIS JOB: This could be a dealbreaker for your friendship because it was clearly a breach of trust, and it was sneaky. You have to tell your friend, but don't be surprised if he cuts you out of his life for your dishonesty. Tell him that you got a job -- the job that he had told you about. Admit that you also interviewed for it after learning about it from him. Tell him the truth. Apologize for not being forthcoming. Ask for his forgiveness. Don't expect it, though.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up in a house full of boys. I have four brothers who were rowdy and loud. Plus, my dad had a huge presence in the household. I have a boyfriend who is the opposite of them. He is sensitive and thoughtful. As much as I love my family, I would never call them sensitive. My boyfriend cries when we watch certain movies or when sad things happen. I like this about him.
But it leaves him vulnerable when he's around my family. They constantly jab at him and tease him because he's "soft." When I have told them how much I like him and that I appreciate that softer side, they laugh at me. How can I get my family to welcome him when he is so different from them? Quite frankly, they can be bullies. -- Stop Bullying My Man
DEAR STOP BULLYING MY MAN: Your boyfriend is going to have to carve out a level of comfort for himself with your family. You cannot do this for him. He doesn't have to become a bully himself or attempt to be different than he is, but he does need to establish his own space among the boys. My guess is that he will need to be able to ignore them, deflect their taunts and stand his ground.
What you can do is make sure that you clearly let your family know how much you care for him. You, too, should ignore their jibes. If you don't add fuel to that fire, it may subside.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I are pretty competitive when it comes to sports and gambling; it's what we have always done since college. We get hurt -- like bumps and bruises -- but end up fine. We laugh it off and get back up, no problem. We gamble and make bets on games and random things. We do silly and crazy dares.
Recently, I got a new job that came with a signing bonus. While we were having one of our competitive nights, we made some bets, and I felt invincible putting up my big check. My friend, being my friend, matched it. I won, and he lost. I knew he could not afford to pay up, but he wrote me a check anyway. Now he won't talk to me. I gave the money back to him, but his pride won't let him keep it. I feel like a villain for winning. I don't know how to fix this. What should I do? -- Sore Loser
DEAR SORE LOSER: Time will be the healer in this situation. What happened goes far beyond that competitive moment. In your moment of invincibility, you revealed to your friend that you have won a bigger competition, which neither of you may have realized you were in -- namely, that of the bigger paycheck and the uptick in your career.
All of the games that you two have played over the years show how competition lives at your core. Naturally, it would show its face when things get real. All you can do is let time take care of it. You were out of turn in waving the flag of your bonus in his face. After things cool off a bit, you can text or call him and invite him to engage again, like usual. Eventually, you should be able to establish a refreshed rapport.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband curses a lot these days. Even though we have two young children and I ask him repeatedly to curb his language, he just doesn't seem to care anymore. He used to reserve his profanity for our private conversations, but now he can't be bothered. My youngest, who is 7, just used curse words when speaking to me. I was mortified. I do not want my children to think that cursing is acceptable. How can I get my husband to stop? -- No More Potty Language
DEAR NO MORE POTTY LANGUAGE: Carve out a private moment with your husband when the children are asleep and you two are alert. Tell him you want to talk about something serious. Then go for it. Reveal that your youngest is now cursing, and you are concerned. Point out that your husband's constant profanity is fueling this. You want to teach the children to use appropriate, respectful language, and you need his support. Ask him to agree NOT to curse around them. Pick replacement words and phrases that you agree on. Push until he agrees.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been applying for jobs, and they all get back to me at different times. After interviewing with one place, I was offered a job and started working. I had worked there for two weeks when I received a call for an interview for another job. I made time to do that interview remotely, and I was offered the job that day. I really love the new job, but I already accepted the other one. I've never been in this position where I have a choice of where I can work. I want to take this other job, but I feel weird leaving the first employer so soon after telling them how greatly appreciative and excited I was to work with them. How do I ethically leave this job for another one? -- Retracting My Acceptance
DEAR RETRACTING MY ACCEPTANCE: Take a pause and evaluate both jobs. Are you sure that this other job is a much better fit? In order to make such an abrupt move after accepting a position, it should be well worth the inconvenience to your current employer and the blow to your reputation. You run the risk of being labeled by your current company as untrustworthy, flaky or dishonorable -- not a label you would want.
But if the new offer is truly in sync with your career goals and your gut tells you that this is the right way to go, you can consider it. You should be upfront with the new employer, for starters. Tell them that you are interested, but you already accepted a different position and you need to give the current employer at least two weeks' notice, if they want it. If the new employer agrees, go to your current boss and break the news. Be honest and respectful. Explain that as much as you like the job you have, this other one is a better fit for your career goals. Apologize profusely. If you signed a contract that has a time commitment, this could be moot.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106