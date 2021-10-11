DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so embarrassed. One of my dearest friends came to town, and we went out for brunch in my neighborhood. Afterward, we took a walk and ended up near my house. She asked if she could use my bathroom, and I had to say no. My house is a total mess. I could not allow her -- or anyone else -- to come inside. I felt so bad, but I did say no.
I try hard to get my place together, but I'm never successful. There is so much clutter, and I can't get it under control. I know my friend was surprised that I didn't let her in. This is not how I want to live. I need help. -- Hoarder
DEAR HOARDER: You have taken the first, most important step, which is to admit your problem. The shame that you felt in turning your friend away was real and can serve as a wakeup call. You need help. You have not been able to clean your place even though you have tried.
The next step is to take action. Make an appointment with a mental health professional who can talk with you about your life and help you figure out what lies beneath your hoarding. Many people with this problem suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. If that is the case for you, a mental health professional can help you recognize your challenges and work to manage them in your life. For more information, go to treatmyocd.com.
On a physical level, you need logistical help clearing out your place. You can hire a professional cleaning service that specializes in helping hoarders. You will have to let them help you, but they can come in and quickly assist in taking out the clutter. Most cities have this service. Look online for one near you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There is so much death around me right now that it is hard to stay positive. Usually I am an upbeat person, but right now it feels overwhelming. People who are close to me and to people I love seem to be dropping like flies. I don't really know what to do. I just feel sad and helpless. What do you recommend? -- Too Much Loss
DEAR TOO MUCH LOSS: I am so sorry for the losses that you are experiencing. While death is a natural part of life, that fact does not make it any easier to handle when it's personal. Perhaps this isn't the moment for you to be upbeat. Allow yourself just to be in the moment. It is OK to feel sadness, pain, longing or anger. Whatever emotions are filling your spirit right now, allow them to wash over you.
To maintain some positivity, you can remember the great things about those you have lost and talk about those memories with people who knew them. Recalling funny or enlightening stories can be helpful in balancing your energy.
Pay attention to what you eat and drink. Do your best to be kind to your body by feeding yourself in a healthy way. Do not consume too much alcohol or caffeine, as they can agitate you. Get rest. Keep good company. Call and visit with loved ones who are uplifting. Their positive energy can help you to live through this tender time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm starting to think I may have a binge eating disorder. I'm 28 years old and just recently realized that my eating habits are extremely irregular and different from those around me. I have days where I eat everything in sight and days where I eat nothing at all. I've been like this for as long as I can remember, to be completely honest. I wasn't even fully aware that I was doing it because it's so normal for me. Is this something that I need professional help for? I just want to regulate my diet and be healthier from the inside out. -- Ready To Change
DEAR READY TO CHANGE: Congratulations on recognizing that you may have a problem. This is the first step toward recovery. Most people benefit from professional help when they are grappling with an eating disorder. Whenever you are facing down a behavioral issue, it's good to get help and guidance to kick it. Seek out a therapist now.
Also look up binge eating disorders to learn more. There are many signs to look out for, from eating excessive amounts of food at one time to hiding or hoarding food in unusual places. Read more at the National Eating Disorders website, nationaleatingdisorders.org/learn/by-eating-disorder/bed. The wear and tear on your body from such a disorder can be real and long-lasting. Get help now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is a junior in high school, thinking about college. He has a lot of grand ideas for his future, and he is very excited. We are told that this year he does not have to take the SAT in order to get into college. Because of COVID-19, this will be the second "test-optional" year for many colleges. But I am worried that if he doesn't share his SAT scores, he may be overlooked. He didn't do great on the test, however.
Otherwise, my son is a good student. He is focused and definitely wants to go to college. This year has been rough on him, though, and studying for the SATs was not his priority as it probably should have been. Should we pass on turning in those scores?-- College Bound
DEAR COLLEGE BOUND: Talk to your son's college adviser at his school to find out the going wisdom about submitting test scores. What I have read is that the schools that opt into the test-optional policy truly are assessing in that way.
For years, there has been controversy over standardized testing -- throughout school, and especially the SAT and ACT. Many educators and community leaders consider the tests to be biased toward people of means. There is a huge industry built up around college prep testing that some consider to be primarily catering to people with disposable income. Bottom line: There are many questions about fairness surrounding these tests.
Since your son does not have to share his test results, you may want to consider all of the other things he needs for his application. Make sure he has stellar essays and excellent recommendations as well as an outstanding transcript. Talk to him about his ideas and help him become adept at talking to adults about his dreams. He should go on virtual and physical college tours, if at all possible. That's where he needs to talk and present himself. Good luck.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I did a favor for a woman I know professionally, something for which I went way above and beyond. When I then asked her to do a favor for me -- something I considered to be much smaller -- she didn't even respond to my request. I didn't help her with the expectation that she would have my back later, but I did assume that she would be responsive to me. Crickets. How should I address this? -- Tit for Tat
DEAR TIT FOR TAT: Since this woman is not responding, I suggest that you do nothing for now. You should simply log in your memory that this woman was selfish. She sounds like a taker. Know that about her. If she asks you for something else, do not be so quick to agree.
When you next see her, you may want to ask her why she did not respond to your request. At the very least, she could have said she couldn't do whatever you asked. Just know that she may not have even registered your request if her need for you had already passed. Sometimes people put blinders on, sadly seeing only what matters to them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My 14-year-old daughter has come to me with a troubling question. She asked me if it is OK not to like her body. I did not have a response because I was scared that anything I said to her could irreparably change how she views herself. What do you think I can say to my daughter to help her love herself again? -- Body Positivity
DEAR BODY POSITIVITY: This is the time to ask your daughter questions. Be gentle as you talk to her. Do not interrogate. Ask questions and listen carefully. Do not pass judgment. Just hear her and let her know that you are hearing her. Among the questions you may want to ask: How do you feel? What don't you like about your body? Is there anything that you do like? Have you always felt this way? Did anything happen to make you feel this way?
Since your daughter is 14, chances are, her body is changing dramatically. She is an adolescent. Her hormones could easily be causing her to have mood swings that may be impacting her body image.
Think about how you felt about yourself when you were her age. Did you ever feel uncomfortable in your skin? If you can recall awkward moments, ask her if you can tell her things about your life. She may be able to relate to your stories as she considers her own.
If it seems that she needs more support than you have to offer, schedule a meeting with an adolescent psychologist who can help her work through her thoughts and feelings.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106