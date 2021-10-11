DEAR HARRIETTE: There is so much death around me right now that it is hard to stay positive. Usually I am an upbeat person, but right now it feels overwhelming. People who are close to me and to people I love seem to be dropping like flies. I don't really know what to do. I just feel sad and helpless. What do you recommend? -- Too Much Loss

DEAR TOO MUCH LOSS: I am so sorry for the losses that you are experiencing. While death is a natural part of life, that fact does not make it any easier to handle when it's personal. Perhaps this isn't the moment for you to be upbeat. Allow yourself just to be in the moment. It is OK to feel sadness, pain, longing or anger. Whatever emotions are filling your spirit right now, allow them to wash over you.

To maintain some positivity, you can remember the great things about those you have lost and talk about those memories with people who knew them. Recalling funny or enlightening stories can be helpful in balancing your energy.

Pay attention to what you eat and drink. Do your best to be kind to your body by feeding yourself in a healthy way. Do not consume too much alcohol or caffeine, as they can agitate you. Get rest. Keep good company. Call and visit with loved ones who are uplifting. Their positive energy can help you to live through this tender time.