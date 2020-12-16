DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since we have been doing video calls for work, my boss has been glamming it up big time on camera. She started small, but now she wears what looks like evening makeup and super glamorous clothes almost every day for our daily meetings. The rest of us are pretty casual -- as we were when we were in the office together. Given that she's the boss, I wonder what signal she is trying to send to us. Part of me wants to tell her that she looks kind of silly all dressed up for the ball. I know that wouldn't go over well. What can I say? The optics are getting awkward. -- All Dressed Up

DEAR ALL DRESSED UP: Whenever the topic is appearance, things become sensitive, so tread lightly. Also, know that during this extended period of quarantine, people deal with the isolation in different ways. Who knows what's going on in your boss's mind? It is fair to ask.

One approach might be requesting a private conversation with your boss, in which you could mention that you have noticed that she has been getting dressed up for the company's daily calls. You can compliment her on her new glam look and then seriously ask her if she is expecting the rest of the team to dress up. Since the way the team presented themselves pre-COVID-19 was pretty casual, you want to know what her expectations are for the rest of you.