DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a Russian immigrant who came to the U.S. seven years ago as a refugee when I was 16. As I've entered my 20s, I have begun to become more politically engaged. However, I have always had trouble wrapping my head around American race relations, as they are so different from those of my home country. As the current escalations on the issue of police brutality around the country happen, I want to engage in activism and important conversations, but I have no idea where to start or what my opinions are. Especially as a white person who did not grow up in America, how do I inform myself and engage with a discourse that is not as personal to me? -- Educate Me
DEAR EDUCATE ME: Thank you for your letter and your sincere interest in expanding your understanding about a complicated and deeply rooted topic in American history. What's happening today is historic in the sense that everyone is affected, and many people of all backgrounds are leaning in to learn and address the challenges that face us. Thanks to the marches in the streets and the calls for change, the whole world is awakening in a more meaningful way to the impact of racial injustice, police brutality, unequal pay and lack of equity in our country. You are right that these issues are not the same in every country, which means that not everyone shares the same knowledge base or experience. Truth be told, even many Americans, particularly white Americans, do not have the historical knowledge of this country's relationship to racial injustice that might seem to be a given.
And so, it is time for all of us to get educated. One way to start is by reading. Many scholars, anthropologists, cultural critics and historians have written about the history of race relations in the United States. I recommend that you begin to read so that you can expand your knowledge. Here are a few books to consider:
-- "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo
-- "Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (details a black person moving to America and dealing with race in America for the first time, a new perspective to add to your own)
-- "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in The Age of Colorblindness" by Michelle Alexander
-- "The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism by Edward E. Baptist
-- "The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley"
-- "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America" by Richard Rothstein
-- "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi
-- "Chokehold: Policing Black Men" by Paul Butler
-- "They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South" by Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers
You may also want to look at some films that shed light on race relations in America. Consider these:
-- "Imitation of Life" by Douglas Sirk
-- "In the Heat of the Night" by Norman Jewison
-- "Let the Fire Burn" by Jason Osder
-- "Selma" by Ava Duvernay
-- "13th" by Ava Duvernay
-- "Just Mercy" by Destin Daniel Cretton
-- "The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution" by Stanley Nelson
-- "12 Years a Slave" by Steve McQueen
-- "A Raisin in the Sun" by Daniel Petrie
-- "Boyz in the Hood" by John Singleton
-- "The Butler" by Lee Daniels
-- "Fruitvale Station" by Ryan Coogler
-- "Dear White People" by Justin Simien
This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it should give you some perspective on what's happening in this country and why people are feeling the way that they are. Welcome to the conversation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to an event the other evening, dressed in my finest -- or so I thought. When I arrived, several people, including the greeters at the front door, complimented me on my outfit. I appreciated that, especially since I haven't been out for a while, and I have gained quite a bit of weight.
Anyway, at a certain point during the evening, I saw a man who I have known for at least 20 years. He walked up and smiled, and as he was saying hello, he grabbed my arm and made a comment that I looked good -- even though I have put some meat on my bones. I didn't quite know how to react to that. Yes, I have gained weight, but is that what somebody should say -- pointing out that I have gotten bigger? He unnerved me for a minute. I didn't say anything, but it bothered me. What do you do in a situation like that? -- Half-Baked Compliment
DEAR HALF-BAKED COMPLIMENT: It sounds like you are especially sensitive about the way your body has transformed over the years. That's natural. The fact that this man you have known forever obviously noticed that you look different but also complimented you on looking good in your new skin can be taken as a compliment. I doubt that he meant to insult you. He saw you and reacted to the person he saw with honesty and flattery. Sometimes it can be hard to notice a compliment when it is cloaked in a truth that reflects your particular sensitivity.
To be fair, it's best if people do not address weight at all in conversations. It is so hard to do so without stumbling into offensive language. But, in this man's case, it seems that he meant to celebrate you, just as those people who didn't know you were doing that day.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I heard a doctor likening the coronavirus to the AIDS crisis the other day. At first I thought they were crazy; obviously they are very different things. But I listened some more, and what this doctor was saying is that there was a terrible stigma attached to people with AIDS, so much so that people were reluctant to say that they had the disease. Now that same thing seems true for people who have COVID-19. My neighbor, for example, has been deathly ill. I'm pretty sure he has it. But neither he nor his family will talk about it. I think if he does have it, everybody should be more cautious around him. Not to make him a pariah but to protect the rest of us from possibly catching it. Am I wrong to feel that way? How can I be a good neighbor and protect my family from possibly getting infected? -- Avoiding Hysteria
DEAR AVOIDING HYSTERIA: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has talked about how the AIDS crisis and COVID-19 bear some similarities. Both the reach of the diseases and the stigma attached to them can be compared.
You are right to be concerned about your family's health in relation to your sick neighbor. Follow the precautions as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, especially keeping your distance and keeping your home, door knobs and all surfaces clean. What you shouldn't do is shun him. Call and ask if he needs anything. If he is isolated at home and ill, check to see if you can bring him food or other supplies that you leave at his door. Be attentive from a distance.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family rents a house in a beach community every summer. When the pandemic hit, I did not cancel our reservation because I was hoping that things would be opened up by then. Now that summer is almost here, it's still uncertain whether we can actually get in the water at the beach, but I feel like I should still take my family away. I see reports of people hanging out on the beach in large numbers, but we aren't going to a place like that. I have young kids, so I can control their activities. I think they need to get outside and have some fun. We live in an apartment in the city. What do you think? -- Going to the Beach
DEAR GOING TO THE BEACH: Check to see what the guidelines are for the community you will be visiting. Some beaches are establishing markers to make it easier for people to practice social distancing while they are outside. I agree that it could be good for your family's mental health to go to a place where you can enjoy the open air. Just stay vigilant. Don't let your children out of your sight. Enforce wearing masks whenever they are around other people -- even at the beach. This may be difficult, but if they break the rules, take them inside. That may be punishment enough to get them to keep the masks on the next time you allow them to go outside.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I belong to a social club. Since sheltering at home began and restaurants and stuff have been closed, they, too, have shut down. Management invited members to contribute to a fund for the staff. I thought that was nice; they've had no income, and most of them want to be artists, so they had nowhere to turn during this time. I chose to give what I could to them rather than to a random charity. When I told my sister about it, she said that if I can't get a tax write-off, I am wasting my money. I think that's the wrong attitude. I know these people, and they have been very kind to me over the years. Giving a few dollars to help them out seems like a small but helpful gesture. What do you think? -- Generosity
DEAR GENEROSITY: Good for you that you have chosen to be supportive of people you know who are struggling at this time. It is true that many people who work in restaurants, bars and social clubs double as artists. For many, having the stability of a job that has flexible hours and that comes with tips can make the difference in being able to pay basic bills like rent, food, telephone and utilities. I think you were smart to follow your heart and give what could to help these people.
Your sister isn't wrong either. It's great if you can get a tax write-off for your generosity. But what's even better is for you to give from your heart to those in need.
DEAR HARRIETTE: This is in response to the letter from the mother who was upset, because her son was calling her by her first name. More than 34 years ago, my 7-year-old daughter started doing the same thing, and it irritated me, plus I pictured her 3-year-old brother picking up the same bad habit. After thinking about it a bit, I told my daughter that, yes, my name is Helen, and lots of people called me that, but there were only two people in the whole world that were able to call me Mommy. I could see the wheels moving in her head as she digested the fact that using the name Mommy made her special and privileged, and it was never an issue again. I was so happy this worked, I told myself I'd share my story when someone else was having the same problem. Good luck! -- Mommy Helen
DEAR MOMMY HELEN: What a wonderful story! It is a privilege and a blessing to be able to be a mommy and to have someone call you Mommy. The bond that exists between a mother and child can be so strong and powerful -- and unique. Your approach presented a brilliant way for your daughter to grasp how precious the name that helps to define your relationship is. I hope other families will use this strategy when needed. Thanks so much.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a human resources professional, and the recent writer who should have gotten a promotion with a raise had more options than to wait and be patient, especially as it appears her employer has been dragging its feet before the pandemic.
The letter writer needs to have documentation that this is a promotion and there will be a raise. She needs to know the new salary and have information about when or if there are conditions that must be met. She should also ask for back wages for the raise in the form of a bonus. For example, say the raise is $2,000 a year, but it is not issued for six months. The letter writer would be owed $1,000. In short, she needs to speak up for herself.
Even just emailing something like this to her employer would be helpful documentation in case it refuses to provide an offer letter. She can set terms like, "We will evaluate where business is in 90 days/six months/business has recovered to 80% of pre-pandemic levels." And the letter writer should clearly document both the new responsibilities and how she has been carrying them out. This is needed so if the raise isn't given or if she is fired, she has written proof that she can share with an attorney. She should send this letter to her manager and HR or someone else in the company and BCC her personal email. If there is no response in a week, email again.
If the company doesn't respond by email, have a conversation. Afterward, send an email summary and BCC herself. I would also send an email of every conversation I had about this: "Today is June 13, 2020, and I spoke to Manager John. He said he would check with the owner." -- HR Input
DEAR HR INPUT: Thank you for your clarification. Several people have written to me about this topic. I am grateful to share your professional wisdom on the matter.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410
