DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I hang out with my friend, he leaves random things in my car. A month ago, it was his glasses, and today he told me left his hat in my car. I never saw it because it was in my back seat, which is odd because he was never in my back seat. I don't want to return his hat because I think he's doing it on purpose so that he'll have an excuse to hang out again. If he wanted to hang out, he could just say that. I don't appreciate being tricked. Should I say something about this? -- Feeling Tricked

DEAR FEELING TRICKED: Think about your friend. Is he shy? Does he seem timid around you at all? Could he secretly like you and be uncomfortable about expressing that?

More important: Do you like him? Is there any potential for sparks from your perspective? If so, you can playfully ask him why he keeps leaving stuff in your car. You can confront him about it with a pleasant, inviting approach.

If you are not interested in him, you can confront him more sharply. Ask him directly why he keeps leaving stuff in your car. Tell him he can get his hat whenever you see each other again, but right now you are busy. If you head off the reconnection, it will show your friend that his strategy is not working.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend thought that she could do better than the job that I wanted to recommend her for. She told me that she wanted to explore her options before settling on the company where I work. A few weeks passed, and she was starting to get a little more desperate on her job search, so she asked if I would still be able to recommend her for the position. It was too late when she changed her mind. My company had selected someone else I recommended for the position. My friend has been ignoring me ever since. It isn't my fault that she chose not to take the offer. Did I do something wrong? Does she have a right to be mad at me? -- Not My Fault

DEAR NOT MY FAULT: You did the right thing, and your friend ignored your connection and your kindness to her own detriment. She is feeling bad about her decision and, either consciously or unconsciously, is trying to shift the blame to you. Do not accept it. She is wrong.

Further, be wary of her in the future. Your reputation is everything. You nearly recommended her once, but she did not respond in a timely manner. Think twice about recommending her in the future. Do not allow her bad attitude today to influence your professional decisions. You did nothing wrong. She has no right to be mad at you. She is actually mad at herself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been going through old papers, and I just came across a lovely note that my next-door neighbor from home wrote to me when I was little. She is long gone, but I had the thought that her adult daughter might appreciate seeing it. In the note, she wrote nice things about me and my potential for the future. She also said how happy she was that I was close to her family, including her daughter. These people were pretty quiet and didn't have many friends, but I used to visit them a lot when I was a kid. I haven't talked to the daughter since we were young, though. Do you think it would be OK to make a copy of the letter and send it to her? -- Fond Memories

DEAR FOND MEMORIES: It seems like a thoughtful thing for you to do to send your friend's daughter a copy of the letter, especially since it is uplifting and mentions her. Of course, you should attach your own personal note sharing how you came upon the letter, along with a memory of your own of the times you used to spend together. Tell her a bit about your life and ask her about her own.

This may be a spark to ignite an acquaintance with the daughter. It doesn't mean you have to become close friends, but it might be nice for both of you to communicate a bit with each other. Isn't it interesting what a bit of cleaning can do for your life?

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a gay guy from a pretty liberal family. My parents let my two older sisters get their ears pierced when they were really young; however, when I ask my parents if I can get my ears pierced, they change the conversation or shrug it off. I've really wanted my ears pierced for a few years now, and I can't help but notice the double standard. It seems totally unfair that my sisters were allowed to, but I'm not. What should I do? -- Double Standard

DEAR DOUBLE STANDARD: Ask your parents to have a family meeting with you. Tell them you have something important that you want to discuss with them. As you begin, thank them for being supportive of you as you grow into the person you are meant to be. If they have been welcoming of your sexuality, thank them for that. Next, explain that you want to talk about your desire to get your ears pierced. Point out that it is common for both males and females to pierce their ears these days, and you have wanted to get yours pierced for several years. Ask them what their apprehension is. If they deflect, work to hold the conversation on topic. Tell them that you notice that they change the subject whenever you bring it up. Further, you know that they allowed your sisters to pierce their ears when they were young.

They may be reluctant based on either conscious or unconscious worries about you being labeled as gay -- even though you already claim that identity. Maybe this is the entry point to talk more deeply about who you are and what you want for your life. Encourage them to talk openly with you. Your journey is just beginning. You can bring them along if they are willing.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a rising junior in college, and I'm currently working a part-time unpaid internship in the field of political science. Right now, I'm working from my off-campus housing. My mom, however, really wants to take a summer vacation with me. I understand that she's probably bored at home because there isn't much going on in my hometown. When I try to explain that I'm an intern and I don't get vacation days, so I can't take a vacation with her, she gets mad -- saying that because it's unpaid, I should be able to. Who is in the right? What should I do? -- Confused College Student

DEAR CONFUSED COLLEGE STUDENT: When you talk to your mother, acknowledge how much you miss each other and want to spend time together. Know that as you are having a full and engaged life, she is living her normal life. She longs for you. Make sure you let her know how much you appreciate her. Then explain how internships work. An internship is a job, and the more effort you put into doing your very best, the better off you will be. This is an opportunity for you to learn and grow -- and figure out if political science is your area of interest. Let your mother know that you are investing your time into your future right now. Ask her to please understand.

To answer your question simply: I think you are right. I started my career by having unpaid internships that helped open doors. Go for it, but also visit your mother as soon as you can!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I haven't seen my camp friend from California in over two years -- partially because of the pandemic. She recently reached out to me and said she would be in New York for a few days. She asked me if I wanted to grab dinner. Even though at one point we considered ourselves best friends, I feel like we have grown apart; I'm scared that if I meet with her, it will be awkward and make me uncomfortable. It's already triggering my social anxiety, but I would also feel bad if I said no and missed out on reconnecting. What should I do? How should I handle the situation? -- Long-Distance Friendship

DEAR LONG-DISTANCE FRIENDSHIP: Many people are feeling anxious about catching up with friends after a year and a half of quarantine. You are not alone. Friendships change over time. This unusual period of isolation has only exacerbated an already potentially tense moment. Still, I say go for it. Meet up with your friend but without expectations. Just be happy to be able to see her in person. Instead of attempting to step back into your friendship exactly as it was, just be present. Ask her about her life and tell her stories about yours. Get reacquainted naturally. Ease into your conversation. If you go into the evening with the attitude that you are going to enjoy this reunion, you will. No expectations, just a nice time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My older sister made a "joke" about being the one to inherit my grandfather's house when he dies. This was particularly upsetting because my grandfather recently had a horrible stroke and hasn't been 100% himself since it happened. He's in his mid-80s, so my family and I have been trying to prepare ourselves for the inevitable. My sister's comments about her inheritance have been more and more frequent lately, and now I'm kind of wondering if this is something she is hoping for. I want to confront her about it, but I don't want to cause a huge fight between us. What should I do? -- Insensitive Sister

DEAR INSENSITIVE SISTER: First, know that you have no control over your grandfather's estate. Whatever he chooses to do with his assets is up to him, and he should have a will that outlines exactly what his intentions are. Know that one of the biggest stressors in a family occurs after a loved ones dies and their belongings are distributed.

Yes, your sister is being insensitive about your grandfather's estate. Pull her aside and ask her to stop. Point out that you all know that your grandfather is ill, and now is the time to focus on him, not what you are going to get from him. Tell her that the ongoing commentary about her potential inheritance is rude and insensitive. You can also ask her why she keeps saying this. Did your grandfather tell her he was willing his home to her? Where did she get this information? Even if this is true, encourage her to stop her banter. Out of love for your grandfather, she should be thinking about him, not her potential windfall after he dies.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was a relatively tall kid in elementary school, but when I reached a certain age, I stopped growing. I watched all of my peers tower over me while my height seemed to freeze in the seventh grade -- at about 5 feet, 2 inches. I'm so envious of tall women and how noticeable and striking they are when they enter a room. I know that I'll never have that. I feel as if I'm not taken seriously because of my height. How can I stop feeling bad about my shortness? -- Short Adult

DEAR SHORT ADULT: I will start with a personal story. My maternal grandmother stood a proud 4 feet, 9 inches tall. I am a foot taller than she was, yet she always seemed just as tall -- she had a quiet presence when she entered the room that everyone noticed. I will add that many tall people feel awkward for an opposite reason: They can sometimes feel overly conspicuous among shorter people.

What you must do is look in the mirror and claim your greatness as you are. Look at yourself and notice what is special about you. Really look hard so that you are able to see your strengths. When you walk into a room, walk with the confidence that you deserve to be wherever you are and that your presence is equal to anyone else in the room. Your attitude is everything. If you believe it, others will, too.

People of varying sizes, shapes and heights command space based on who they are from the inside out. Take a moment and notice people around you. Watch them. Pick up on their degree of confidence in relation to how they are perceived and received by others. My observations reveal that people are noticed based on their presence far more than their size.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad is always wanting me to get out of the house to exercise or see friends because he thinks it's good for my mental and physical health. Although I agree, it's sometimes too much. On some days, I just want to stay in bed and watch television without him urging me to get dressed and go out with him. I think that's a perfectly reasonable thing to ask for. How do I explain to him that it's summer and I need a break from the constant rush of life? -- Summertime Debates

DEAR SUMMERTIME DEBATES: Talk to your father and make a plan. Let him know that you need to sleep in on some days because you can -- it's summer! Promise to schedule time to be out and about, with him, with friends, on your own. And then do it. What your father rightfully is working to avoid is allowing you to sleep in all summer or be reclusive. We have spent more than a year in quarantine. Now is the time to get back out there and safely engage with others. Don't get mad at your father. Be grateful for his encouragement. Just manage your time so that you can build in some quiet moments, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother was living in my family's guest house until a few months ago, when she decided to move in with her sister. She asked my younger sister to stay in the house and take care of it for her until she got back. My sister now lives in the guest house full-time and does whatever she wants. My grandma and younger sister are very close, but I always thought I'd be the one to move into the guest house because I'm older. My parents always said that if Grandma ever moved out, it would make sense for me to get the guest house. I'm in no position to move out of the house on my own, but I feel that I'm more deserving of having my own space. What should I do? -- Grandma's Guest House

DEAR GRANDMA'S GUEST HOUSE: The question today is, whose guest house is it? If it belongs to your parents, they get to make the decision as to who lives there. Since they already told you it would be yours when your grandmother moved, appeal to them to let you move in now. Of course, your sister will be disappointed if she has to move back into the main house, but that's life.

Your parents may want to check in with your grandmother first to find out when she intends to move back into the guest house. If she is coming back soon, it may be more disruptive than necessary for you and your younger sister to play musical chairs with it. But if her stay is indefinite or for several more months, it makes sense for them to honor their promise to you.

This will surely be a tense transition, as your sister will not want to move out. Ask your parents to have your back on this. It will likely be awkward for them, since they allowed her to move in even though they had originally promised it to you. If you want it, you may have to fight for it. Do your best to lobby for the space without being rude to your sister, your grandmother or your parents.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've watched several of my friends gain a lot of weight from being on birth control. I've always struggled with my weight, and now that I've finally gotten to a place where I'm completely comfortable with myself, I don't want anything throwing me off. At the same time, I have no desire to get pregnant. What should I do? -- Scared of Weight Gain

DEAR SCARED OF WEIGHT GAIN: This is a time to talk to your OB-GYN. Birth control pills are not the only way that women protect themselves from unwanted pregnancies. While once considered an unsafe option, IUDs are becoming popular again, for example. Find out what your doctor recommends. That may include a particular type of birth control pill as well. Not all have the same side effects.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was fired from my job at a media company that I dedicated years of my life to. The company was a startup, so layoffs were always inevitable, but I was let go in a way that made me feel like I had never been valued in the first place. Now that the company is under new management, they want to bring me back as a contract employee. This company has broken my trust, but I need the money. What should I do? -- Hesitant

DEAR HESITANT: Evaluate your situation. If you have not yet found another job and this one would help you financially -- at least in the short term -- go for it. Be sure to go in with your eyes open. You are being hired to fulfill a need that the company has. It is not personal. It is business. Consider that the new management is there to help smooth out the kinks from the previous administration. Since you were invited back, this suggests that you are valued right now. Your skills and experience must be needed, or you would not have been contacted. Before you accept, be crystal clear about your responsibilities. If you can have a formal contract, go for that. Negotiate the terms of your employment to the best of your ability. Start off with a shared understanding of your job to avoid confusion in the future.

Walk in with confidence and clarity. Be excellent at completing your tasks. Don't hold a grudge about the past. Stay in the present.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

