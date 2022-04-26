DEAR HARRIETTE: I have always been messy, but things have gotten a lot worse recently. I have been working overtime to try to make up for the shortfall during COVID-19, but I have also been working from home. I look around, and I am horrified by the clutter that has built up in my place. I don't invite anybody to come over because I am ashamed of my living conditions. Recently, a friend from work informed me that she is moving into my building. She says she can't wait for us to hang out. I am in a panic. I like her, but I can't let her see my home. What should I do? -- Hoarder

DEAR HOARDER: Take a deep breath and address one thing at a time. You know you need help getting your house in order. Since you have not been successful yet in decluttering and organizing your space, you must seek professional help to turn your home around. For starters, there is a 12-step organization that can help you face your addiction to stuff. Contact Clutters Anonymous (recovery.org/support-groups/clutters-anonymous) to help you.

You can also engage a professional cleaning service to come in and work with you to unload the clutter in your home. There are plenty of businesses that can help. This won't be easy, as you seem to have an emotional attachment to your belongings, but if you keep the big picture in mind, you may be able to take control over your home. For a nationwide directory of hoarding supporters, call Hoarding Cleanup: 800-462-7337.

As far as your friend goes, don't invite her over until you are ready. Period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Having conversations about how much money I make with my friends and family has always made me uncomfortable, so I decided that when people ask me, I'm just going to lie about it. I am lying so that I can avoid unwanted opinions and advice -- I HATE unsolicited advice -- or wage-shaming. I've started telling my friends that I make significantly more than I do. Is it wrong to lie about my salary? -- Little White Lie

DEAR LITTLE WHITE LIE: I prefer not answering to lying. Lies usually blow up in our faces at some point. Stop talking about your salary altogether. When it comes up again, deflect the conversation. Rather than lying again, simply don't answer. Turn the conversation around and ask them about their jobs. That will likely take up some time. People love to talk about themselves. Let them rant on and on about their successes or failures. When they come back to you, feel free to tell them that you do not like talking about money, and your salary is none of their business. Yes, you can say that to people who won't stop asking.

For yourself, you should examine your life and your finances. What is your income, and do you make enough money to support yourself? If not, what can you do differently to increase your income? This is an important conversation to have with yourself and for you to address as needed for your life, but it is not anyone else's responsibility or right to offer unsolicited advice.

DEAR HARRIETTE: What is the best way for a disorganized person to practice organization skills? I have tried everything and still manage to lose and misplace certain items. I have a minimal understanding of technology and how to arrange things on my laptop. How do I get better at all this? -- Disorganized

DEAR DISORGANIZED: Some things can be done without technology at all. I'm a big believer in lists. With pen and paper, each day you can record what you need to do and when. Then, throughout the day, you check off items as you complete them. That will keep your tasks organized -- as long as you stay engaged with recording your activities.

In terms of belongings, pick a place where you will promise to put certain things, like a hook at the door for your keys, a cradle by your bed where you put your reading glasses, a filing system where you put your important papers. Color code these files so it's easy to know where things belong. Throw out anything that you are not using. Clutter leads to disorganization. Get rid of anything that isn't serving you.

For the technology part, take a class. There are free classes on YouTube for how to set up your computer and other devices with organization systems that are easy to follow. Invest a few hours into studying this so that you can prepare yourself for success. Finally, you may want to hire an organizational coach to come into your home and help you out. After that initial setup, you can just follow the plan that they've established for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I recently received a note from good friends of ours stating that they are having an in-person wedding for their daughter, but because of COVID-19, we are not invited. They added that if we want to give a gift from the registry, here is the link. I thought that was awfully tacky. I get that we must do things differently because we want to be safe, but how do you not invite someone to a wedding and then ask for a gift? What do you think about that? -- Registry Only

DEAR REGISTRY ONLY: I can imagine that this communication felt insulting to you, even though I'm sure it was not intended in that way. Families are scrambling to try to figure out how to celebrate their loved ones as they begin their new lives together. Even without COVID-19, it was hard to determine whom to invite and whom to leave out. Now the guest list is much shorter as we attempt to preserve people's health. What's off-putting is the direct request for gifts.

It would have been better for them to send a notification that the couple is getting married and provide an address for those who want to send a card or a gift. Better still would have been the hybrid option of having the wedding live-streamed so that everyone could watch. Then it's easier to share registry information.

Saying you are not invited but you can give anyway is a bit insensitive, to say the least. My recommendation is, if you care about the couple getting married and want to support them, send a gift anyway. But it's also perfectly fine to wish them well and move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends has been unemployed for almost a year, and is living off of unemployment checks. I casually complain to her about my job, and she'll respond by saying that I'm not getting paid enough and she would never put herself in a position like mine. I'm annoyed because I'm sure if she had an opportunity to make money, she would take it. Do you think she's speaking from a place of jealousy? -- Bitter Friend

DEAR BITTER FRIEND: It is so easy to be critical of other people. Your friend is proof of that. Is she jealous? Who knows. For sure, though, she is judgmental. If you step back for a moment, you may also be able to see that you may be a bit insensitive in this situation as well. Your friend is unemployed. Your complaints about low wages could seem like luxury problems compared to hers right now.

On the contrary, though, because of the generous COVID-19 bonus that people received with their unemployment checks, some people who lost their jobs in the past two years actually ended up making more money through unemployment insurance than they would have if they were going to work. The intention of this boost was good, but, unfortunately, it prompted many people not to go back to work when the job market opened up again.

As you can see, this discussion can be complicated. My recommendation is to stop talking to this friend about wages until she is back on her feet. If you legitimately believe that your salary is too low, speak to your boss about what it will take for you to get a raise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I come from a pretty small family. I am close to them, which is why this baffled me so much. My cousin nearest to me in age invited me to her wedding, and had me sit at the absolute worst table. I wasn't sitting with any of my relatives or anyone I knew personally -- she sat me at a table with six children under the age of 5. I was getting kicked in the shin all night.

I'm doing the seating arrangements for my own wedding now. Would it be wrong to assign her to a table just as awful? -- Revenge Seat

DEAR REVENGE SEAT: Wouldn't it be amazing if you could rise above that and be a better party planner than your cousin? Rather than tormenting her on the day of, you may want to call her now. Tell her that you are working on your seating plan and it made you remember her wedding. Ask her why she chose to place you at a table with none of your peers and instead with a group of young children. Inquire as to what made her think that was a good idea. You can even ask if she would like to sit at a table with her spouse and a flock of kids at your wedding.

The squirming you would cause just by having that conversation is enough revenge. In the end, you should seat your cousin in a location where she and her spouse will enjoy themselves.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother and I were jokingly poking fun at our mom the other day. My brother's girlfriend kind of laughed with us, but now she thinks that she can join in as well. The jokes that we make at my mother's expense are funny only when we, her kids, make them. It's inappropriate for an outsider to join in. Should I say something to her, or should I ask my brother to say something? -- Stay Out of It

DEAR STAY OUT OF IT: Someone definitely needs to speak to her about this situation. You cannot expect her to know that these jokes are off-limits to her. She is not a mind reader. Ideally, it should come from your brother. Speak to him about it. Remind him of the scenario that recently occurred and what was said. Point out that you consider your inside jokes with your mom to be just that -- "inside jokes." You think it is inappropriate for a non-family member to chime in on them. Suggest to your brother that he tell her to stay mum when you guys have your fun with your mom. If he feels uncomfortable expressing this to her, let him know that you will.

The conversation does not have to be heavy, by the way. It can be matter-of-fact. Tell her that when you and your brother poke fun at your mom, it's better for her to remain a bystander. She is welcome to hang with you all, but the private family jokes are reserved for the three of you.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

