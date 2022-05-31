DEAR HARRIETTE: I cut off a lot of "friends" who were no good for me and did not have my best interests at heart, but now I'm lonely and bored. I had only a handful of close friends to begin with, but it was draining being friends with them. They would often leave me out of things and make me feel like an outcast. It was definitely time to cut them off.

Now the problem is that I have no one to hang out with. Did I make a mistake by getting rid of all of them at once? I have no idea what's next for my social life, and it makes me very sad. -- Lonely

DEAR LONELY: Be patient and trust that new friends will emerge over time. First, give yourself credit for proactively taking care of yourself by separating from toxic people. That was a smart move on your part even if it feels lonely today.

Now you have to put yourself out there so that you can enjoy life and meet new people. Pay attention to what's going on in your city. Look for current events bulletins online, on the local news and in your local newspaper. What's happening that you find interesting? Go to those activities and look around. When you notice someone who seems friendly, strike up a conversation with them. Be open to meeting people and having casual conversation with them. Over time, someone will click with you. In the meantime, you will be enjoying fun things that are going on where you live.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I would definitely describe myself as an empath. Tragic world news makes me extremely sad, so I've been having a very hard time staying positive lately. Even though it is painful, I understand that I can't just avoid the news. As an educator, it is important that I stay up to date on current events. How do I protect my mental health from depressing news stories while still remaining informed? -- Empath

DEAR EMPATH: A few years ago, I was glued to the news, worrying about what might happen from day to day. Recently, with the mass shootings, that dread has crept up again. For an empath, the weight of the misery of the world is even more impactful. What I did is what I recommend to you. Limit your intake of the news, and be sure to balance it out with positive information. Do not turn on the news the moment you wake up. Be sure to tune it out well before you go to bed. Fill your awake time with cheerful music, interactions with loved ones and other carefully curated positive engagements.

Allow yourself not to know every current event that becomes breaking news. If you miss something, your students will inform you. You can also teach them to pay attention to the news sparingly. As you protect yourself, you protect them. It's win-win.

Additionally, consider adding healing activities to your daily routine, such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing, stretching and running. Listen to soothing music as you start and end your day. Take a hot bath at night. Plan specific ways to engage beauty and potential to help balance out the negativity.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm stuck in a frustrating cycle of working all week and not having enough energy to enjoy myself by the time the weekend comes around. I understand the importance of rest, but I feel that I am resting too much and wasting all of my precious weekend time at home and in bed. I want to have the energy to go places, explore, spend time with my friends and family, and do everything else I can't do during the week. How do I get my energy back for the weekend? -- Wasting Weekends

DEAR WASTING WEEKENDS: To the best of your ability, alter your weekday routine a bit. Can you add in some form of exercise on a regular basis? That can help you build energy for each day. Pay attention to what you eat, choosing foods that will fuel your body in a healthy manner. Especially on high-energy days, go to bed at a reasonable hour. Turn off the TV and electronics to create a space of peace at home. If you do all of that, you may have more energy when you get to the weekend.

You can create a weekend schedule too. It's fine to sleep late, just not all day. Set an alarm for when you want to wake up. Eat healthy and exercise. Taking care of your body will help restore your energy. Also be mindful of the people you engage with and what you talk about. When you choose positive thoughts and interactions, that gives you energy too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: During and because of the pandemic, I adopted a large service dog for emotional support. I was told that I will not be able to bring my dog into the office because it is against company policy. I feel discriminated against because I have papers to ensure that my dog should be allowed with me in all spaces. Should I quit my job? I need my dog with me. -- Emotional Support

DEAR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT: The laws vary from state to state, so you need to check the specifics for where you live. That said, here are some basic things to know about having service dogs in public spaces. First, some common mental disabilities that qualify someone for an emotional support animal (ESA) are anxiety, depression, learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder, chronic stress and post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, many states do not make allowances for emotional support animals. In California, for example, the law requires that public places admit trained service dogs and psychiatric service dogs, but not emotional support animals. Under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Georgia law, owners of public accommodations are not required to allow emotional support animals, only service animals.

The bottom line for you is to research the law in your state. But it is likely that you will be allowed to keep your dog at work only if it is due to a disability rather than an emotional reason. If you feel that you must keep your dog with you in order to function well at work and your company absolutely will not allow it, it is time to look for a new job that makes the accommodation that you need. Look carefully before you leave, though, as the search may not be easy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my closest friends is having a big birthday, and when I spoke to him recently, he was unclear as to whether or not anyone was going to celebrate with him. He is getting older, but I know he has plenty of friends. I can't organize a party all by myself, but I can ask around and try to pull something together. I know a few of his friends. How should I start? Or is it presumptuous of me to want to plan a party for him? -- Party Time

DEAR PARTY TIME: Start with your friend. Ask him what he would like to do for his birthday and with whom he would like to celebrate. Manage expectations by letting him know you are doing some research and will report back. Then contact the friends that you know and ask them if they would like to participate in planning and executing a celebration for him. As the de facto organizer, you will need to keep records of the plans and assign people duties to ensure that whatever you agree to do actually manifests. Don't attempt to do anything too big. Create an event that is manageable in size and budget. Identify a venue, date and time, and figure out how to reach the people you plan to include. Run everything by your friend. Now is not the time for surprises! Create a simple, loving activity that acknowledges your friend's life. He will be forever grateful.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been sorting through some emotional issues for some time now. I have come to a decision that I am frightened to make: I want to ask my dad and stepmother to join an upcoming group therapy session with me. My therapist recommended that we sit down together, as a lot of my issues stem from the way they treated me when I was younger. I'm very nervous to ask them because I'm sure they have no idea I'm feeling this way. How should I approach this? -- Group Therapy

DEAR GROUP THERAPY: Be gentle as you approach your family. If possible, go to see them and bring this up in person. Tell them that you have been going through some challenges and sought therapy to address them. Explain that some sensitive topics have surfaced that include things that happened when you were younger and still living with them. Tell them that your therapist has asked for the three of you to come together to talk through these sensitive topics, and you hope that they will agree.

It is likely that they will try to get you to reveal what the topics are. This is where you would do best to stand your ground. Tell them that it has been difficult for you to get to this point in your healing process. You believe you need the therapist's professional support to help the three of you examine what comes up. Assure them that this is not an ambush. Instead, coming together with your therapist will present a safe space for you to talk together and sort through whatever comes up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has gained a lot of popularity through her YouTube channel, where she tells long and interesting stories while doing her makeup. Lately, I guess she might be running out of ideas, because a lot of her stories seem grossly exaggerated -- if not completely made up. I didn't really mind until she started to bring my name into the stories. She hasn't said anything bad about me, but the fact that she's been using my real name to tell the stories is definitely rubbing me the wrong way. I asked her stop, and she became offended and said she thought I would enjoy being mentioned on her popular channel. I want to clear my name, but I don't want to ruin her credibility. Should I just stand by and let her continue to lie, or should I expose the fake stories? -- Friend Lying for YouTube

DEAR FRIEND LYING FOR YOUTUBE: Privacy is a huge issue and immediate challenge in the world of the internet. You have the right to ask your friend to stop using your name in her stories. Given that she is lying about you and attaching your name to the lies, I think that would be considered defamatory language. Tell her that if she does not stop, you will press charges. Suggest that she use pseudonyms in her stories rather than anyone's real name. In this way, she can make up whatever she wants without implicating anyone else in the process.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

