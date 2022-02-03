DEAR HARRIETTE: I lost my wife back in 2015 and became a single father of three. I've had help from family and friends as I navigate fatherhood without my wife. I became closer than expected with one of those friends -- to the point of intimacy -- with the understanding that I did not want a relationship with her. When I mentioned I'd like to start dating other people, she became angry. I feel indebted to her because she has been a huge help to me, but I just don't see a future with her. What should I do? -- Feeling Obligated

DEAR FEELING OBLIGATED: You are facing the tricky part about intimacy. While you did say you did not want a relationship with this woman, you had one with her anyway. You are friends. She has helped you through a very difficult period in your life -- probably the most challenging to date. It doesn't really matter what you said. What you did was to become intimately involved with her. Now that you are feeling healed, your interest in her has run its course.

Her feelings are hurt. She feels used and discarded. You have to deal with her before you can move on. Talk with her about where you are. Thank her for all she has done for you and your family. Apologize for leading her on with your actions even as your words said otherwise.

Tell her that you know it is time for you to make some changes, and that includes no longer being in an intimate relationship with her. End it, even if that means you stop being friends for a while. But wait before you start dating anyone. Give it some space out of respect for the bond you two had. When things calm down, open the door to dating.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I tagged along on a birthday trip with my boyfriend and his friend group this weekend. His group of friends consists of four men and their girlfriends. The girls all kind of knew each other, so I was definitely the outsider in the group. Nobody really made me feel welcome. I stayed to myself all weekend and spoke only to my boyfriend.

This morning, the men shared in the group chat that the other girls would prefer it if I didn't tag along in the future. My feelings are extremely hurt. I don't know any of these girls, and I don't feel like I've done anything wrong. What can I do? -- Alienated

DEAR ALIENATED: Unfortunately, none of you worked to break through the discomfort to establish a rapport. You say these girls were unwelcoming, and you retreated. It's natural that they wouldn't want you to come back.

You have to decide if you want to be with them again. If so, start with your boyfriend advocating for you. Ask him to talk to the guys and let them know that you felt left out. Make it clear that if the group plans to spend time together in the future as couples, he intends to bring you. Have him suggest that the girls include you in their activities and help you feel more comfortable.

In turn, you need to put yourself out there. Push past their behavior and attempt to participate with a positive attitude. If the guys all agree that you need to be included, chances are, the women will try a little harder.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I accidentally texted the wrong co-worker. I work in a very small office with only 25 employees; we all know each other well, and we go out for happy hours together quite a bit. Last weekend, we all went out for drinks, and one of my co-workers was being completely rude to our server. I meant to complain about her behavior to my other work colleague, but I didn't pay close attention and texted the one I was talking about instead. I haven't spoken to her since. What should I do? -- Wrong Co-Worker

DEAR WRONG CO-WORKER: Consider it a blessing that you texted the offender, and talk to her. It is much better to tell a person to their face what you think about their behavior rather than to gossip about the person to others. You should approach the offender, apologize for sending the snarky text and tell her how you felt. Point out that you thought she was rude to the server that night and it made you uncomfortable. Admit that your intention had been to talk about the incident to your friend rather than directly to her. The text that was delivered to her turned out to be the best prompt ever because it is getting the two of you to speak directly. Use this moment to invite her to be more thoughtful and gracious to people who are serving her.

For yourself, consider this moment a wake-up call. You add to the problem when you talk about people behind their backs. Own up to your thoughts, and address them directly. You will surely have better results.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently told my husband about my best friend's affair. My husband now feels that it is his job to tell my friend's husband about it. He promised me that he wouldn't say anything, but he keeps mentioning it to me and telling me he feels morally obligated to say something. I told him that my friend confided in me, so he would be betraying my trust if he said anything to her husband. Should I warn my friend that my husband may say something to her husband? -- Betrayal

DEAR BETRAYAL: The problem with secrets is that it can be almost impossible to keep them. Of course, it should be a given that secrets held between spouses should be inviolable, but you are seeing that this just isn't always true. Same goes for secrets between best friends. This situation is already messy. I do think you should warn your friend that her secret is no longer safe with you.

Meet up with her so that you can talk about this in person. Apologize for letting her down by revealing her secret. Point out that you thought you could share anything with your husband confidentially, but he feels like he has to say something, so you wanted to give her the heads-up so she can handle her business herself.

Do not get caught up further in this mess, though. Stop talking about it with your husband. Let your friend know you think she should figure out her next steps -- namely if she wants to save her marriage, what does she plan to do? Stay out of the details. Yes, you love her, but this is her life, not yours.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Last year, my sister suffered two miscarriages. She is still understandably devastated and can't even talk about pregnancy without crying. My husband and I found out a few days ago that we are expecting. How do I break the news to my sister? It feels so cruel to expect her to be happy for me right now, but I have to tell her. -- Great News, Poor Timing

DEAR GREAT NEWS, POOR TIMING: Without expectations for how your sister will receive your good news, you are right -- you must tell her. Do so in person if at all possible. Check in with your sister to see how she's doing. Listen to her to get a gauge on her mental state. Having had a miscarriage myself, I understand how blinding the emotional pain can be. And still, your sister will likely be able to find a space in her heart to have joy for you.

Set up the moment by letting her know that you have some bittersweet news to share with her. Then reveal that you just learned about your pregnancy. Even though this is a tender time for her, you knew you had to share the news with your sister. Do not feel that you need to go through a blow-by-blow of each moment of your pregnancy. Share details when she asks. Do not feel hurt if she distances herself at first. Give her space to come to terms with what this means for her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a friend group consisting of seven girls. We love to go shopping and thrifting together, which is so fun. I'm more overweight than the rest of my friends, so it becomes uncomfortable when I have to pull a bigger size than them in stores, or when I can't share clothes with them. I have also been stressed out recently, so my acne has gotten pretty bad. I'm trying to learn to love my body, but it's just so hard. Do you have any tips? -- Hating My Body

DEAR HATING MY BODY: It can be hard to feel comfortable in your own skin when you are physically different from your friends. What's key here is knowing that your friends love you for who you are. They already know that you can't swap clothes the way that they can. It's OK. That doesn't mean that you can't shop together. Embrace your curves, and look for clothing that showcases your assets. When you adopt the attitude that there is a perfect garment there for you, it will be easier to find it. Think of full-figured women and girls who are confident. Remember them when you are feeling a bit low.

Start tending to your body more. Stand in front of the mirror and begin to adore yourself. Tell yourself that you love yourself just the way you are. Practice looking in the mirror and offering yourself love and acceptance. Point out your assets to yourself. Compliment yourself on something every day -- your hairstyle, your sweater, your curves -- something. As you begin to see yourself for who you are and look for the beauty in you, it will be easier for you to take care of yourself.

Develop a skin care routine that will help with your acne. Also pay attention to what you eat and drink. Make adjustments over time that will promote better health. And don't stop hanging with your girls!

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

