DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that my brother has a bunch of good ideas, but he never executes them. I'm afraid I'm watching him turn into one of those people who is all talk and no action. He's constantly pitching ideas to our friends and family but never doing anything with them. I know that people are getting sick of him and his lack of follow-through. I even watched my dad loan him money to kickstart his business plan only for him to spend the money on random things. What can I do to make sure he tightens up? I don't want people losing faith in him. -- Just Do It
DEAR JUST DO IT: Your brother might benefit from an entrepreneurial bootcamp where he can learn how to go from thinking about an idea to executing it. There are a lot of dreamers in the world, but far fewer people go the distance and make a plan that they complete. Suggest that your brother consider a particular idea that he is passionate about and then take a class or workshop to learn how to build that idea into a business.
He needs some confidence-boosting to help him realize that he has the potential within him to manifest his dreams. He has to recognize and cultivate that. For a jumpstart, I am hosting a Dreamleapers workshop two-part series in June that may support him and others in going from dream state to activation state. To learn more, visit bit.ly/DLSPRING21.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have spent so much time at home this year because of quarantine that I am afraid to go out. My friends have started to call me to see if we can visit, but I really am scared. I read the reports about people continuing to die from COVID-19 even though many people have been vaccinated. I have been vaccinated myself, but I worry. How can I trust that everybody who is walking around without a mask is safe? I feel like staying in my cocoon at home, but that's not practical. What should I do? -- Recluse
DEAR RECLUSE: Being in lockdown for so long has created new patterns and concerns for all of us. It is true, though, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed some of the restrictions, including allowing vaccinated people to get together in small groups without masks both outdoors and indoors. This is great news.
Since you remain skittish about the safety of these engagements, feel free to keep your mask on. That's what I've done on the few occasions when I have gotten together with others. Until you feel confident maskless, continue to follow all of the original protocols, but do consider meeting up with loved ones on occasion. It is quite wonderful to be able to see friends face-to-face rather than through a tiny box on your computer.
Go to the CDC website for specific details on what you can do when fully vaccinated: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My two best friends have been arguing about a vacation spot. My friend who makes a lot of money wants to go to an all-inclusive resort. My other friend, who doesn't make as much money, wants to go somewhere local and inexpensive. I'm caught in the middle. I want all of us to be together, and I do not want to take sides. My more affluent friend has offered to pay for my poorer friend, but she is refusing. What do you think a good compromise would be? -- Spring Break
DEAR SPRING BREAK: Whether you like it or not, you are the tiebreaker. Talk it out with your friends to come to a compromise everyone will accept. Start with yourself. Be honest: Where would you like to go? If you prefer the all-inclusive, encourage your less affluent friend to reconsider that location. If you think the friend offering to pay is truly doing so with no strings attached, point that out. Then work on the compromise that while on vacation, you all go check out the local scene for food and fun. Sometimes people choose to go local not just for the cost savings, but also for the experience.
A downside of staying at an all-inclusive is that you never have to leave the premises. Instead, the food, drink, entertainment and "culture" are imported in, and guests are treated to a schedule of activities without ever having to leave. Often, these venues are luxurious locations that are secluded from the local community. While that can feel safe and welcoming, it is also less genuine. This may be what makes your friend uncomfortable.
A reasonable compromise could be to stay at the all-inclusive and go on excursions to visit local cultural points of interest. All three of you should agree to participate in the outside events as well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine owns a painting company. I hired him and his workers to paint my home a new color. I signed a contract like any other customer, but when I asked for the invoice, he said to pay what I am comfortable with. He wouldn’t tell me what he usually charges, and I have never had something like this done before. I don’t want to underpay him, but I don’t want to overpay him either. What is the best way to approach paying him and his workers? — A Grateful Friend
DEAR A GRATEFUL FRIEND: What an uncomfortable position to be in! Your friend thinks he is doing you a favor by telling you to pay what you can. Unfortunately, this is not as kind as he thinks because it requires you to do work that may not yield accurate results. You need to get your friend to understand how tough this situation is for you.
Thank your friend for being kind in not charging you his normal price. Tell him that since you have never hired a painter before and do not know what it should cost, you have no idea what to pay. Tell him that you will pay him when he is able to give you a price. Point out that his workers did a good job and deserve to be paid right away, but you have no idea what to pay them. Perhaps he can tell you his normal price and then offer you a percentage discount. Sometimes the “friends and family discount” can run from 20% to 50%. You can tell him you have found that out from your research. Perhaps he will be willing to share the regular price while recommending that you pay a discounted fee.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 28 years old, and my parents recently divorced and live separately. My parents have 50-50 custody of my 12- and 14-year-old brother and sister. I've noticed how unhappy my siblings are, going back and forth between my parents' houses. They said they can't take the fighting anymore and asked to come and live with me. I am totally fine with that if it means better living conditions for them, but I'm worried about how it will make our parents feel. Should I tell them they can't live with me, or should I talk to my parents? -- Love My Siblings
DEAR LOVE MY SIBLINGS: Before you do anything, talk to your parents. Since your siblings are minors, you cannot just take them anyway. It has to be a coordinated effort. You should let your parents know how unhappy your siblings are and that they have asked to come live with you. Suggest this move as an interim stop on their journey. Since the divorce is fresh and the emotional wounds are still raw, your siblings just want a break from the pain. Ask your parents to consider their feelings. Assure them that you will take good care of them during this traumatic period.
Your parents will need to feel that they will still be connected to the children, or the guilt might get the best of them, Let them know that you will make sure that they see their kids, but that right now they want to be in neutral territory -- and you can provide that for them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son just graduated from high school and has decided not to enter college this fall. He wants to get a job and take some time off. He is my only child, and I want him to have the same education I had so he will have more options in life, but he says school is not for him and that he wants to learn from the world. I admire his optimism, but skipping college means missing some of those vital world lessons. Is there anything I can do to change his mind? -- Get a Degree
DEAR GET A DEGREE: Given that college is likely to be remote this coming school year, your son may be making a good decision for himself -- at least in the short term.
Rather than pressuring your son to go to college, talk to him about his future. Find out what he wants to do with his life. What type of job does he want? When he opens up about his plans, ask him to research what his field of interest pays. He should get a clear picture of his earning potential based upon his interests. This is the reality check that may help him to determine what type of education he needs to provide for himself. Sometimes vocational school is a viable option. Know that jobs in tech and I.T. are plentiful these days and can be lucrative. The educational path for those is often shorter than college, so there are many options to consider.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am half-deaf, and because of it, I have a learning disability. I just started a new job, and the hiring manager is aware of my disability. Now that he is training me, it is clear that he is becoming frustrated as it takes me longer to learn and process new information than the average person. He doesn't bring up my disability or ask if he is going too fast, but when I ask him to slow down, he tells me that this is the job pace -- I need to be able to keep up or I will not succeed in this job and should consider something else. I am confident that I can do that work; I just need more time to learn and process everything at first. How do I professionally correct him about my disability and defend myself? -- Hear Me Out
DEAR HEAR ME OUT: Have a direct conversation with him. Tell him about your learning process in relation to your disability. Explain that it takes you a little longer to grasp directions, but once you understand, you can perform at full speed. Ask him to have patience with you during these early days. When you do believe that you understand the processes that you are learning, be sure to let him know. Check and see if there is another employee who can be a buddy for you, so that if you need support later, you can turn to that person rather than your hiring manager to get help.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I are designing a clothing line together. She is a model I met doing a fashion internship where I was a seamstress. I am a designer at heart; I make all my own clothes and have always had a dream to start my own brand. We decided to go off on our own to meet with investors to kickstart our line and production. She helps me with the business end since she has met a lot of people while modeling. She set up an important virtual meeting with an investor who could change everything for us. While meeting with the investor, she hijacked the interview and changed the brand name and our whole inspiration and idea for the line.
After the meeting, I told her how upset I was that she had changed my vision and not spoken to me about it. She told me that if we are going to use her connections, this company is going to go her way. This is supposed to be a partnership, and I can't start a clothing line that isn't me. How do I back out and take my designs? -- Design With Heart
DEAR DESIGN WITH HEART: Unless you have signed a contract with her, you can simply walk away -- with your designs in tow. If you are already legally entangled, get an attorney and hash it out. You may want to work with an attorney anyway to ensure that she doesn't try to steal your designs. Consider this a wake-up call. You cannot do business with someone you cannot trust. Walk away from her -- now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am always shopping. Whether it is for myself or someone else, I find myself gathering items in a store that I see fit to have but may not necessarily need at that point in time. I never go to an event or friend's home empty-handed, and when it comes to birthdays, I believe that it is always polite to give a gift -- even if small -- if I am celebrating with someone. Every time I pay off my credit card, the next week I find the balance is right back where it was the week before. I've come to find that I just buy too often! How do I put a cap on what I buy and stop giving out gifts all the time? Any suggestions? -- Shopaholic
DEAR SHOPAHOLIC: Compulsive shopping is considered to be an addiction, much like excessive drinking, gambling or smoking. It is real and hard to control. This doesn't mean you should give in to it. Just know that your behavior seems to be out of your control, and you should get help to learn how to alter your behavior. Much like Alcoholics Anonymous, there is an organization that may be able to help you; shopaholicsanonymous.org exists for people just like you. In a community of peers, you can talk about your compulsions and discover healthier options for how to spend your time.
Some people make exhaustive lists of what they need to do and how they intend to spend their money. By following their lists, they set themselves up for the possibility of success. Only what is on the list is allowed for them to do, including what they do with their money. This could include a cap on what you spend on gifts. Consider making gifts yourself as well -- including home-cooked food and handmade cards. Get creative.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in my mid-30s, and with the quarantine, I began to search for a way to earn a certificate online to start my own business, but I am not sure what direction to go in. I pretty much know everything about cars, mechanics, design and how to sell, but I can't seem to figure out how to focus my plan. What's the best way to start a business? -- Starting a Business
DEAR STARTING A BUSINESS: Write down everything that interests you and what types of opportunities are available in those areas. Figure out where there is a need. I was told years ago by a successful entrepreneur that if you can identify a need and fill it, you will make money. People want their problems solved. As you consider what specifically you want to do, be sure to identify a way to help resolve problems, and your chances for success will increase exponentially.
Since you know you are interested in cars and the mechanical side of things, figure out what you can do in that space that will differentiate you from others in your area. If you can carve out a specialty that will draw clients to you, you automatically create a unique space for yourself. Just make sure that the need you identify has enough potential customers to be sustainable over time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband was the product of an extramarital interracial relationship. Both of his parents -- the ones who raised him -- are white, and he has always denied he was biracial, despite the obvious physical characteristics that say otherwise. We have two beautiful teenage children who have been raised believing they are white.
We recently took ancestry tests, and what I believed to be true has been confirmed: My children have 25% African DNA. Since our divorce 12 years ago, my children have been raised very open-minded, and for this reason, I don't believe they will struggle with this new information, but I'm concerned about the questions they will ask, how much information to give them about their grandmother's choices and how to deal with their father, who I know will be furious when he finds out. Please help! -- White Mom
DEAR WHITE MOM: Your children should know their true identity. Start by sharing with them the results of the DNA test. Tell them what you know and that you suspected their father was biracial, though it was never revealed to you. Make it clear to them that your father's family chose to have him live as a white man, so he will likely be unhappy about this revelation. Families have secrets; that doesn't make them bad people.
Prepare your teenagers to understand that they may not get all of the answers that they may want. They can ask their father about his roots, but who knows what he will share, especially since he wouldn't tell you?
If it is true that his mother had an extramarital affair that produced your ex-husband, that is a complicated situation that his mother chose not to address. They may not get the satisfaction that they will desire when they start their research, but it is worth a try to learn more about their heritage.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.