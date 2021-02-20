DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a neighborhood that got hit hard by snow recently. I told my sons to go around the neighborhood and ask if they could help people shovel out their driveways. When I was growing up, we used to do that for a few dollars. We don't have as much snow these days, but I thought it would be good for my boys in terms of helping out and also making some money. Turns out, people did let them shovel their driveways, but several of them didn't offer the boys a dime for doing it.
I am really disappointed. My boys worked sometimes for hours to dig out cars and paths. At the very least, they should have been offered a healthy tip. Do you think I should say something to the homeowners who were so stingy? My boys are high schoolers, so they should have spoken up and negotiated a rate on the front end, but I hate seeing them being taken advantage of. -- Snow Days
DEAR SNOW DAYS: Your boys should have been clear with the neighbors that they were offering to clear the snow for a particular price. When negotiations are handled up front, everybody is clear, and misunderstandings diminish. Of course, the neighbors should have offered the boys something. But their rudeness is your boys' problem, not yours. They need to navigate talking to adults and standing up for themselves. If there is another snowstorm, tell them to make a price list for services that they say before the work begins.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm feeling old and washed up. I do good work that people acknowledge me for, but my universe is very small. I keep up on social media, but I have a tiny footprint compared to my friends and peers. Whenever people start talking about their social media, I get nervous. If they go and look at mine, they will see that I don't have the thousands of followers that they do. I want to be competitive in my field, but I worry that it's too late for me. When my friends were building up their social profiles, I was raising my family. Now I feel like it's too late for me. What should I do? -- Poor Social Media
DEAR POOR SOCIAL MEDIA: Believe it or not, the world doesn't solely revolve around social media. Create a narrative that speaks to your uniqueness and how you and your services may be of value to others. Spend time thinking about this so that you can clearly emphasize who you are and why others should be interested in you and what you have to offer.
Simultaneously, consider hiring a PR firm that specializes in social media to help you build your social footprint. It is not too late to bolster your presence. But know that you can promote who you are through more traditional means, including word of mouth, which will always be important.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am at home with my kids, like everybody is supposed to be. One of the challenges we are having is with the computer. My kids have been doing distance learning, which means that they have to go online to join Zoom classes or other "face-to-face" classes with their teachers, but we have only one computer. That means that sometimes one kid can go to class while the other can't. Plus, I have to do my work from home. I am missing some deadlines because I'm competing with my kids for use of the computer. This is an impossible situation. I need my kids to learn, and I need to work to be able to keep a roof over our heads. What do you recommend? -- One Computer
DEAR ONE COMPUTER: School systems across the country are navigating this new educational front the best they can, but it does have glitches. Many families don't even have one computer in the home or the Wi-Fi necessary to access online classrooms. Some school systems have been providing computers for students, but as you point out, that has not typically meant a computer per child if there is more than one child in a household.
Get in touch with your children's school(s) and share your challenges. I am sure you are not alone. The more data the schools gather about computer usage and needs, the more able they will be to make adjustments that work for the student body and families.
Similarly, you should speak to your supervisor and explain what you are facing with computer use -- and likely internet capacity. Talk about your situation and ask for some flexibility. As long as you are communicating openly, you have a chance of getting everyone to work with you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Since we have to stay at home, my husband and I have been purging big-time. We are doing the ultimate spring cleaning. A lot of the stuff we are discarding can just go in the trash, but other things might be of value to others. I just don't know what to do with it. In the past, I would contact the Salvation Army, Goodwill or a local consignment store. What should I do now when most businesses are closed? -- Giveaways
DEAR GIVEAWAYS: My research suggests that you have to check in your hometown to see which of these charitable organizations are accepting donations. Apparently, in some cities, people have been dropping off their belongings in the wrong places, thereby creating dumping grounds that will be of no use to people who need the items. Call any of the organizations to ensure that you can give them your items and how to coordinate. Include local houses of worship. In some instances, there are drop-off times and locations posted. You really do need to check before delivering anything.
You also need to verify with your trash service to ensure that if you decide just to throw the items away that you aren't overly stretching the capacity there either. A solution if you are only allowed a certain amount of trash each day is to spread out your purge so that you don't overload your trash removal, but you still have the opportunity to throw out quite a few things.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine, "Mary," went on a rant on social media, saying really unpleasant things about people and even naming them. Obviously, she was upset, but I think this was an unwise thing to do. Who knows who all will see her posts? Plus, the people Mary was talking about don't deserve to be talked about so poorly. I'm sure she is feeling stir crazy from being at home for so long.
In her post, Mary was mad at a couple of friends who hadn't gotten back to her in what she thought was a timely manner while she noticed that they had been communicating with each other back and forth on social media. She felt left out, and she went off on them. I want to step in and get her to cool off and take these posts down. Do you think that I am crossing a line? We are good friends. I would hope that somebody would pull my coattails if I made such a big mistake. -- Having Her Back
DEAR HAVING HER BACK: If you think Mary will hear you, give it a try. Call her and check in. Ask her how she is doing, and let her vent before you get into why you called. She needs to feel heard and supported, so you offer that as a first step.
Once she has said her piece, tell her you have something you want to discuss with her. Point out that you have seen her angry post about your mutual friends. Acknowledge that you understand what she is upset about. Then give context that you wish she would talk to them privately rather than putting her feelings out in the public. Suggest that she take down her post as it could backfire on her if it gets in the wrong hands. Recommend instead that she reach out to her friends and work it out -- or simply let it go.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I can't make any sense of this stimulus plan that was just passed. I feel completely overwhelmed right now, but I know that very soon I should be getting money, which I desperately need so that I don't lose my apartment. Do you know how to figure out how to get the money? I'm told we were promised money for every single American, even people who don't make a lot. Do you know how to get the money? -- Stimulus
DEAR STIMULUS: You are not alone. The bill was passed recently, and the government is working hard to make it clear to everyone how to get the money that has been allocated for them. Just as we are looking at the news on a daily basis to learn the progress of the disease, we also need to be vigilant about tracking this much-needed money.
My research suggests that if you are a current taxpayer, the IRS already has your address and bank account information. If that is so, you should automatically receive a disbursement to that account. To learn more, go to irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payments-what-you-need-to-know.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I had to postpone my wedding because of COVID-19. Just a week before it was scheduled, my city stopped issuing marriage licenses. We had people coming from all over the United States and even a few family members from overseas. Now it's all gone to hell, and we've had to cancel. We lost a bit of money from the venue because of the late notice. I get it. They have to survive, too. But now I don't know what to do. We have no idea when we will be able to get married now. Should I bother setting a new date or just wait until later on in the year to see what happens? I need to tell my guests something. -- New Wedding Date
DEAR NEW WEDDING DATE: I'm sure you don't want to hear this, but the safest solution right now is to postpone your wedding indefinitely. It is risky to book a venue now when we are unclear as to when the quarantining and travel bans will end. You don't want to risk losing another deposit because you chose to place a hold on a space and may have to change that as well. Of course, if a venue is willing to be flexible and work with you on your date without penalizing you if it has to change again, you may want to stake a claim. I would push it out until the end of the year, though, so that you have the best chance of things being settled and clearer as to what we can and cannot do as a culture by then.
I'm so sorry for this delay, but I will say that a marriage that lasts undergoes many hardships. Sadly, yours has started even before you officially say, "I do."
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106