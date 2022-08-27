DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I ended up becoming roommates earlier this year. I was worried about living with her because I did not want to put a strain on our friendship by adding the roommate dynamic, but we haven't had many issues at all.

I do not have many close friends outside of her, so I don't have too many guests over. My friend has plenty of guests, and I don't mind very much. Recently, she had a group of people over for a game night in our living room. She didn't bother to tell me about it or ask if I might want to participate. I walked out of my bedroom to a table full of guests, and nobody so much as pulled up a chair for me. I really do not want to cause issues with my friend, but my feelings are still hurt. How do I address this? -- Excluded

DEAR EXCLUDED: Question: Does your roommate typically invite you to participate in other activities with her and her guests? If so, then this is unusual. If not, it sounds like what may have bothered you the most is not knowing there would be a houseful of guests who were focused on each other to the exclusion of you.

It is understandable that you would like to be included in their fun, and it is also understandable that they wouldn't necessarily think of that if the activity they were enjoying had never involved you in the past.

You and your roommate need to revisit boundaries around guests and socializing. You may also just want to sit with her and let her know you felt left out that time. If she is your best friend, she knows you are somewhat reclusive. When events are happening inside your home, let her know that, at the very least, you would like to be invited to participate.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My 20-year-old son is somewhat introverted, so he spends a lot of time by himself. He recently got a job where he works from home on the computer, which only adds to his isolation. I noticed the other day that he was looking at porn on his computer. He's a young adult. I'm not trying to control what he watches, but I'm pretty sure his computer is owned by his company. I think he would get in trouble if they caught him watching pornography on there. How can I address this without embarrassing him? -- No Porn at Work

DEAR NO PORN AT WORK: The virtual workplace has brought with it many side effects, including how office equipment is used. You are right to worry about your son watching pornography on his work computer. Depending upon company policy, he could lose his job.

While this may be momentarily embarrassing to address, you must tell him. Just be direct. Tell him you noticed that he had looked at porn on this device. Warn him that this could be a violation his employer's policies. Recommend that he only use his own personal device for that purpose. Encourage him to delete his cache and history and do his best to clean up his computer.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was offered a position that pays well, but it has nothing to do with the field that I'm interested in working in. A family friend recommended me for the position, and after a couple of interviews, I was offered a full-time job in the human resources department of a hospital. My real passion is photography. My last job was right up my alley, but it didn't pay a living wage. I'm conflicted because I need the money, but I don't want to veer too far off track from my goals and interests. Should I take the job? -- Next Steps

DEAR NEXT STEPS: Sometimes a job serves a particular purpose other than career fulfillment. Perhaps this job is here for you so that you can pay your bills and save money. Perhaps it frees you to pursue your photography on evenings and weekends. Look at your whole life and map out a plan that affords you space to do what you love as you take care of yourself. Many people have to piece together more than one way of making money in order to pursue their dreams. In order for that to work long-term, you have to be willing to look at your job as a positive in your life, even if it isn't exactly how you want to spend your time.

Your big-picture plan may be to turn your interest in photography into a full-time career. If that's the case, refine your skills and search for opportunities. Meanwhile, be grateful for what you have, and put your all into the job so that it will be yours as long as you want it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm passionate about weight training because of how it completely changed my life in high school. Weight training made me stronger not only physically, but also mentally. A man I've been seeing for a few months recently told me that he finds my muscles "kinda masculine," but also that he doesn't mind at all. This hurt my feelings for obvious reasons. No cisgender woman wants to be considered masculine. I've been skipping the gym lately because of how much those comments wounded me. I've still been seeing the man, but it's been hard to get his comments out of my head. What should I do? -- Weight Trainer

DEAR WEIGHT TRAINER: Is this the right man for you? This is a real question you should ask yourself. The fact that you are diligent about being strong and healthy should be appealing to your partner. It sounds like he is either intimidated or turned off by the work you have been doing on yourself.

Tell him how his comments made you feel. You need to be honest with him. Pay attention to how he reacts. If he truly is not as interested in you because of how you are sculpting your body, that's a sign that he may not be your perfect match. What you shouldn't do is stop exercising because he criticized you. Keep up the great work!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom gets upset every time she hears I make my son wash the dishes. She insists that it is just not a job a boy should be doing, and that only girls should wash dishes. I don't want to raise my son to think this way, but I don't want to be disrespectful to my mom. How should I approach her about disagreeing with her beliefs? -- Boys Wash Dishes, Too

DEAR BOYS WASH DISHES, TOO: Now that you are a mom, you have to make it crystal clear to your mother that you appreciate her and all that she taught you, but now it is your turn to be the parent. Tell her that you are grateful for her guidance. Much of it you do follow, but on some points, you differ. Make it clear to her that you believe that boys should participate in household maintenance. Tell her you do not agree with her philosophy that housework should be reserved for girls. Moreover, ask her not to say such things around your child. You are the mother in his life, and your rules will be followed.

If your mother does share her beliefs with your son, which is likely, be prepared to talk to your son and let him know that you and your mom differ on certain principles of how men and women should live in the world. Point out that you love your mother, but in some instances you do not follow her guidance. Be sure to explain why so that your son doesn't just view your divergence as defiance. One day he will likely disagree with some belief you espouse. Your actions and explanations today will serve as the backbone of his words and actions in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently got married, and when I went to visit her, she made me stay in a hotel instead of at her house like I always have. When I asked her about this, she said she didn't want her husband to be tempted by me. I am offended that she looks at me as a threat, but I'm also a bit concerned that she may be in a toxic marriage if she's worried about her husband being tempted. Am I wrong to feel offended? -- Insecure BFF

DEAR INSECURE BFF: Something is going on, and you should be suspicious. Go out with your friend. In a neutral environment where her husband will not likely join you, ask her what is going on. Gently inquire about her life, including how she likes marriage and what it's like to be in that level of relationship with her husband. Ask her why she is worried about him being "tempted" by you. Has anything happened? Why is she worried about you being in his presence?

Probe deeper. Is she happy? What does she want in life? Is she getting any of that in her marriage? Talk to her until you have a sense of what her life is like. Let her know that you are there for her if she ever needs an escape.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up Christian, and I've raised my kids Christian; my dad is even a pastor, so we've lived a really faith-based life. My son introduced me to his new girlfriend a few months ago, and today the topic of faith came up. She disclosed that she does not believe in God, and she even mocked our faith, saying that what we believe in doesn't make any sense. Should I try to share my faith with her? -- Jesus Fix It

DEAR JESUS FIX IT: Start by talking to your son. Tell him what his girlfriend said to you. Ask him how he feels about her relationship to religion. Find out if the two of them talk about this and how he handles it. Be prepared to hear that he has less of a firm stance about religion than you. Sometimes when people grow up in very religious households, they rebel and veer far off the family course, at least for a while.

You may need to tread lightly here. Yes, be willing to talk about your beliefs and what you value in a way that does not diminish the fact that this woman has her own set of thoughts and beliefs. When you talk to her and to your son, describe your experience and what you have learned. Resist the temptation to pass judgment over what she believes. If you are able to talk openly with each other, especially in areas where you do not share the same belief system, you can create space for building a respectful relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter's boyfriend has been confiding in me about their relationship issues. He isn't very close with his own mother, so he's always considered me to be a motherly figure to him. At first, he was just asking for advice, but lately he's been telling me about his issues with my daughter and expecting me to side with him. I don't think he understands that at the end of the day, I'm going to take her side no matter what. It's beyond uncomfortable for me to be in the middle of their problems. The last thing I want to do is cause unnecessary tension between my daughter and me. What should I do? -- In the Middle

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Tell your daughter's boyfriend how you feel. Acknowledge that you know he needs someone to talk to, but point out that you cannot serve as his confidant in his relationship with your daughter.

You can offer to talk to the two of them together. You can suggest that you will listen to both sides of a situation. Being a good listener may help them both. But do that only after you talk to your daughter one-on-one and let her know what's going on.

In the end, they probably should go to a therapist to talk through their problems. You are her mother and not a professional. The current situation is a recipe for disaster.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106