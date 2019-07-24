DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm having trouble managing my sleep schedule, and I have a real issue with staying up late, sometimes when I have work in the morning, and sometimes when I just want to watch more television. When I don't sleep enough, I wake up exhausted and grouchy. I work in a coffee shop, so often I have to get up early.
Today at work, one of my regular customers asked me how I was doing, and I gave an honest response: I was tired. We talk all the time, so it was fine that I told her the truth, but other customers gave me looks that said they couldn't care less and I need to be on my job and get them their coffee. I know how little time people have in the morning for their coffee before work. I can't afford to flake out with my customers. My boss has made it clear that the morning rush is the most important time of the workday for us to be on top of things. What measures should I take to better myself? -- Sleepless Night
DEAR SLEEPLESS NIGHT: It is time to get your priorities straight. Right now you are allowing distractions to derail your future. You know that you cannot effectively stay up all night watching TV or doing anything else when you need enough rest to function in the morning. Face the facts. Tell yourself that you will go to sleep at a particular time. Set an alarm 15 minutes before your bedtime. Then set alarms for when you must get up. Give yourself time to awaken fully, eat, get ready and get to work a few minutes early. Train your brain to support your needs. That's when it works.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I lie compulsively about how busy I am, and I suspect it is a product of my depression and anxiety. Usually I decide to lie as a way to get out of possible time commitments in favor of alone time or even getting ahead on my work. Although I know having alone time is important, I think I should get out of the habit of lying like this. How do you think I should I approach this issue? -- Why Lie?
DEAR WHY LIE?: If you think this is possibly happening because of depression or anxiety, schedule an appointment with a mental health professional who can give you tools and possibly medication to help balance out your system so that you can begin to think more confidently.
In addition to professional help, start thinking things all the way through before you open your mouth. If someone asks you to do something or to share information, play the entire scene out in your head. What could the outcomes be if you tell the truth or if you tell a lie? What would happen if you say nothing at all? Evaluate each answer to get an assessment of what the best answer will be. Nine times out of 10, it is best to resist committing to sharing information that may be inaccurate or agreeing to do something that you know you have no interest or intention of doing.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My in-laws have been coming around, and it has become an inconvenience for me and my family. We don't mind if they come over, but the problem is they come over unannounced. I work all day and sometimes come home stressed. My husband and I have told them to call before they come, but they don't. When they come in, they immediately want to jump into whatever conversation we are having. They interrupt the children to try to get them to hang out when they need to do their homework. They can be disruptive -- even though we know it is not intentional. How do I tell them they need to call before they come so they will listen? -- Need Advance Notice, Raleigh, North Carolina
DEAR NEED ADVANCE NOTICE: This is a hard situation that may require tough love. If you and your husband have the stomach for it, you may need to tell them that they cannot come in on days when you are stressed out. You can choose not to open the door, even acting like you aren't at home.
Your in-laws have a lot more time on their hands than you and your husband, which is making them not accept your schedules. You might have to hurt their feelings to give them the reality check that they need to respect your privacy. This will be an awkward period, but it should work if you stick to your plan to say no when you don't have the energy to entertain them.
Be sure to talk to them, too, and point out that when they come unannounced, they often unintentionally interrupt the children's homework and the overall family pattern. Suggest that you have a regular time when they visit for part of the day on the weekend or for dinner once a week -- something that is inclusive and manageable.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an only child, raised by parents who were approaching 50 when I was born. Growing up, I was the only child on my street. I attended a small religious school that was several miles away from where we lived. I grew up very alone, and I learned to like being alone. I've come to realize that is my problem: I like being alone, yet everyone around me assumes that I am lonely, because I've never been married and have no children or other social ties.
I like people only in very small doses. I can enjoy being "interested" in a new person for 45 minutes, but then I have no desire to keep in touch. It takes a lot of effort to pretend to be interested in my co-workers' lives for 10 minutes at a time, but really all I want is to do my job and then leave so I can go do the things that make me happy.
My idea of a perfect day is to go to a museum alone, and then eat solo at an ethnic restaurant that serves some type of food I've never tried before while socializing with the usually foreign staff, and then attending a lecture at a nearby university or go home and read. I have done many activities with other people, but I find their company exhausting.
I find it aggravating to lie and pretend that I have family obligations or some other made-up reason why I don't have time to be someone's friend. So what do I do? Telling the truth that I'm not interested in being social, let alone being someone's best friend, ends up hurting people's feelings. And telling polite lies leads people to try harder to persuade me to socialize. How do I cope with a world that is focused on social connection when I don't want that? -- Alone but Not Lonely, Boston
DEAR ALONE BUT NOT LONELY: Tell the truth: You are a loner. Ask people not to take it personally. Occasionally hang out with co-workers in an effort to be cordial.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother gets on my case all the time because I don't clean the bathroom every day. She grew up in the '50s and was a stay-at-home mom to three girls. However, I am a graduate student with a part-time job. I spend hours studying, and when I get some free time, I use it to do things I actually want to do.
My grandmother insists that everyone she knows cleans their house every day, and when she talks about cleaning the bathroom, she doesn't mean just picking things up; she means spraying down all surfaces and thoroughly cleaning everything. I don't think she understands that no one I know cleans their house that way every single day, and that because I'm busy most days and often tired, I don't want to come home and clean the whole house.
Am I lazy, or am I right in telling her that I will not deep-clean my bathroom or apartment every day? The free time I have is precious. How often is appropriate? -- Deep-Cleaning Granny Issues, Milwaukee
DEAR DEEP-CLEANING GRANNY ISSUES: If you at least wipe up the bathroom daily, it will stay presentable and hygienic. Perhaps the compromise can be a daily wipe and a weekly deep clean?
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to a holiday party with a large number of guests. Among them was my high school ex. I am now in my 50s, but we have remained friendly over the years. I haven't seen him in person in a long time. It was so good to see him -- and his wife. They were very friendly and cordial, but it was a little awkward for me. I've held on to some lingering feelings for him, even after we both have led our separate lives. Everything was fine, but I feel stupid for still caring about him. Is that normal? -- Old Flame Won't Die
DEAR OLD FLAME WON'T DIE: When you truly love someone, those feelings can easily last forever. There's no sin in that. What is not good is if you try to make something of those old feelings long after you and this person have moved on with your lives. Holding on to the lingering feelings is not wise. Acknowledging that this man holds a special place in your heart is OK. You don't need to share those thoughts with him -- or anyone else.
Check in with yourself. What do you feel today? Beyond the awkwardness that may have been connected to old behavior, have you done anything in the present to warrant shame? If not, just let this man go. Wish him and his wife well within your own heart. Next time you see or talk to him, be grateful for the long-term friendship, and don't try to turn it into more than that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working on a freelance project for two years now. There are aspects of it that I like, but my boss is erratic and temperamental. Plus, the pay is so low that it adds up to less than minimum wage. I have a college degree and wanted to apply my skills to a job, but I want to be paid for my work. I'm kind of afraid to leave this position, but I know I need to make more money. The other problem is that this job takes up a lot of time. What should I do? -- Stuck Below Minimum Wage
DEAR STUCK BELOW MINIMUM WAGE: Start looking online and in your local newspaper for job opportunities. You owe it to yourself at least to poke around and see what's out there. Brush off your resume and look around. This will help you to determine if you are poised well for a better job.
You can also look at legitimate minimum-wage jobs that might tide you over for a set amount of time while you look for more optimal employment. Staying at a job that is abusive will only corrode your self-esteem over time. Be mindful not to stay there too long.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to a holiday party with a bunch of people I have known for some time. One woman who recently got divorced was "hanging from the rafters," so to speak. She was obviously drunk. She wasn't obnoxious, but her behavior was a bit much.
I typically give people a pass at parties with lots of alcohol, but I am a bit worried about her. She is in a vulnerable position after getting divorced. Her husband is the one with the dough. If she acts out too much, who knows if it will affect the alimony? Should I say anything to her? -- Drunk Night Out
DEAR DRUNK NIGHT OUT: If this woman's behavior is out of the ordinary, it may just be that she consumed a bit too much that night. Because you know that she has been going through a difficult period, it would be kind of you to check in with her to see how she's doing. Don't bring up the inebriated night. Instead, talk to her about her new life. Ask if she is doing OK. Find out if she needs anything.
If you see this woman act out again at a public event, you should say something specific about the alcohol consumption. Know that if you have to go down that path, people don't usually respond well to criticism about drinking too much. If you do say something, express your concern for your friend's well-being -- again, without passing judgment.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Let me start by saying my house is a mess. I know I need help, because no matter how much time I spend "cleaning up," it is still in total disarray.
A couple of days after Christmas, my next-door neighbor rang my bell. I don't usually answer the doorbell, because I don't want to invite anybody in, but this time I answered. It was my neighbor and her baby coming to pay a visit. I was happy to see them, but I was not about to let them in, so I stood in the doorway and visited with them there. AWKWARD! I said I would stop by another day to talk to them. I feel like a jerk, but I know it was the right decision. My house is no place for a baby. What can I say to my neighbor so that she won't feel like I was rejecting her personally? -- Climbing Out of a Mess
DEAR CLIMBING OUT OF A MESS: The first step toward handling a difficult situation is talking about it, and realizing that you are aware of the problem and are willing and ready to deal with it. Knock on your neighbor's door one day and ask to talk. Tell her the truth: Your home is a mess. You aren't proud of it, but it's true. When she came over the other day, you couldn't let her in. It is not tidy enough for a baby. Admit how humiliating it is to have to tell her this. Explain that you mentioned it because you don't want her to think that you were rejecting her when you didn't let her in.
Your next step is to get some help to clean your house. Find a home organizer or even a hoarding specialist. Look for one in your hometown. If this problem has been persistent, you may want to see a counselor. Hoarding is considered a mental illness. For more on how to help yourself to stop hoarding, visit helpforhoarders.co.uk/self-help.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got a social media message from one of my college professors. It was so nice to hear from him after more than 30 years, especially since he was a big help to me when I was struggling with some social issues at school. He believed in me and pushed me to stay focused. I hadn't thought about him for a long time, and then I got this really nice holiday greeting.
On one hand, I feel bad about not staying in touch with my professor over the years. On the other hand, I am happy that he is still alive and doing well and thinking about me. I want to respond to him. Should I apologize for being MIA for so long, or just jump in and start talking to him? – Reconnected
DEAR RECONNECTED: Stay in the moment and respond to him with all the joy that you feel. Tell him about what you have been doing with your life, and ask him about his own. Thank him for getting in touch with you. Suggest that the two of you stay better connected moving forward. Then take the initiative. Send him emails or give him a call from time to time. You may want to include it on your calendar or as an alarm on your smartphone. Perhaps you can call this professor once a quarter, or something like that. It will be meaningful to him for you to reach out with some consistency. You can always fill the time with stories about what's happening in your life. As he was your teacher and encourager, he will surely be thrilled to hear what's happening and offer advice as needed. Just make sure that you find out about his life as well. If he needs support, do your best to offer help.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine just told me that her husband wants to get a divorce after more than 20 years of marriage. This is totally rocking my world. They have been the example of a happy, loving couple and solid parents for me and my husband -- and a whole bunch of other couples -- for years. We have been friends for at least half of their marriage. My husband and I like them both. This is so weird.
My friend doesn't want to break up, but it sounds like her husband is done. I feel so sorry for her, but also worried for all of us. Really, they were the example of how to do it. It looked like they worked through challenges well and seemed to always figure it out. I want to be there for my friend, but I also want to think about what to do to shore up my own marriage. -- Shaken to the Core
DEAR SHAKEN TO THE CORE: It is always devastating to hear of the end of a marriage, especially one that has flourished for so long. Be an avid listener for your friend. Do not give advice or pass judgment. Just make sure she knows that you want to be there for her during this tough time. Be sure to keep what she shares with you confidential.
For your own marriage, use this opportunity to talk openly with your husband about what's working well and what could be improved. Check in with each other to determine if you are doing well -- from both perspectives -- or if you need counseling or any course correction. Your friend's crisis can serve as a wakeup call to the rest of your group. Take heed.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A dear friend of mine has recently lost her husband of 24 years to a blood clot that traveled to his heart. She has four children who are currently in school, with one still in grade school.
I reached out to my friend to offer my condolences, and I told her I would help her and her family. When is the best time for me to extend my hand to help? I don't have money to offer, but I do have time. I can help with homework, around the house -- things like that. -- When to Help
DEAR WHEN TO HELP: Call your friend and ask if you can come by to visit on the weekend. Schedule a time to sit down and talk to her. Check in to see how she is managing and what, if anything, she has put in place to support herself and the children thus far. Go there with clarity about what you can commit to doing to help them out. This is important because you don't want to offer something that you cannot consistently fulfill. Think about what you can do on a regular basis and what can be one-off duties. Be mindful not to be too pushy. Just let her know that you want to support her in whatever ways you are able.
Remind your friend that there are people who love her and the children, and that she is not alone. You may want to reach out to other friends of hers to see if they are able to pitch in as well. Since she has younger children, I'm sure she will appreciate the support.
If she is reluctant to accept your help at first, do not give up. She is in mourning and trying to figure out her new life. It may take time for her to welcome your generosity.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently got accepted to attend New York University to pursue a master's degree in public policy. Words cannot contain my excitement about potentially attending my dream school -- but there is one problem. I don't have the money to pay for the tuition. The cost is way outside my budget, but I do not want to miss this opportunity. I could attend a graduate school I can afford, but I really want to attend my dream school, and I don't know what to do. -- Fulfilling a Dream
DEAR FULFILLING A DREAM: This is a hard one. You have been accepted to an excellent school. Contact the admissions office to see if there are any scholarships or financial awards that they offer. It is less likely, though, for a graduate program as opposed to undergraduate. Ask about on-campus jobs or other opportunities that might defray costs. Work with them to see if there is any chance of shaving off some of the tuition. You can also look into securing a loan to help you pay for school.
That said, I also strongly recommend that you not go into tremendous debt. Can you recast your dream toward the actual work you want to do? Think more broadly than where you secure your degree to where you want to work. Set your sights on that. I think you should attend a school you can afford and get to the job without tremendous financial burden.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I spoke to an old friend, who told me that one of his closest friends just died. He said that in the past year, he has lost most of his oldest friends and worries that he will be alone soon. He has a wife and a grown child, plus I am his friend, and he has other friends, too. But I understand what he means. Sometimes you can feel totally alone, even if you have people around. Feeling a sense of mortality when you start losing your friends is natural, I guess.
How can I let my friend know that I am there for him? Now that he is so sad, I want to make sure that he feels comforted by those of us who are still alive. What can I do or say? -- Helping a Friend
DEAR HELPING A FRIEND: Stay in close touch with your friend. Tell him directly how much you love him and care about him. Tell him you share his sadness at the loss of his good friend. Assure him that he is not alone -- you are present, along with other close friends. Over the next few weeks and months, call him regularly and invite him to meet for coffee or drinks. Text him to check on him. As time goes by, check in with him. By establishing a new rhythm with your friend, you can help him to feel better and strengthen your bond.
I did this with one of my dear friends when her husband died. We went from speaking intermittently to speaking on the phone almost every weekday morning until she died several years later. She was sad, and I think our communications helped ease her pain.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend spends a ton of time on social media, but she doesn't like or comment on my posts. She is blowing up social media on the regular -- making comments on many of her friends' pages, but she hardly ever says anything on mine, and we are supposed to be a couple. Sometimes, I even feel like she is flirting with people online. When I ask her about this, she says she wants to keep her personal life private. I don't know how I feel about that. Some of her posts sound personal, but they are with people who are peripheral to her.
I have asked her to engage with me on social media, but she doesn't do it. Otherwise, we seem to be cool, but I don't like being invisible when I'm supposed to be her guy. -- Invisible Man
DEAR INVISIBLE MAN: The world of social media is increasingly more complicated, in part because it is hard to separate real life from cyber life. Perhaps your girlfriend is trying to do that by keeping you and your life with her separate from her social media orbit.
Before losing your cool, evaluate whether her offline behaviors demonstrate commitment and honest connection to you and your relationship. It could be true that she wants to keep you out of the social media fray. The flirting part is another matter. Talk to her about that directly. Ultimately, both of you need to be comfortable with the ways in which you engage each other and the rest of the world, including cyber connections. Communication is key here. Talk it out, even if it's hard to do.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I are in our late 50s, and we are working hard to get fit. My husband is much further along, as he is way more disciplined than I am. But we are both working on it.
I am beginning to feel defeated, mostly because I am not disciplined enough. But also, my husband has lost about 20 pounds and a bunch of inches, while I think I have gained. How can I maintain enthusiasm when I am feeling like a failure? -- Weight Loss
DEAR WEIGHT LOSS: Don't measure yourself against your husband. If you can, find a buddy with whom you can work out, someone who is less threatening than your husband. What you need is motivation to keep moving your body and making smart choices.
Suggest to your husband that you work together to create meals that are low-calorie and healthy. You can work together and on your own or with a buddy. If you make smart choices consistently, it will lead you to better health. Do your best to stop competing with your husband. Men tend to lose weight faster than women. Let him be an inspiration to you, rather than an unpleasant competition. Consider that you are in this life together to be your best. Right now, you both have the same goal.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I graduated from college a few years ago, and I haven't figured out what to do with my life. I have dreams, but nothing has worked out yet. My parents want me to join the family business, but I'm not really interested in it. I recognize it would be a tremendous head start in that field. I would get a lot more accomplished in a shorter amount of time because they've already paved the way and made all of the connections. I'm thinking about doing that for a little while and then hiring people to run it; after that, I'll spin off to do what I really want to do. What do you think about my plan? -- Next Steps
DEAR NEXT STEPS: It sounds like your parents are throwing you a lifeline. You should seriously consider taking it, but you must keep in mind that you have to take it seriously. They have worked hard to build a business. If you go into it, you have to be fully devoted to getting it to the next level. It cannot be just a stopgap until you figure out what's next.
It's OK to not stay in the business forever. In order to do so, though, you should figure out a strategic plan that sets the business on course for prolonged success, where you identify leaders to take over when the time is right. You must keep your parents informed along the way. They should know your intentions before you take over. If they are willing to support your plan, then you can go in with honesty and integrity. But you must give your all to the family business while you are in it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I thought I was lucky when I met my girlfriend. We both work in the same field and are super-dedicated to our jobs. We are at the beginning of our careers, and we are both all-in on the hustle of making things work. This was great at first. Then I got a couple of gigs where I got some shine and some dollars. When I called to tell my girlfriend about it, she got her back up. She said she was proud of me, but I could tell she was jealous. Instead of asking me about what happened and how I got the gig, she started talking about something that she was working on. It was weird.
I'm a little older than my girlfriend, so I have a couple of years more time working. It's probably just me working longer than got me a gig first. Who knows? What I don't understand is why she wouldn't be happy for me. This has happened more than once, and I'm not sure how to deal with it. When I ask her to be happy for me, she says I'm overreacting. How can I get her to lay off the jealous behavior? -- Jealous Girlfriend
DEAR JEALOUS GIRLFRIEND: Jealousy is extremely difficult to manage, mainly because it requires the one who is jealous to neutralize their feelings. There's little that you can do to make things better. What you can try to do is to encourage your girlfriend by consistently celebrating the small steps that help to get her to her goals. She will probably like that.
This may not change how she feels about you and your successes. You deserve a girlfriend who wants you to fulfill your dreams as she works to fulfill hers. Pay attention to how things evolve. If she continues to exhibit jealous behavior, she is not the woman for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter told me something revealing about a couple of her friends at school. We have an excellent rapport, which is why she shared this with me. A week later, I was at a party with a group of friends, and, after a few drinks, I told one of the moms what my daughter had told me. I didn't mean to share what turned out to be confidential information, but I did it, and now all hell has broken loose. It's my fault. I apologized to my daughter for talking about something that she shared with me privately, but I feel horrible. I don't want to lose my daughter's trust. What can I do? -- Broken Confidence
DEAR BROKEN CONFIDENCE: Promise your daughter that you will never betray her trust again -- unless it is a life-or-death situation. The "life-or-death" caveat is important because you are still the parent. If a revelation is unsafe, you may need to address it. But generally, let your daughter know that you will agree to keep information private between you. This is the only way to get her to continue talking to you about her feelings and friend dynamics. It may take time for her to tell you more secrets. You need to be patient.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
