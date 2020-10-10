DEAR HARRIETTE: My employer recently informed us that we will not go back into the office physically until next year sometime -- probably not until midyear. I have an expensive apartment and have been thinking about giving up my lease and moving to my dream town. Right now, I live in Manhattan, and I feel like I'm too physically close to people to be safe moving about. So I just stay inside all the time.

Where I want to move is much less densely populated, and I know I can take hikes and fish and enjoy the outdoors without being too close to anyone. I can work from there, enjoy the great outdoors and save money without anybody being the wiser. I won't keep it a secret, but it doesn't matter where I live as long as I get my work done. Do you think it is smart for me to give up my New York City digs and go on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure? -- Making a Move

DEAR MAKING A MOVE: You are part of a growing group of people who are moving during the age of COVID-19. Many people have moved back home with their parents to save money and be quarantined together. Others have given up expensive homes to save money, and some -- like you -- are using this moment to check an item off their bucket lists. I say go for it! When the dust settles, trust that you will find the right place to live.