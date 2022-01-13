DEAR HARRIETTE: The new girl at my job is making me look bad. I trained her myself, but none of the training is seeming to stick. She's in a probationary period right now, and I'm due to give my analysis of her in a week. I really like her, but she's performing so poorly that I cannot cosign. Should I give her a chance to get her act together, or should I be honest about her poor performance? Giving an inaccurate report could put my job in jeopardy. -- Poor Performance

DEAR POOR PERFORMANCE: Lying helps no one, especially in this situation. Talk to this new employee before her formal job performance meeting. Ask her what is happening that is making it hard for her to complete her duties efficiently. Tell her that you are concerned that she does not seem to understand what she has to do or is choosing not to do the work in the manner you taught her. Encourage her to talk to you about what is preventing her from doing her job well.

Listen carefully so that you can gain insight into what's going on with her. Remind her that her evaluation is coming up and that as it stands, she will not get a good review. Give her suggestions for what she can do now to improve her job performance. Then, at her evaluation, tell the truth. If she shows any sign of improvement after your conversation, you can note that. But, by all means, you must be direct and honest in your analysis. Otherwise, you damage your reputation and put the productivity of your company at risk.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I currently share an apartment with two other people. I can't afford to move into my own place just yet, but it's been a goal of mine for a few years now. My father recently invited me to move into his detached garage after he and my mother renovate. They plan to turn the garage into a guest house. I could save a lot of money by moving in, but my parents are sneaky, and I'm afraid they'll use this as an excuse to snoop on me. What should I do? -- Moving Back

DEAR MOVING BACK: If you move back home with a plan and a timeline, you may be able to manage your time there. You will need to establish ground rules as a renter with your parents so that everyone is clear about expectations. It will be important for you to pay rent of some kind. This gives you more independence. Thank your parents for giving you this opportunity to have a more comfortable place to live and an opportunity to save for your own apartment. Tell them your plan -- to live there for a specific period of time as you prepare to move out on your own.

Address your biggest concerns. Tell them that your privacy is important to you, and you want them to treat you like a tenant, meaning they should not come into your place without your permission, and they should treat you as an adult.

Know that it may take time for you to establish enforceable boundaries with your parents, but it may be worth it for a limited duration to help you get on your feet.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents have been Mormons for their whole lives -- they grew up in a very religious culture and attended Brigham Young University. When I decided to leave the church last year, my parents were respectful, and I was quite pleased. But now I'm finding it increasingly difficult to feel like a part of my family. I'm in my last year of high school, so I still live at home, and I want to be involved in family activities. When they go to church, I stay home. In the mornings when I want to make a coffee, which is against Mormon rules, I feel like they are judging me -- even if they aren't. I'm scared that I will just keep growing further apart from my family, which is the last thing I want. What should I do to ensure I remain connected to my family? -- Ex-Mormon

DEAR EX-MORMON: Start by giving your parents a lot of credit for being as accommodating as they have been about you leaving the church. Given that they are fully immersed in Mormonism, it must be hard for them to accept that you, their child, have turned away from their faith. While you may no longer practice the tenets of the religion or worship at their church, you should respect your parents' way of living. That means that while you are under their roof, you shouldn't make coffee if it is against their beliefs to drink it. Wait until you have your own place.

It's OK for you not to go with them to church, but use that time wisely. Do something constructive. It could be exploring your understanding of faith for yourself by reading sacred texts. It could be by cleaning your room or doing other household chores. It could be by preparing breakfast for them that is ready right after they return home from church. You can choose to engage in activities that will show your family that you want to stay close to them even as you have decided not to pursue their faith.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an introvert, but my best friend is an extrovert. I always enjoy hanging out with him, and we always have fun when we go to the movies, grab dinner or go to the gym. He doesn't have too many friends, and although I love spending time with him, sometimes it gets to be too much. On some nights, I'd rather just stay in and watch a movie alone to recharge my batteries, but I don't think he'd understand that if I told him. Thus, I normally lie and tell him I'm too busy or have a family obligation, which makes me feel bad. What should I do? -- Trouble in Friendship Paradise

DEAR TROUBLE IN FRIENDSHIP PARADISE: Be honest with your friend. Tell him that the reason you believe that the two of you get along so well is because you are so different. Because you relish your time alone, though, sometimes you need to peel away and just be by yourself. Tell him you want him to know this so that he doesn't take it personally when you cannot spend time with him. Then stand your ground when you need alone time. You deserve it, and he deserves to know the truth.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm about to enter my sophomore year of high school, and I realize that I'm 100% a lesbian -- more specifically, a closeted lesbian. I've been on a few dates here and there with girls, and nothing has ever progressed further. For those situations, I just told my parents I was hanging out with my friends or grabbing dinner. Over the past few months, I've been talking with this girl, and we have decided that we want to give dating a try. I haven't told my parents because I know they will say it's just a phase or insist I'm straight even though I am not. I'm terrified to tell them, but at the same time, I don't want my girlfriend to have to lie and keep secrets -- I don't think a healthy relationship can exist like that. What should I do? -- LGBTQIA+ Struggles

DEAR LGBTQIA+ STRUGGLES: You've got two things going on here. As a young woman, you are exploring and discovering how you want to live your life and who you want to love. That is a common activity for high-school-age people. This is the time for discovery. You are also grappling with what to tell your parents so that they will accept you, support you, welcome whatever partner you bring into your life and give you space to be yourself. Believe it or not, this is true for young people, whether or not they identify as queer.

As you consider coming out to your parents, think about their views on homosexuality. Do they generally have an inclusive mindset? Do they try to accept people for who they are, even if they don't share their views? I agree that you should talk to them. Approach them from an assumption of inclusion. Tell them you have something important to share with them and you need their full attention and support. Tell them what you are discovering about yourself, and ask them to stand by you. It may be hard for them at first. Give them time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A few months ago, one of my friends texted in our group chat that she needed to take a break from us. She has always struggled with her mental health, and she explained that she couldn't handle the pressure of hanging out with people right now. She said that if we wanted to, we could add her back by the end of June.

Yesterday, an acquaintance posted an Instagram photo hanging out with the same friend who said she couldn't handle being with people right now, which really hurt all of our feelings. Our friend hasn't reached out to us about being added back in the group chat, when it's well past the end of June. My friend group doesn't want to keep chasing her, even though we adore her. Do we keep pushing or let her go? -- Friend Group Drama

DEAR FRIEND GROUP DRAMA: Friend dynamics can be complicated and usually don't follow simple rules. Yes, your friend said she needed time away from your group. Of course that was hard to accept. Now it hurts because you see that she is spending time with others and not with you. What you need to do is step back and give her space. She is finding ways to enjoy herself right now, and that is her prerogative. Let her be.

Over time, you will find that friends come and go. Some are forever relationships, but many are not. As the saying goes, friendships last for a season, for a reason or for a lifetime. It's all good.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0