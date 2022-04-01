DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my regulars at work is a little creepy, but he tips me well. He comes in every Wednesday and requests me as his server every single time. He refuses to have any other server in the restaurant. He has told the other waitstaff that the reason that he always requests me is because he has a crush on me. This man is an older gentleman, and he is usually respectful enough, but he won't stop asking me personal questions and making flirty remarks while I am simply trying to do my job. The only reason I keep accepting him as a regular is because he tips well, and I need the money. Should I continue to serve this man? -- Need the Cash

DEAR NEED THE CASH: You work in the service industry, which requires you to be friendly and cordial to guests. As long as this man does not cross the line to make you feel unsafe or violated in some way, you should be able to safely serve him.

You do not need to answer all of his questions. One way to avoid the barrage of questions is to turn it back to him. When he starts with the questions, flip it back to him. Ask him to tell you about his life. Was he ever married? Does he have children? What type of work did or does he do? Where is he from? Get him to talk about himself. You will learn more about who he is, which may give you some peace of mind. But more, it will create a safer space for the two of you to be in. The focus will be less on you.

As far as the flirty comments go, let them roll off your back -- as long as they aren't inappropriate. There is an art to doing your job, keeping the customers happy and maintaining your integrity. You can do it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had to hospitalize my daughter a few months ago due to psychiatric issues. She's been in and out of the hospital ever since; I honestly just can't help her on my own. Every time she comes back from treatment, she acts as if I am her enemy. She tells me that it is my fault that she is sick and that she'll never forgive me for putting her in the hospital. She is so deep in her head that I honestly can't tell if she means what she says. If she's going to resent me more and more each time that I put her in the hospital, should I stop sending her there? -- I Mean Well

DEAR I MEAN WELL: Talk to your daughter's medical team and get detailed, informed recommendations on how to care for her. If she is back and forth to the hospital like a revolving door, this solution clearly is not working long-term. Find out from her psychiatrist what the next steps could be for her treatment plan.

It may be that she needs to have long-term inpatient treatment right now, where she can work with professionals to help her get stabilized. If you are following the recommendations when your daughter comes home and it isn't working, it is time for a new solution.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When my husband drinks, he gets nasty -- and he drinks a lot. Worse still, the next day he doesn't remember what he did or said the night before. I feel like this behavior only got worse while we were home for so long due to COVID-19. I have had enough. I'm tired of him cursing at me, telling me I don't know anything, screaming and then telling me I'm crazy for saying he's screaming. It really is out of control. Plus, we have started hanging out with other people of late, and he has embarrassed me around them. It's bad enough for him to berate me privately, but now he has done it in front of witnesses. What can I do to get him to stop? When he is sober, he is kind and sometimes funny, but he has no recollection of that other side. -- Dr. Jekyll

DEAR DR. JEKYLL: If possible, use your smartphone to record your husband -- discreetly! -- the next time he is drunk and out of control. When your husband is sober, show him the footage so that he can see how he behaved. Being a witness to his own behavior may help to open his eyes. It can be a conversation starter as well. You can use it to point out that not only does his behavior turn negative, but he seems to have no memory of it. That should be cause for alarm.

Ask your husband to stop drinking and to seek out help to deal with whatever his emotional issues are that trigger the negativity toward you. Tell him you are tired of being treated this way. It must end now. Be prepared to establish consequences if your husband does not change.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother has been looking for a home for months and has finally found an affordable studio apartment. He's excited to move into his own place, and I'm happy for him, but I'm nervous about the neighborhood that he will be living in. I've heard bad things about that neighborhood my whole life, and I don't know what I would do if something happened to him. How can I ensure my brother's safety in this sketchy new neighborhood? He's already signed the lease; is it too late to convince him to back out? -- Worried Sister

DEAR WORRIED SISTER: Call your brother and tell him you need to talk. Express your concerns for his safety in this new neighborhood. Acknowledge how happy you are that he took the initiative and found a place to live, but note that you worry about whether this place is safe. Ask him if he walked around and checked out the area. Encourage him to get the full picture of how the neighborhood is now, given that it has long had a bad reputation.

Please know, however, that even in some "sketchy" neighborhoods, if you treat your neighbors well, they will often look out for you. Rather than trying to convince your brother to break his new lease, encourage him to create bonds with the people who live near him so that he can become a protected and vital new resident.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is upset with me because I did not hire her as the makeup artist for my wedding, but the truth is that I do not like the way she does other people's makeup. I cannot risk my makeup not looking exactly how I want it -- my wedding is way too special to take that type of risk. How do I tell her this in a nice way? -- Makeup Artist Friend

DEAR MAKEUP ARTIST FRIEND: Tell your friend how much you appreciate her and want her to come and enjoy your wedding -- as a guest. Tell her that you hope she will have a wonderful time just being with those who are attending. In terms of makeup, point out that you are going for a particular look that the other makeup artist specializes in. Assure her that it's nothing personal. You just know what you want for your big day, and that's why you booked this person. If she pushes back and says that she can do that, too, stand firm and let her know that you appreciate her responsiveness, but you have made your decision.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is completely copying my birthday theme and trying to upstage me. Her birthday is exactly one week after mine. I am planning a garden-themed brunch party, and she is planning a flower-themed tea party (basically the exact same theme as mine). Should I say something to her about this? I think she knows that she is copying me, but she didn't think that I would mind this much. -- Friend Copying Me

DEAR FRIEND COPYING ME: Do you know the saying, "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery"? Well, here's proof. I've seen this so many times, and even though you can say something, it's not likely to make a difference, I'm sorry to say. You may want to chalk it up to the fact that you inspired your friend to step up her game. If it's burning you too badly and you can't let it go, say something.

Reach out to your friend. Sit her down and explain that you came up with this birthday party idea and were happy to share with her since she is your best friend. Explain that you were shocked to see that she had copied your idea for her own party. Tell her that this hurt your feelings. Express that it feels like a betrayal to you. Ask her to change her theme in order to give you space to own this lane.

If she refuses -- which is likely -- stop talking about your party plans and just go into execution mode. Make your party everything you hoped it would be, and resist feeling the need to compete with your friend. Don't hold a grudge, either. Just move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got into a verbal argument with a man at a bar, and my boyfriend did not step in to defend me. I feel that as my boyfriend, it is his job to defend my honor at all times. The man did not get physical with me or threaten me in any way, but the simple fact that he was raising his voice at me should have set off my boyfriend. I felt like a fool for being there with him while he just stood there and watched me get disrespected. Is this grounds for a breakup? -- Bar Fight

DEAR BAR FIGHT: Did you talk to your boyfriend about the incident? What did he say his reason was for staying silent? I wonder if he thought that by jumping in, he would ignite an already-dangerous situation. That is not to say he should have let this argument continue without supporting you. It is a potential reason for why he decided to stand down.

I don't know that you should break up over this, but you do need to talk. Ask him what he feels his role is in your relationship, and what he considers his responsibilities to be. Get him to talk about his values and beliefs. Tell him yours. Do not assume that you believe the same things. Use this moment to be crystal clear about what you want from him and how disappointed you were that he did not defend you at the bar.

Sometimes women present themselves as so strong that their partners or others do not think that they need help in any situation. The Superwoman persona that many women adopt can make it confusing for a significant other to feel that there is even space for jumping to their rescue. Know this. That's why you two need to talk so that you can get on the same page about expectations.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0