DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom's boyfriend is not a good guy at all. He's been arrested several times, and I think he currently has a warrant out for his arrest. My sister and I also recently found out that he has a child by another woman that he never told my mom about. My mom is in her late 50s and has never had the best of luck when it comes to men. I think that she's holding on to this guy out of desperation. I want her to realize that there's so much better out there and that she doesn't have to settle for this man. All he's doing is dragging her down. What do I do? -- Dump Him
DEAR DUMP HIM: This is your mother's life, not yours. Just as you might fail to change a girlfriend's mind about a bad boyfriend, the same is likely to happen with your mother until the day she wakes up and realizes that this man isn't good for her. I'm sorry to say that, but it's probably true.
What you can do is encourage your mom to do things with you and your sister, with girlfriends and neighbors. Try to get her to expand her sphere so that she engages in activities that she finds fun and fulfilling independent of him. Don't bad-mouth her man, but if she asks for input or mentions his bad actions, you can state your opinion. Be there to support her without judging her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work with a woman who gossips way too much. We enjoy each other's company and have lunch together almost every day, but she just won't stop gossiping. I've tried to tell her several times that it's inappropriate for her to talk about our team members, but she won't listen to me. I have inherent issues with people who spend all their time talking about others. I find that this is affecting our relationship, and I don't want it to. How do I go about telling her how uncomfortable I feel about her gossiping? -- Change the Subject
DEAR CHANGE THE SUBJECT: You may have to change your patterns. It is unlikely that you will be able to get this woman to change her behavior. Think of a project or duty that you can take on as an urgent task that will prevent you from having lunch with her every day. Beg off from your lunches for a while, letting her know you have something you must do. This way you can separate from her, hopefully without becoming fuel for her gossip. But know that a person who gossips about others probably also talks about you when you aren't around.
If your cooling-off session gives you peace, keep it up. When you dine with her again, change the subject when she starts in about others. Tell her you just don't want to hear this negativity. You want peace and positivity while you eat. If she refuses to stop, stop eating with her for good. Expect to endure her verbal wrath. Just chalk it up to being part of the club.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I are designing a clothing line together. She is a model I met doing a fashion internship where I was a seamstress. I am a designer at heart; I make all my own clothes and have always had a dream to start my own brand. We decided to go off on our own to meet with investors to kickstart our line and production. She helps me with the business end since she has met a lot of people while modeling. She set up an important virtual meeting with an investor who could change everything for us. While meeting with the investor, she hijacked the interview and changed the brand name and our whole inspiration and idea for the line.
After the meeting, I told her how upset I was that she had changed my vision and not spoken to me about it. She told me that if we are going to use her connections, this company is going to go her way. This is supposed to be a partnership, and I can't start a clothing line that isn't me. How do I back out and take my designs? -- Design With Heart
DEAR DESIGN WITH HEART: Unless you have signed a contract with her, you can simply walk away -- with your designs in tow. If you are already legally entangled, get an attorney and hash it out. You may want to work with an attorney anyway to ensure that she doesn't try to steal your designs. Consider this a wake-up call. You cannot do business with someone you cannot trust. Walk away from her -- now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am always shopping. Whether it is for myself or someone else, I find myself gathering items in a store that I see fit to have but may not necessarily need at that point in time. I never go to an event or friend's home empty-handed, and when it comes to birthdays, I believe that it is always polite to give a gift -- even if small -- if I am celebrating with someone. Every time I pay off my credit card, the next week I find the balance is right back where it was the week before. I've come to find that I just buy too often! How do I put a cap on what I buy and stop giving out gifts all the time? Any suggestions? -- Shopaholic
DEAR SHOPAHOLIC: Compulsive shopping is considered to be an addiction, much like excessive drinking, gambling or smoking. It is real and hard to control. This doesn't mean you should give in to it. Just know that your behavior seems to be out of your control, and you should get help to learn how to alter your behavior. Much like Alcoholics Anonymous, there is an organization that may be able to help you; shopaholicsanonymous.org exists for people just like you. In a community of peers, you can talk about your compulsions and discover healthier options for how to spend your time.
Some people make exhaustive lists of what they need to do and how they intend to spend their money. By following their lists, they set themselves up for the possibility of success. Only what is on the list is allowed for them to do, including what they do with their money. This could include a cap on what you spend on gifts. Consider making gifts yourself as well -- including home-cooked food and handmade cards. Get creative.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in my mid-30s, and with the quarantine, I began to search for a way to earn a certificate online to start my own business, but I am not sure what direction to go in. I pretty much know everything about cars, mechanics, design and how to sell, but I can't seem to figure out how to focus my plan. What's the best way to start a business? -- Starting a Business
DEAR STARTING A BUSINESS: Write down everything that interests you and what types of opportunities are available in those areas. Figure out where there is a need. I was told years ago by a successful entrepreneur that if you can identify a need and fill it, you will make money. People want their problems solved. As you consider what specifically you want to do, be sure to identify a way to help resolve problems, and your chances for success will increase exponentially.
Since you know you are interested in cars and the mechanical side of things, figure out what you can do in that space that will differentiate you from others in your area. If you can carve out a specialty that will draw clients to you, you automatically create a unique space for yourself. Just make sure that the need you identify has enough potential customers to be sustainable over time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband was the product of an extramarital interracial relationship. Both of his parents -- the ones who raised him -- are white, and he has always denied he was biracial, despite the obvious physical characteristics that say otherwise. We have two beautiful teenage children who have been raised believing they are white.
We recently took ancestry tests, and what I believed to be true has been confirmed: My children have 25% African DNA. Since our divorce 12 years ago, my children have been raised very open-minded, and for this reason, I don't believe they will struggle with this new information, but I'm concerned about the questions they will ask, how much information to give them about their grandmother's choices and how to deal with their father, who I know will be furious when he finds out. Please help! -- White Mom
DEAR WHITE MOM: Your children should know their true identity. Start by sharing with them the results of the DNA test. Tell them what you know and that you suspected their father was biracial, though it was never revealed to you. Make it clear to them that your father's family chose to have him live as a white man, so he will likely be unhappy about this revelation. Families have secrets; that doesn't make them bad people.
Prepare your teenagers to understand that they may not get all of the answers that they may want. They can ask their father about his roots, but who knows what he will share, especially since he wouldn't tell you?
If it is true that his mother had an extramarital affair that produced your ex-husband, that is a complicated situation that his mother chose not to address. They may not get the satisfaction that they will desire when they start their research, but it is worth a try to learn more about their heritage.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 77 now. Forty-six years ago, I had the opportunity to have a nose job. To this day, I have NO regrets. My nose had a large hump that lowered my self-esteem. Later, when I found a picture of my grandmother, I realized that, unknowingly, the doctor had configured my new nose to the same pleasant shape. I think this was a "God opportunity" afforded to me. May your reader -- of course after having a doctor check the person's health -- feel the relief and comfort that my nose job has given me. Thanks for allowing me to share my story. -- Nose Job
DEAR NOSE JOB: Your story is an inspiration for many who grapple with the question of whether or not to have elective surgery, especially something that can so dramatically change your appearance. I agree with you that if you make the choice for rhinoplasty, it is best that your new nose have a natural look that is reflective of your family lineage, if at all possible. Then it is easier for you to enjoy your refresh without creating the need for too many questions and unnecessary input.
As you point out, having this type of surgery can mean the world to a patient. You are living proof that it can improve your self-esteem. Thank you for sharing.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a landlord with two tenants in a two-family home. My tenants do not get along. They are always emailing and calling me to complain about what the other has done. I have never had so many issues with tenants before. With quarantine, I guess they became too much for each other and finally the police were involved. At this point, I no longer want to rent to either of them. They are both currently month-to-month. I have been speaking with my lawyer to figure out the best way to ask them to leave. Is there anything else that I can do beforehand? Should I have the three of us sit down and lay out some ground rules? What is the best route for this conversation? -- Landlord Mediator
DEAR LANDLORD MEDIATOR: If you are trying to force these people to move out, you must work closely with your attorney. Depending on where you live, it can be very difficult to evict tenants. You need to follow the letter of the law in order to ensure that you can get them out.
I do not recommend inviting them to a group sit-down discussion. You want them to go because they don't get along. You are past the stage when mediation will calm them.
Figure out the timeline through the law. Then let them know individually when they must leave. Be prepared to get pushback that may require you to go to court. Document everything so that you have clear, provable reasons for needing them to go.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a 4-month-old daughter with a woman I never dated exclusively but was hanging out with for a while. When she told me she was pregnant, I asked about any other men, and she said there was no one else. I accepted that, and my family and I stood by her the whole pregnancy. I love my daughter with all my heart, and we co-parent great.
Recently, her ex-boyfriend's friend reached out to me suggesting I get a DNA test. I went back and forth about doing a test for myself since the day my daughter was born. Rumors about our child have circled so much that I finally decided to get a test done to end the drama. I never believed that she was not my daughter because I knew in my heart she was mine. But when I received the results, it turned out she was not mine. The news put me in a dark place, and I am having a hard time letting her go. I dropped everything in my life to move to another state to be closer to her. I'm so hurt by the news. I'm lost as to what to do. -- Heartbroken Father
DEAR HEARTBROKEN FATHER: Your daughter is yours, perhaps not by blood, but surely by love. Unless the biological father steps up to take care of this child, you should consider continuing in this role. Further, if you are in a relationship with this woman, sit down with her and map out your future. There is no reason why you cannot make a family with her and the child if that is your shared choice.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Since I was young, waking up in the morning and starting my day has always been a struggle, along with my lifelong battle with anxiety. I am starting a new job, and I face my anxiety every morning. I overthink everything that I need to do before I get out the door for my commute. I get so anxious and overwhelmed that I am regretting taking the job and am considering the possibility that I may never have a normal life. What can I do? My anxiety is ruining my life. -- Scared Early Bird
DEAR SCARED EARLY BIRD: You should speak to a therapist to address your anxiety. If you have clinically diagnosed anxiety, there are medical treatments that may be able to help you dramatically change your state and help you to cope with your daily routine.
Beyond that, you can also do things to help yourself. Years ago I learned that it is wise to plan your day the night before. That includes reviewing the schedule of the day and preparing for it. Select the clothing that you will wear based upon the day's requirements. Pack your work bag. If you bring your lunch to work, prepare it and bag it so that all you have to do is retrieve it from the refrigerator. Do everything you can the night before so that when you wake up, you are executing your plan rather than contemplating what the plan should be. This can cut down significantly on any discomfort you may be feeling.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My soon-to-be-ex-husband and I have two teenage kids. We have been married 20 years but have been separated for the past five. I have a boyfriend of two years, but I still live at home with my family. My boyfriend and I recently had a baby, and we are now looking for a home of our own to buy while my divorce is finalized.
The issue is that my ex-husband cannot let go. We all get along well, which I am thankful for, but he makes me feel like he is too comfortable with the situation, which makes me uncomfortable. Now he has invited my boyfriend and my newborn to come live together with him and my kids as a big blended family. Everyone is happy, but I just do not think this is the answer. Am I being closed-minded? Should I embrace this new family? -- Newly Blended
DEAR NEWLY BLENDED: You say that you currently live at home with your family. Does that mean that you still live with your soon-to-be-ex-husband and your children? If that is true, it is kind and thoughtful of your ex to invite you to stay and to welcome your boyfriend. Did you have the baby while living at home with your family? Again, if that is so, it makes sense that your ex would imagine that you would be planning to stay. You haven't left yet.
I also think it's a good idea for you to move and establish your own home with your new family, in close enough proximity to be able to stay close to your children. Your job now is to work out your family dynamics with your ex and with your new partner. Since you have children, you will have to work it all out together to create harmony.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker is in a wheelchair. During quarantine, our general manager sent a memo for all employees to use a back entrance to our store in order to do proper check-in before our shifts. This entrance is not handicap accessible. My co-worker asked to use an alternative entrance where he can get inside without help.
My co-worker came to me concerned for his job after being shot down by our general manager and was told he needs to use the same entrance as everyone else. I could not believe this! He is in a protected class and should be treated as such. Now I want to take action. Where do I start? -- Supportive Co-Worker
DEAR SUPPORTIVE CO-WORKER: COVID-19 has not always brought out the best in people. Your manager sounds stressed and stretched. Clearly, he is not thinking compassionately about your co-worker who cannot discard his disability simply because there is a need for change at the office.
You could go to your general manager privately and point out that this new rule makes it impossible for your co-worker to navigate entry into the building independently. Ask him to reconsider allowing your co-worker to use a wheelchair-friendly entrance.
Before you point out the legal requirement to provide access to this employee, check the rules. If this is a small business with fewer than 15 employees, the company is not required to make that accommodation. If that's the case, appealing to the general manager's humanity is the way to go. For more details, go to eeoc.gov/laws/guidance/your-employment-rights-individual-disability.
If your general manager refuses to allow your friend to use a different entrance, why don't you offer to meet him each morning, if possible, to help him enter the job? Hopefully, this will be a temporary problem.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I want to open a restaurant. It has been our shared dream since the day that we met. Now that we are moving toward the first steps, we are finding that we have a lot of differences of opinion when it comes to the business. It's been a battle to make every decision. At this point, we have divided responsibilities and decisions just so we do not argue. We have had a good handle on it so far, and I know our marriage is strong enough to handle anything, but with our whole life savings being invested in this restaurant, I want to make sure it succeeds. Are we in over our heads, or should I just keep the faith? They say don't mix business with pleasure, but this is my life partner; I think we need to be all-in or nothing. What's your thought? -- Winning Couple
DEAR WINNING COUPLE: Sit down and talk through the requirements for getting the restaurant up and going. Delineate duties based on skill and interest. Point out that since you are experiencing conflict working together on the job, it is best to divide but important to come together to approve general concepts, budget and timeline. If you can continue to work together respectfully -- even when you disagree -- you stand a better chance of surviving and thriving.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom and I do not get along. She was a single mom, and when I was growing up, she had a ton of rules and complained and yelled about things in the house not being a specific way. She kicked me out for multiple months at a time while I was in high school. I am now 23, and she has remarried. I do not get along with her husband either.
Five months ago, she told me she was selling our family home to get a one-bedroom apartment for her and her husband, and I needed to move out in two months. I have my own place now, and we have spoken regularly, but I have noticed that three months have passed since I left, and she has not put the house up for sale. I cannot help but think that she lied to me to get me out of the house once and for all. I feel betrayed and have not brought it up because I feel like she chose her husband over me. I know an argument like that would end any relationship I would care to have with her. Am I assuming the worst of her? -- Abandoned
DEAR ABANDONED: I am sorry that you and your mother have had such a combative relationship. It is obvious that it hurts your feelings deeply. Now that you are an adult, though, it is time for you to be independent. No one knows if your mother will actually move, but it is good that you did. By living in your own space, you are in charge of your destiny. You do not have to abide by your mother's rules. You can create your own and begin to build self-esteem on your own terms.
Let go of your questions about whether or not your mother will move. Turn your attention to your own life, dreams and goals. Focus on yourself. Also, wish your mother well. If she is happy, she will likely be kinder to you. I hope that over time you can let go of the feeling of being abandoned. Consider yourself like a baby bird who was pushed out of the nest -- all so that you can fly!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son returned from college last summer. He finished with a bachelor's degree in education. We agreed that in 2020, he would begin applying for teaching jobs to start this fall. Now quarantine has passed, and school is starting next month. I have been waiting for news of his new teaching job. When I finally asked him what school he will work for, he told me he has decided to go down a different path -- but he is not sure what yet. I'm speechless. He has a degree he does not intend on using. We spent so many months in quarantine, and he still does not even know what this new path is. Why would he waste so much time? -- My Son's Not a Teacher
DEAR MY SON'S NOT A TEACHER: I wish you had been talking to your son throughout the quarantine period. He probably needed to talk through his plans and reconsider his future. Education right now is tenuous at best, even for veteran teachers. It is not surprising that your son is skittish about taking a teaching job -- if there is even one available. Many schools have hiring freezes at this time.
Move past your disappointment and talk to him so you can support him as he looks for a new path. Millions of people have recently filed for unemployment. It may be very difficult to find work. He needs your support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been going through my papers trying to get organized before the fall, and I noticed that one of my clients never paid me for a job I did last year. It has been several months, and I only just now realized it. With quarantine and all, I didn't notice that this invoice had gone unpaid. Is it too late to remind him of the money I am owed? I know that this has been a difficult time for businesses, but it has been hard on me, too. I did submit the invoice back in February, but I forgot to follow up. What do you think? -- Overdue Invoice
DEAR OVERDUE INVOICE: By all means, contact this client and point out that you just realized that you never received payment on the outstanding invoice. Forward a copy of the original invoice and request payment. Be kind in your note. If you know the client personally, you may also want to pick up the phone and call. Check to see how he is doing. There is a chance that you may have to wait a little longer if this business is currently suffering. Your check-in should help you figure out what is realistic to expect.
Know that even if you need your money urgently, if the company is experiencing dire straits, you may not be able to collect it on the spot. Alternatively, some businesses did well during the quarantine period. You won't know until you make contact. Pay attention. Listen carefully and proceed with as clear an understanding as you can to ascertain how soon they will be able to pay you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I looked in the mirror the other day and had to gasp. This period of quarantine has been no friend to me. I have sat in my house for months, and I look like it. I don't even know how I put on so much weight, but it is not good. I feel like I have turned into one of my aunties who I pledged as a child I would never become. I always judged them for getting so big, and here I am looking just like them. I am horrified. But I am worried that I am too old to shed the weight. What can I do to reverse these months of lethargy? -- Overweight
DEAR OVERWEIGHT: It would be great to start with a complete physical at the doctor. Find out how much you weigh and the status of your body. Learn if there are any health conditions for you to attend to, and ask your doctor about recommended exercises that are safe for your body now. Ask for a referral to a nutritionist as well. Between diet and exercise, you can work to improve your overall health and lose weight at the same time. The key will be for you to be committed to the plan. No matter what age, you can pivot and make a tremendous difference. You deserve to be healthy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: This upcoming election is important for minorities like myself. I remember when Trump was elected president how scary it was to me. On my college campus, some students were happy, celebrating in the streets, and students like myself were filled with fear for our country. Those who were celebrating were screaming and yelling in the faces of those who displayed any type of discomfort or were saddened by the news. For myself and my friends, it was a traumatizing event. Some of our clubs created support groups to discuss our feelings. With November ahead, that day is the only thing that plays in my mind. How can I stay hopeful for the coming election and put aside the memories? -- Young Voter
DEAR YOUNG VOTER: The beauty of the American democracy is that everybody is encouraged to have an opinion and to express it. The First Amendment allows all of us the freedom of speech. As you witnessed, there were opposing views about the Trump presidency when he was elected, and they continue to this day.
Our country is frighteningly polarized right now, with extreme views and voices on both sides. Your job as a young voter is to be fully informed about the issues. This requires you to do independent research. If you simply look at the news, you will glean information shared from a particular political perspective based on the news source you choose. You need to pay attention to a healthy cross section of voices. Dig deep to learn what the presidential candidates are saying about the issues, and ask questions when you are unsure.
You should also encourage your young friends to vote. You have power in your ability to vote. Make sure that as many people as possible execute that power.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a single father with four girls. Their mother died about five years ago. Now my girls are teens and adults. One is off to college, and my oldest two are ready to move out. It will be me on my own with my youngest. I am so close with my girls, and I'm used to a full house. I really don't want my oldest to leave yet, no matter how old they get, but I won't say it to them. I know they are responsible, but I feel like they are rushing to leave because they want to. Why rush to be an adult and have bills when they can stay home with no worries? I just don't want them to take the next step right away. I cannot figure out if I am trying to protect them or protect myself. Should I tell them how I feel? -- Attached Daddy
DEAR ATTACHED DADDY: Grieving does not have a time limit. I am so sorry that you continue to feel residual grief and also that you are facing an empty nest with such trepidation. This is not an easy transition for a parent. And yet it is part of life. Please do not put the burden of your emotional state on your girls. You have to go through your process just as they have to become independent. Instead, be supportive as you let them know that the family home will always be there for them.
You may want to get grief counseling to help you sort through your feelings and set yourself on a healthy course for this new stage in your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I currently live with another couple in a home that we rent. We have been here for 15 months. While being quarantined the past three months, we've had a lot of overlap with the other couple. We have issues with our home; we contacted the landlord about them, but he didn't do much to fix or help with the issues during the quarantine.
Now my boyfriend and I have decided to get our own place because we are tired of the home not being up to our standards, and we have just outgrown the space with the other couple. The problem is, we just renewed our lease three months ago. I'm hopeful that the landlord will take the two of us off the lease if the other couple remains, but how do we approach the conversation with the other couple that we plan on leaving and sticking them with the lease on their own? I don't want them to feel like we are abandoning them. -- No Stepping on Toes
DEAR NO STEPPING ON TOES: You should speak directly with the other couple and let them know where you stand. In order to get out of the lease, you have to get them to agree, get someone else to take over your part of the lease (with the landlord's blessing) or get the landlord to agree to remove you from the lease. This is a legal matter.
You may want to speak to the landlord first to explain your situation, review your concerns about the state of your home and ask to be taken off the lease. You will likely need an attorney to help you work through the paperwork. Coordinating with your co-renters may help ease the burden on all -- if they are willing to take over the lease or have others in mind who may want to split the rent.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My workplace was closed down for quarantine. We were all notified of the temporary closing until further notice. After three months, I still hadn't gotten a call or email from my company regarding reopening. I spoke to a co-worker who said that our store was open and she had been working for the past two weeks. I gave my manager a call, and she told me that they are operating at 50% capacity -- understandable.
Another two weeks have gone by, and I still have not gotten a call to return to work. The retail store I work for has a team of eight people in total. I'm sure even if hours are minimal, I still should have been called in to work some short shifts by now. Are they trying to push me out of the company quietly? I don't know if I should continue to be patient or contact corporate and figure out where my job stands. -- No Job
DEAR NO JOB: Many companies have reopened at limited capacity. You can contact corporate to find out if there will be a place for you at this location or somewhere else. Plead your case, making it clear that you are ready to work. Be prepared to talk about your reputation prior to COVID-19, especially if it is good, to encourage them to take you back.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for my family's business. My father is the head of our company. Staff whisper the typical stigma about me: If I weren't his son, I would not have my job or would not keep my job, and the only reason that I have succeeded in moving up in the company is because of, as a co-worker said, "my birthright." It is tough having to prove my worth to my co-workers every day just to be accepted by them because they feel we are different and they will never move up in the company like I have. I don't find that to be true. I know that if I were bad at my job, my father would remove me and give the job to someone else. At the same time, yes, this company is my family's legacy, and I deserve the chance to succeed. I do not want to feel guilty for this fact; I just want everyone else off my back. -- Singled Out
DEAR SINGLED OUT: You cannot control what people say about you, but you can control yourself. Make sure that your work is excellent -- always. Show up early, do your very best, be kind to your co-workers and exhibit your leadership skills. Encourage your co-workers to strive to be their best. And do your best to ignore their comments.
You can also talk to your father about the infrastructure of the company and opportunities for growth for other employees. If he believes there is a chance for anyone to rise up in the company, suggest that he make it known that there is room for growth. If he promotes someone other than you, it will demonstrate to the staff that he is fair -- even as he continues to groom you to run the business.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was asked to find a speaker at the last minute for a civic event that I am helping to host. I called in a favor and got a big-name person. That's great, but the details are kind of messy. And now my contact is frustrated. She is getting paid. How can I calm her down and keep things moving in the right direction without looking unprofessional? -- Rocky Start
DEAR ROCKY START: Be strategic and honest with this woman. Tell her how much you appreciate her willingness to participate in this event, and apologize for the challenges she has faced. Assure her that you will do all within your power to make sure that things go as smoothly as possible -- including getting her paid in a timely manner.
Then go back to your event people and reinforce the need to be professional. Remind them that you have used your personal contacts to help them secure this speaker and that it is important for you and the organization to handle the speaker and the event with professionalism. Ask them what you can do to help things to move more smoothly. Remind them that you need the speaker's check cut by the day of the event. Continue to be the liaison to ensure that you can handle whatever glitches may come. Do not discuss those details with your speaker. Keep internal machinations to yourself.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My father is a recovering alcoholic; he was six months sober. Last week, I lent him my car to go to work. When he didn't arrive back home following his shift, I called his phone and learned that he had been in an accident while intoxicated. He broke his arm, and my car was totaled. I am drowning in bills and have a family to take care of. I'm so angry. I am thankful that he is safe, but he needs help and care. I want to support him through his addiction, but I can no longer risk my family situation. I want to check him into a rehabilitation facility to protect him and get him the help he needs. How can I explain this to him without upsetting him? -- Help My Dad
DEAR HELP MY DAD: Your father has to help himself. As much as you love him, you cannot enable him anymore. He will get upset when you recommend that he get help for his addiction. But you should recommend it anyway. Tell him how saddened and compromised you are because of his actions. Of course you are grateful that he is alive, but at what cost? Be frank with him. Tell him that you need him to get help because his addiction is taking over his life and the lives of you and your family.
You should consider going to Al-Anon (alanon.org), an organization that supports the families and loved ones of people who are suffering from alcoholism. Your father's addiction directly impacts you -- and I'm sure it has for a long time. Perhaps talking to others who are having a similar experience may help you to gain some tools for your own sanity.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.