DEAR HARRIETTE: I stay with a family friend every time I visit my son at college. It is so kind of her to offer to put me up. She is incredibly generous with her home and hospitality. She won't allow me to give her any money, but I feel like I should give her something. She often compliments me on my outfits. Do you think it would be OK to gift her a few gently used items from my wardrobe? I have a lot of clothes, and we wear a similar size. I think she might appreciate them, especially since she has mentioned my clothing more than once. I just don't want to offend her. -- In Gratitude

DEAR IN GRATITUDE: This sounds like a wonderful idea! When people are generous, it feels good to be able to say thank you in multiple ways. First, of course, make sure you treat her home with respect. Clean up well after yourself so that you don't leave her with extra work to do once you leave.

Beyond the basics, yes, a gift of clothing is a wonderful idea. Wrap it up nicely to present as a thoughtful gift. Then, let her know that you had been thinking about how to make her smile. You hope this does it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have received several referrals for jobs recently. I have gone on so many interviews that it's hard to remember them all. Each time that I went on a referral interview, I made sure to tell the person who referred me. In the end, I was offered two jobs. I have accepted one that came from a referral. Should tell the person who referred me that I got the job? Moreover, do I tell the other people the status of the jobs they referred me to? In one case, I got a job offer but didn't take it. I did thank the person who told me about it. In two other cases, I did not get the job. How much follow-up is required here? I don't really want to go into tremendous detail about my job search. It was tough. -- Closing the Loop

DEAR CLOSING THE LOOP: Everyone who referred you deserves some kind of follow-up. You can write them brief thank-you notes acknowledging the time and effort they offered to you during your job search. Tell them something about the process. You can say you enjoyed meeting their contact. In the end, while you were offered a job there, you chose another. Or you enjoyed the interview, but it wasn't the right fit, and you weren't selected. Or whatever is true, if general. Be sure to let the person know about the job you did take, and thank them for the referral.

What you should know is that a recommendation comes at a price to the recommender. That person's reputation is on the line when they give the potential employer your name. Be sure to represent that person and yourself well. That includes sharing the outcome with the person who made the referral.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been struggling to give up cigarettes for years. I thought that watching her aunt die from lung cancer a few years ago would be a wake-up call, but she hasn't slowed down at all. I'm nervous for her, but I'm afraid to intervene because she always gets defensive and calls me judgmental when I say something about her habit. How can I make her understand that quitting would be in her best interest? -- Stop Smoking

DEAR STOP SMOKING: Addictions are powerful and real. They compel people to make poor decisions that make no sense. You are witnessing this in real time right now. You would be amazed to walk by hospitals and see health professionals in white coats standing outside in the cold, smoking cigarettes. You can be sure that they know the health risks, yet they do it anyway.

I wish I could give you brighter news. Your friend knows that cigarettes can kill her. She knows that people she loves have succumbed to the ravages of this bad habit. Your comments will not likely make a difference in her choices. What you can do is stop hanging out with her if she smokes around you. You can rightfully choose not to be in the company of secondhand smoke. If she cannot or will not curb her habit in your presence, you can simply agree -- or not -- to accept her with her flaws. Shaming her will not work, so stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When do you know that you've outgrown a friend? I met one of my closest girlfriends in college, and we've been pretty much inseparable ever since. We were roommates for all four years of school and were lucky enough to move to the same city after graduating. It's been five years since we moved to the city together, and lately I feel that my friend isn't showing any real growth. She isn't going for jobs that may get her somewhere in life, and she is still dealing with the same men who would stress her out in college. I'm nowhere near the same person that I was five years ago. It's hard for me to relate to her and her issues when I've grown so much and she's grown so little.

Do you think we've outgrown each other? Is it counterproductive for me to keep her around? -- Growing Apart

DEAR GROWING APART: You don't have to cut this woman out of your life just because she isn't ambitious. That is her choice. You may naturally not find yourself spending as much time with her if your interests have changed. Yes, it is common for friends to grow apart over the years -- for a variety of reasons. If that is the case for the two of you, so be it. Do your best not to judge her, though. She is living her life. You are living yours. She gets to own her choices, just as you are claiming your own.

You may not need to do anything as you two drift apart. It could be that you just see each other less as the natural course of life changes how you spend your time. When you do come together, be kind and nonjudgmental. Accept her for who she is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a huge fight with my husband. He says he just pushed me and I fell, but I ended up with a blowout fracture to my right eye. I was passed out for a moment, so I don't really remember exactly what happened. I did start the argument because I found out he was cheating on me and I tried to stop him from leaving while we were arguing, but I know I shouldn't have ended up in the hospital. We have a family, so I'm not leaving. How do I control my anger if I ever get mad at him again? -- Anger Management

DEAR ANGER MANAGEMENT: Why aren't you leaving? You say he cheated on you. You argued and the next thing you know, you are in the hospital. What other red flags do you need before it is time to go?

I get that it is scary to go out on your own, especially when you have children. But you are unsafe right now. And it is not your fault. Sure, you may need to figure out how to handle your emotions. But what about your husband?

Your next step needs to be to get professional counseling. Go to a therapist who will help you sort through your feelings and help you assess what's been happening in your life and marriage. It is time for you to review your situation and notice other times when you have not felt safe. Has your husband ever struck you before? Has anyone else physically hurt you? How have you reacted? What do you want for your life? What will it take for you to get what you want and need? Do the work to analyze what your life is asking of you. Then take action.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Growing up, I never really knew my biological father -- aside from what my grandparents would tell me. When I was 7, my mother remarried, and my stepfather has been my daddy ever since. Now, as an adult, my biological father has reentered my life and is an active granddad to my kids. This is wonderful, but he often speaks as if he raised me, and ignores the fact that he missed over 20 years of my life. How can I respectfully ask him not to do that? -- Daddy Issues

DEAR DADDY ISSUES: You and your father need to have a heart-to-heart conversation. Start by thanking him for coming back into your life and acknowledging how important it has been for your children. Then, ask him what took him so long. Don't be mean or accusatory. You don't want to scare him off. But you do need him to talk to you. Ask him what his life was like for those 20 years that he wasn't there. Ask why he chose not to continue to have a relationship with you after he and your mom broke up. Tell him what life was like for you.

Even if you grew up fine and don't have any so-called daddy issues, your father was absent for your childhood. Ask him not to pretend otherwise. Agree that you can create new memories right now and that when you talk about the past, you do so honestly.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had some wonderful things happen in my life over the last year. I've gotten a new car, started my dream job and really begun to feel happy about my life. The only thing is, when I tell my best friend, she says things like, "Wish that would happen for me" or, "That must be nice."

It really bothers me that we can't celebrate good times together, and it almost makes me feel bad for doing well. How can I confront her about this and stay sensitive to her feelings? -- Be Happy for Me

DEAR BE HAPPY FOR ME: Start by asking your best friend what she thinks it will take for her to be happy. She says, "Wish that would happen for me." Ask what that would look like. Rather than being stuck on jealousy, she needs to take action for her life. Point out that the reason you are where you are is because of a dream and a lot of hard work.

Tell your friend that it hurts your feelings that she doesn't seem to be happy for you. Ask her to stop making those snide comments when you share your joy with her. Know, however, that she may not be able to comply. It really depends on what's going on in her life right now and her capacity to look past her experiences and circumstances to have empathy for yours.

It is time for you to expand your friend pool to include people who are focused on building their lives. Find people who will encourage you to continue pursuing your dreams. You cannot force your friend to be your cheerleader. You don't have to dump her either. Just be aware of what she can -- and cannot -- offer.

