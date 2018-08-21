DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I have been working to lose weight and get fit for a couple of years now. We are both in our 50s, and it's not easy. We had let ourselves go significantly, and it takes so much to get back in shape when there's a whole lot to do to get there. I'm proud of our accomplishments. Both of us have lost significant amounts of weight, and we work out regularly.
Because of all the hard work and some improvement, especially tightening of the skin and strengthening of muscles, my friend has it in her head that she can wear a bikini to a beach party we are going to in a couple of weeks. She modeled it for me the other day, and, I'm sorry, she is not ready. She looks better than she did, but she still has major cellulite and a huge, loose belly. I don't think she should show off the "new" body that is still in progress. I think dressing more modestly can showcase her new positives without revealing too much. How can I get her to hear me? -- Stripping Down, New Orleans
DEAR STRIPPING DOWN: It is good that your friend is proud of her accomplishments and smart that you want to give her a reality check. Since the two of you have been on this journey together for quite some time, you can use your history and commitment to the cause as leverage to get her to reconsider her position. Suggest that you take pictures of her in her swimsuit so that you can show her what you see. If she agrees, shoot her from all angles so that she has a clear view of how she looks. From there, it is her decision.
I have seen plenty of women and men on the beach or poolside who are perfectly comfortable in their skin even when they are overweight. Your friend may be one of those folks, which is fine. After you show her your view, let her make her decision. Whatever she chooses, you should support her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am interested in politics and spend a fair amount of time listening to different news broadcasts and reading about candidates as well as local and global issues. I think it is important to be plugged in. It's frustrating to me to see how few of my friends and colleagues care about what's going on. I learned recently that at least half of my core group of friends and associates are not registered to vote. We are not young! We are in our 40s or older. How can I convince my friends that it does matter for them to get engaged and to cast their votes? -- Rally the Troops, Chicago
DEAR RALLY THE TROOPS: Listen to what your friends talk about. Notice the issues that they complain about. In those discussions, you may be able to find links to how political engagement could help to resolve some of their frustrations. For example, if potholes in your neighborhood are tearing up their tires, talking to their local and federal politicians might get the government to repair the roads. If gun violence is a hot topic for them, point out which candidates are taking on this issue and how they can support the candidate who shares their views. The key to getting people involved in politics is getting them to realize that it is personal for them and not just a matter of talking heads on TV.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been in competition with my older sister since we were kids. Now that we are middle-aged, you would think that we could bury the hatchet, but it seems like it will never happen. Almost every time we talk, she finds a way to get under my skin, needling me about something. Her specialty is making herself look like the smartest person and finding things that I have said or done that show my weaknesses. Somehow, I haven't figured out how to avoid falling into her trap. After each conversation, I feel beat up because she is so skillful at getting to me. How can I disconnect from those childhood games and just be an adult around her? -- Sibling Rivalry, Seattle
DEAR SIBLING RIVALRY: You need to remind yourself of who you are, what strengths you possess and that your sister does not have control over you. You are an adult. When you talk to her and she begins to go in on you, end the conversation. You can be abrupt, if needed, and say that you don't want to talk to her when she decides it's time to make you feel bad. Say goodbye and hang up. If you are in her presence and she chastises you, walk away. If you absolutely refuse to engage her when she is rude to you, you can break the spell.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is English, and I am African-American. We have been married for three years and just had our first child. We come from different backgrounds and cultures, and we both want to inform our child about her cultures when she is older. Because we live in the United States and his family is in the United Kingdom, we don't get to see them much. Our daughter spends much more time with my side of the family. My husband has brought it up to me as a concern and I agree with him, but I don't know how to change things since his family is far away and it's not easy to visit as often as we would like. How can my husband and I teach my daughter about her cultures equally? -- Striking a Balance, Memphis, Tennessee
DEAR STRIKING A BALANCE: It is natural for a family to gravitate to one side more than the other. In your case, simple geography is the culprit. To ensure that your daughter learns about both sides of her family, you two can be mindful of telling stories. Your husband can share stories about his childhood and anything he remembers about his family. You can Skype or FaceTime with the British relatives as well. Just because you aren't in the same country does not mean that you cannot communicate. It will take effort. Work together to make time for everyone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance and I just got engaged, and we are excited about our wedding. Unfortunately, I misplaced my engagement ring. I looked for it for weeks, but I finally told my fiance that I lost it. He understood and we replaced the ring, but I still have the guilt of losing the first one. I find myself reassuring him that I won't lose the ring again, but I want to stop doing that. My fiance hasn't shown any resentment, but I think I am punishing myself because of my mistake. I'm afraid it will come up in a future disagreement and he'll hold it against me. Is there a way to prevent him from using the lost engagement ring against me? Should I just get over this? -- Lost Engagement Ring, Jacksonville, Florida
DEAR LOST ENGAGEMENT RING: It is understandable that you would feel guilty for having lost the initial ring, but what you are doing now is detrimental to the health of your relationship. If you keep dwelling on the lost ring rather than forgiving yourself and moving forward, it will remain a thorn in your side. Your fiance has let it go. Stop talking about it. Stop thinking about it. Focus on the present and the future life that you are building together.
You cannot prevent your fiance from bringing up the ring in some future hypothetical argument, but you actually increase the chances of that happening if the loss remains top of mind for you. Move on.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.