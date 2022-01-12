DEAR HARRIETTE: My four best friends and I have been taking annual vacations every spring since we were 23. We're planning another vacation now, and my friends want to bring new people I've never heard of before. I don't think it will be the same if we bring a bunch of new people. I want to tell them that I'm not comfortable with adding new people to our longstanding tradition, but I don't want to sound rude or awkward. Should I tell them how I feel? -- Changing Traditions

DEAR CHANGING TRADITIONS: I wonder why they didn't discuss this with you, as it sounds like they talked about it amongst themselves. Of course you should express your thoughts and feelings. Change is always challenging, even when it is a good idea. How you handle change is what's at issue here. Sit down with your friends and tell them that this idea makes you uncomfortable. Ask how and when it came up and why they like it. Hear them out.

As you are all maturing and your lives are expanding, it is natural that some of you could want to expand the group invited on the trip. But there could also be a compromise option. What if you keep your intimate friend trip every other year, adding the bigger group in the off year? That way you save space for the five of you as you also welcome others. Float that idea.

DEAR HARRIETTE: An older male co-worker of mine yelled at me in front of everyone. He completely belittled me and even put his finger in my face while he was yelling. I've never felt so disrespected. Nobody stood up for me. I definitely feel that what happened to me was both sexist and racist. HR told me that there's nothing they can do about what happened to me because I wasn't physically assaulted. What can I do? -- Lower Your Voice

DEAR LOWER YOUR VOICE: Document his interaction with you. If he continues to lash out or treat you differently than other employees -- thereby creating a hostile work environment -- carefully record what happens. You should report it to your direct supervisor and to human resources. You may also want to engage an outside attorney with whom you discuss the situation. Legal counsel can give you more insight into what grounds you may have to protect yourself if this unwanted, aggressive behavior is ongoing.

There are three forms of workplace harassment: verbal (including written), physical and visual. It is sometimes difficult to prove when someone is harassing you, but that doesn't mean you should allow it to continue. The United States government does have protections in place against harassment on the job. For more information on workplace harassment, go to eeoc.gov/harassment and dol.gov/agencies/oasam/centers-offices/civil-rights-center/internal/policies/workplace-harassment/2012.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-boyfriend is pretty much demanding that I return the gifts he gave me over the course of our two-year relationship. He's given me so many things that I'm not even sure I still have everything. I may have regifted a few things. As far as I'm concerned, those gifts are mine now, and I don't have to return anything. He's now blasting me on social media. I don't want to return the gifts, but I also would like him to stop dragging my name through the mud; it's all so tacky and so beneath me. What can I do? Can I sue him? -- Get Over It

DEAR GET OVER IT: What happened to make you and your ex break up? It sounds like he is hurt and bitter and the gifts somehow represent something that he can have in exchange for the love that no longer exists between you. I think you need to talk to him. Invite him to get together with you in a safe place where you can talk. Whatever your role was in the breakup that has him feeling so hurt, apologize for that. Tell him that you didn't mean to hurt him. Even if you did something that was incredibly rude -- especially if that is true -- tell him you regret hurting him. In the moment, people do all kinds of things, but I would like to believe that, upon reflection, we can regret hurtful actions.

Regarding the gifts, if there is something particularly valuable to him that you can return as a conciliatory gesture, do it. Then let him know that you are not willing to go through your things and pick out items he has given you to return to him. Suggest that it is now time to move on. Do not respond to his social media. Allow it to die down naturally. If he libels you, consult an attorney about suing him, but try kindness first.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm afraid that my son isn't making any friends at his new school. We had to transfer him to public school because it was just too expensive to keep him in private school. I'm sure it's overwhelming for him, but going back just isn't an option. Last year, for the most part, he was in virtual school, so he wasn't with any friends. I'm feeling guilty for taking him away from his old friends when he goes back in the fall. How can I help him? -- Son at New School

DEAR SON AT NEW SCHOOL: Over the summer, organize activities for your son with his old friends. Encourage him to stay tight with them. Also, enroll him in extracurricular activities that can continue in the fall. In this way, he will have something else to do during that awkward time of getting acclimated at the new school. Part of life is learning to adjust to change. Your son will have to find his way in his new academic environment. The reality is, most students will be doing the same thing, since they were largely in quarantine for 15 months. It will be awkward for all of them at first.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just recently got my driver's license and posted about it on Instagram. I'm one of the first in my grade to get it. Now, new people who I've never even talked to are reaching out for plans. I've always had trouble making friends, so it feels nice to be wanted. I just can't help but think it has something to do with wanting a ride. How do I make sure the people reaching out aren't just using me for my license? -- Feeling Used

DEAR FEELING USED: Your post served as an invitation to your peers -- at least to some of them. Sure, some may be looking at you opportunistically to get a ride. As long as you are clear about that, you may be able to use this moment to expand your friend group.

Look at the people who have reached out to you. Who among them is interesting to you? Who would you like to get to know better? Choose to respond privately to those who you find interesting and agree to do an activity together. See how it works. If the person is thoughtful and inclusive at whatever activity you two choose, repeat. If not, move on without getting your feelings hurt. Indeed, if the person dumps you at an event and really just used you to get there, let that person know that you are leaving at a particular time and they can find their own way home.

It may take some time before you figure out who is worth hanging out with, but you can approach it as an adventure. You have the car, so you can set the rules. For those who don't want to follow your rules, you'll see them in your rearview mirror.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since COVID-19 shut down the airports, my family and I haven't traveled as much. We used to go all the time to Florida, Massachusetts and Maine. The time spent away from my hometown helped to clear my brain and recenter my thoughts. When I asked my mom about traveling, she said it wasn't in this year's budget. I know it's selfish, but I was really counting on having some time to reflect in a different state and get away from my worries. What should I do? -- COVID-19 Tales

DEAR COVID-19 TALES: You have to realize that the effects of COVID-19 on many families was far greater than not being able to leave the house. Many families felt the impact in their wallets. Thousands of people lost their jobs or faced reduced incomes. Who knows what happened to your family, but trust that if your regular routine has been interrupted, it's for a reason. As your mother told you, traveling is not in this year's budget. Trust her when she tells you that. I'm sure it pains her to say it out loud, especially if it has been your norm.

What you can do to lighten your spirit is to get outside! In many states, you are now free to spend time outside without a mask. Explore your neighborhood, your city, your old haunts. Rediscover friendships that bring you joy. Don't wallow in self-pity. Create happiness. You can do it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents have been Mormons for their whole lives -- they grew up in a very religious culture and attended Brigham Young University. When I decided to leave the church last year, my parents were respectful, and I was quite pleased. But now I'm finding it increasingly difficult to feel like a part of my family. I'm in my last year of high school, so I still live at home, and I want to be involved in family activities. When they go to church, I stay home. In the mornings when I want to make a coffee, which is against Mormon rules, I feel like they are judging me -- even if they aren't. I'm scared that I will just keep growing further apart from my family, which is the last thing I want. What should I do to ensure I remain connected to my family? -- Ex-Mormon

DEAR EX-MORMON: Start by giving your parents a lot of credit for being as accommodating as they have been about you leaving the church. Given that they are fully immersed in Mormonism, it must be hard for them to accept that you, their child, have turned away from their faith. While you may no longer practice the tenets of the religion or worship at their church, you should respect your parents' way of living. That means that while you are under their roof, you shouldn't make coffee if it is against their beliefs to drink it. Wait until you have your own place.

It's OK for you not to go with them to church, but use that time wisely. Do something constructive. It could be exploring your understanding of faith for yourself by reading sacred texts. It could be by cleaning your room or doing other household chores. It could be by preparing breakfast for them that is ready right after they return home from church. You can choose to engage in activities that will show your family that you want to stay close to them even as you have decided not to pursue their faith.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an introvert, but my best friend is an extrovert. I always enjoy hanging out with him, and we always have fun when we go to the movies, grab dinner or go to the gym. He doesn't have too many friends, and although I love spending time with him, sometimes it gets to be too much. On some nights, I'd rather just stay in and watch a movie alone to recharge my batteries, but I don't think he'd understand that if I told him. Thus, I normally lie and tell him I'm too busy or have a family obligation, which makes me feel bad. What should I do? -- Trouble in Friendship Paradise

DEAR TROUBLE IN FRIENDSHIP PARADISE: Be honest with your friend. Tell him that the reason you believe that the two of you get along so well is because you are so different. Because you relish your time alone, though, sometimes you need to peel away and just be by yourself. Tell him you want him to know this so that he doesn't take it personally when you cannot spend time with him. Then stand your ground when you need alone time. You deserve it, and he deserves to know the truth.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm about to enter my sophomore year of high school, and I realize that I'm 100% a lesbian -- more specifically, a closeted lesbian. I've been on a few dates here and there with girls, and nothing has ever progressed further. For those situations, I just told my parents I was hanging out with my friends or grabbing dinner. Over the past few months, I've been talking with this girl, and we have decided that we want to give dating a try. I haven't told my parents because I know they will say it's just a phase or insist I'm straight even though I am not. I'm terrified to tell them, but at the same time, I don't want my girlfriend to have to lie and keep secrets -- I don't think a healthy relationship can exist like that. What should I do? -- LGBTQIA+ Struggles

DEAR LGBTQIA+ STRUGGLES: You've got two things going on here. As a young woman, you are exploring and discovering how you want to live your life and who you want to love. That is a common activity for high-school-age people. This is the time for discovery. You are also grappling with what to tell your parents so that they will accept you, support you, welcome whatever partner you bring into your life and give you space to be yourself. Believe it or not, this is true for young people, whether or not they identify as queer.

As you consider coming out to your parents, think about their views on homosexuality. Do they generally have an inclusive mindset? Do they try to accept people for who they are, even if they don't share their views? I agree that you should talk to them. Approach them from an assumption of inclusion. Tell them you have something important to share with them and you need their full attention and support. Tell them what you are discovering about yourself, and ask them to stand by you. It may be hard for them at first. Give them time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I have been dating for around five months now. In that time, I've always shaved my legs and waxed my eyebrows because society says it makes me more attractive. But lately, I've gotten sick of conforming to unnatural beauty standards. I want to initiate a conversation with my boyfriend about not wanting to shave, but I'm not sure how to approach the topic. If he says he can find me attractive only when I shave, what does that say about him and our relationship? -- Shaving Debate

DEAR SHAVING DEBATE: Rather than talking about it, why not try it out? Stop shaving your legs for a while and see how he reacts. You may be surprised to see that he barely notices. Some people are very sensitive to such changes, and for others, the change is hardly noticeable. If you feel comfortable with the "new you" who has a bit more hair, tell your boyfriend this is your choice -- if it even comes up. If he has a strong negative reaction, talk about it and decide whether you will stick to your plan or make an adjustment -- with shaving or with him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A few months ago, one of my friends texted in our group chat that she needed to take a break from us. She has always struggled with her mental health, and she explained that she couldn't handle the pressure of hanging out with people right now. She said that if we wanted to, we could add her back by the end of June.

Yesterday, an acquaintance posted an Instagram photo hanging out with the same friend who said she couldn't handle being with people right now, which really hurt all of our feelings. Our friend hasn't reached out to us about being added back in the group chat, when it's well past the end of June. My friend group doesn't want to keep chasing her, even though we adore her. Do we keep pushing or let her go? -- Friend Group Drama

DEAR FRIEND GROUP DRAMA: Friend dynamics can be complicated and usually don't follow simple rules. Yes, your friend said she needed time away from your group. Of course that was hard to accept. Now it hurts because you see that she is spending time with others and not with you. What you need to do is step back and give her space. She is finding ways to enjoy herself right now, and that is her prerogative. Let her be.

Over time, you will find that friends come and go. Some are forever relationships, but many are not. As the saying goes, friendships last for a season, for a reason or for a lifetime. It's all good.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

