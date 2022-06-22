DEAR HARRIETTE: My contract wasn't renewed at my job, and I have no backup plan. I'm devastated. This was my dream job. I know that there was plenty of room for improvement on my end, but they really made it seem that I would have at least another six months to learn and grow within the company. Severance pay was not in my contract, so I have no clue what to do until I find another job. I'm discouraged about even looking for a new job right now. How do I figure out what's next for me? -- Nonrenewal

DEAR NONRENEWAL: First, do an honest assessment of your job performance at your old job and the warning signs along the way to your dismissal. You need to figure out why this was a surprise to you so that you can avoid it in the future. What were you not doing well enough? How can you improve in those areas in the future?

Next, think about what your top skills are and what types of jobs are the best match for you. Tweak your resume with these jobs in mind and start applying again. Use LinkedIn to post your status and talk about yourself a bit. Go to job search websites and look for opportunities that reflect your interests and aptitude. You may have to explain what happened at this most recent job. Think about a strategic answer that is honest about your vulnerabilities but keeps you looking appealing to a future employer.

DEAR HARRIETTE: An employee of mine is intelligent and well-spoken and does her job well. I have no intention of letting her go. My only issue with her is her appearance. She doesn't present herself well. She will show up to meetings looking like she just rolled out of bed, and this is not a good look on me or my business. How do I tell her that I need her to come to work looking professional and well-kept without hurting her feelings? I could see this easily coming across as rude, and that is the last thing that I want. -- Look Presentable

DEAR LOOK PRESENTABLE: Sit your employee down and praise her for all that she is doing well. Be specific so she knows what you value. Then tell her that there is one area where she needs improvement: her physical presentation. Talk to her about the concept of professional dress and the importance of it at the office. Be careful to let her know that you are not trying to change her. Instead, you want her to step up and craft a professional persona for the workplace that will showcase her skills and abilities in a way that harmonizes with a business setting.

You may want to create or amend an employee handbook and have a section on professional presentation. People make assumptions that there is a shared understanding of what "professional" means. Clearly, that is not always true. Tell your employee that your intention is to empower her to be even more successful at your company and in her career. Your professional development suggestions will help her reach that goal.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I turn 25 next year. I feel that I lost years 23 and 24 to the pandemic. As I transition into my mid-20s, I realize that I have no desire to get any older. The thought of getting older actually scares me more than it should because it's so inevitable. It's not that I want to take my life or anything. More, it's that I have been stuck; like my life was on pause all this time. I don't really know what to do or how to move forward. I stayed in my bed for nearly two years. Every time I go outside, I get anxious. How do I get over this fear? -- Scared of Aging

DEAR SCARED OF AGING: You can experience devastating side effects from being cooped up for so long. Getting older is a part of life. While it can seem daunting, especially after such a long period of being isolated, you can also attempt to adopt a different perspective. For starters, turning 25 can be a wonderful experience. It is a turning-point age -- you begin to feel more like an adult, and you probably have more responsibilities than in the past. You should also have some perspective on what you like about your life and what you might want to change. You can choose to look at the possibilities ahead of you rather than the perils that await.

Still, you are right. The abrupt halt to your life due to pandemic shutdowns disrupted your natural maturation process. Now it may feel like all of a sudden you are thrown back out into the world. That can be tough. You may want to seek a mental health counselor to coach you through this period. Having a professional to guide you when you are feeling so tender may be the perfect way to transition into a more public life. Get the help you need, and do your best to embrace the moment you are in.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm going on vacation with some friends from my college later this month. We decided on this a long time ago, but COVID-19 delayed us. Everything is set. We are going to an island with the plan to lounge on the beach and chill. I love the idea, but I have gained a ton of weight and feel very self-conscious about how I look. I know my friends love me, but I do not want to be judged. I also cannot go to the beach and be completely covered up. What can I do? -- Body Shamed

DEAR BODY SHAMED: Let's start with gratitude that you get to go on this trip. It sounds amazing. Don't forget that. Next, take a deep breath and trust that you are not the only friend who has put on extra weight. Nearly half of our country gained weight during the past year and a half. Many people are working to climb out of that right now.

Get your mind right before you go on your trip. You can do that by investing in one or two swimsuits that fit your body well. Also, get one or two cover-ups that act like a veil over your body, giving you more modesty, but not making you too hot. You may want to get a swim skirt or swim shorts that you can keep on when you get in the water.

Walk onto the beach with confidence, grateful that you are there with your friends. Do not focus on your imperfections. Instead, keep your mind connected to your friends and your wonderful experience. Do not draw attention to your body changes by talking about it -- unless you want to do so. If the conversation naturally moves toward the challenges you all had during quarantine, you can talk about your weight sensitivities. Allow yourself to be in the moment and see what unfolds.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband was screaming about his grandfather the other day, describing what a bad man he was because he was an alcoholic. He talked about him harshly in front of my kids. I did not appreciate that, especially given the fact that my husband behaves almost identically to his grandfather. He gets drunk and loud. He yells and curses at me and the kids when he is drunk, and it's quite embarrassing. He won't hear it when I point this out to him. I want him to curb his drinking, and I want him to stop bad-mouthing his dead grandfather. Any ideas on how to accomplish that? -- Hypocrite

DEAR HYPOCRITE: It can seem almost impossible for people to see themselves, especially when they are intoxicated. Keep your camera or phone at the ready. Next time your husband goes into a rant, record him discreetly. Later, when he is sober, tell him you have something you want to show him. Preface it by saying that you realize that he doesn't see himself sometimes when he is acting out. Point out that you are worried about the negative impression he is having on your children. Show him the video and see how he reacts. Remind him of how he often maligns his grandfather's name and how he is doing almost the identical thing. Beg him to stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work in an upscale restaurant. My friends come in often to visit me, but my new boss doesn't like them very much. My friends can be a little bit rowdy, and apparently my boss doesn't like so much noise in the dining room area. My old boss had no problem with my friends. I'm scared that their boisterousness will jeopardize my job. Should I ask them to stop coming in? -- Rowdy Friends

DEAR ROWDY FRIENDS: Talk to your friends and let them know that your new boss doesn't appreciate the rowdiness that they bring to the restaurant. Point out that you appreciate their patronage, but you also have to make sure you still have a job. Ask them if they can tone it down when they are there. Note that it is an upscale eatery, which typically requires people to be on their best behavior.

They may get mad at first, but if they care about you, they should honor your wishes. This doesn't prevent other loud patrons from coming in and igniting discomfort all over again. In the service industry, the customer is always right. That means your boss will have to deal with it if people unconnected to the restaurant misbehave. But you don't want negative repercussions to plague you because your well-meaning friends are too loud.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I made a mistake that cost my boss thousands of dollars. I found a way to pass it off as someone else's problem, but the guilt is eating me alive. I am afraid that coming forward about the details of the mistake will cost me my job. Should I be honest about something that's so detrimental? Everyone else has seemed to move on from it. The only thing I could stand to gain is peace of mind. -- Guilty Conscience

DEAR GUILTY CONSCIENCE: I am a firm believer in telling the truth. As you see, not doing so is costing you peace. Could you lose your job if you tell your boss what actually happened? Yes. But that shouldn't prevent you from telling him anyway.

Take a moment first to think about what happened and why. How did you cost your boss so much money? What went wrong? Do you know how to prevent it in the future? The facts coupled with recommendations for a better future outcome can be helpful during your conversation. Be prepared to tell your boss why you didn't come forward from the beginning. Be honest. Were you afraid? What happened?

Finally, think about your future. Where can you go from here? If you lose your job, where can you apply? Know that if you are fired, you can collect unemployment for a short period so you will have a tiny cushion. Think about your next steps in case you need to pivot. Then go in and talk to your boss. With humility and confidence in your integrity, tell him what happened.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My assistant has been doing a good job at work, so I offered her a promotion and a 20% raise. I was surprised and disappointed by her response. She said she thought the raise wasn't enough and that she deserves a lot more. I run a small business and do not have more to give her. I never know if all of my current contracts will last, so I have to keep sizable savings in order to pay for all of the expenses it takes to run the business. I know that many companies, including ones much larger than mine, don't even give cost of living increases on a regular basis, let alone a whopping 20%. I can't go higher, nor do I think she deserves it. But I also don't want a disgruntled employee. How should I handle this? -- Disappointed

DEAR DISAPPOINTED: Sit down with your assistant and remind her of how much you value her. That's why you offered her both a promotion and a big raise. Acknowledge that you know she is not satisfied with your offer. Share insights with her about job trends in our country so that she can gain a bit of perspective on her situation. In 2019, for example, the U.S. Government's cost of living increase for Social Security was 2.8%. Many corporations paid a similar amount to employees. According to indeed.com, the average raise these days is 4.5-6%, so 20% would be considered exceptional. That said, it probably doesn't seem so great if the base salary was low. It can take time for a smaller starting salary to increase to a comfortable figure.

For anyone looking to request a promotion or a raise right now, you may want to take a number of factors into consideration -- take a self-assessment of your job performance to honestly consider whether you are deserving, prepare a presentation to demonstrate clear reasons why you are ready, and go in with confidence. Here are more suggestions: indeed.com/career-advice/pay-salary/what-is-a-reasonable-raise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter and her friends are stressing out as they wait to find out which colleges will accept them. Many of them did not get into their first-choice schools through the early decision process. The rest are waiting for early action and regular decision. Each time somebody gets rejected, there are lots of tears. I don't know how to support my daughter or her friends. I keep telling her it will all work out, but that doesn't seem to be much consolation. -- Nail-Biting Time

DEAR NAIL-BITING TIME: Be a good listener. Let your daughter tell you what's going on, and do your best to stay quiet. You cannot guarantee anything during this process, so don't promise anything. Give her hugs if she welcomes them. Show her that you love her and support her. When she learns about schools on her list, be right there with her. If she is emotional, allow her to go through that. You can express your emotion, too. Now is not the time to be wooden or cold. Be yourself and remain the strong parent. Remember that it will all be settled by May. That seems far away, but it will be here in a blink.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's sister is one of the worst people I've ever met. I hate how she treats my friend. I've watched her steal from my friend, embarrass her publicly and try to harm her. My friend is a little older and believes that she has to be the bigger person in the situation because her younger sister obviously has some behavioral or emotional issues. I told her that the next time her sister takes her things without asking, tries to hit her or shows any type of violence toward her, she needs to call the police. Am I wrong for encouraging my friend to call the police on her younger sister? I think it's the best decision regarding my friend's safety. My friend worries that this might give her sister a record or embarrass her parents. I think my friend's safety is worth the risk. -- Call the Cops

DEAR CALL THE COPS: Start with a family intervention, if possible. Suggest to your friend that she gather other family members and friends who believe her sister needs help. First talk (without the sister) and agree on the idea that it is time to take things to the next level. Plan out carefully whatever you want to share with her. The wording should be clear and precise, but not inflammatory. Your goal is to have her hear what is being said and to be willing to be responsive. Then find a mental health professional who is willing to see her. Arrange for a meeting immediately after the intervention if you can.

Next, have your friend invite her sister to meet with her, and have the others assembled. They should state their case and encourage her to accept help. If she refuses, the next time she attempts to harm her sister, that's when to call the cops. For more tips on staging an intervention, go to: addictioncenter.com/treatment/stage-intervention/how-do-i-hold-an-intervention.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since I was little, I wanted my ears pierced. I was raised in a deeply religious household, and jewelry is frowned upon in my religion. Now that I'm 20 and no longer living with my family, I'm living by my own rules. I've gotten five different facial piercings in the last two years. I haven't seen my family since before COVID-19, and I'm nervous about their reactions to all my new piercings. Should I warn them before seeing them? -- New Piercings

DEAR NEW PIERCINGS: An unfortunate consequence of an extremely strict upbringing is that many young people rebel by doing the very thing that their parents wanted them to avoid. You know that your parents will be upset and disappointed. You will have to explain yourself, preferably with compassion. While you do not share your parents' views on piercings, they devoutly follow them. Don't be flippant with your decision to ignore them so overtly. Be prepared to explain why you made the choices that you did.

Yes, it would be thoughtful to give them a heads-up. Whichever parent you feel will listen best should be your point of contact. Call that person and say that you have gotten a few piercings since you have been on your own, and you just wanted to let them know. Assure them that your intention is not to be disrespectful of them. Instead, you have made choices based upon your beliefs, which do not always match theirs. Out of respect, you wanted to tell them in advance so it's not a surprise.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams.

