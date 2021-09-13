DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother has been sick for about a year. She's slowly losing control of her body and mind. She's not capable of living alone as she can't walk much and shows early signs of dementia. She has a live-in caretaker. My mom often goes over there to spend time with her and provide social connection. However, every time my mom comes home, she's in a bad mood -- and understandably so. It's just that she becomes so sad that it worries me. I don't know what to do. How do I let her know I'm here for her and suggest she talk to a professional? -- Approaching Loss
DEAR APPROACHING LOSS: Caregivers are often the family members who are the least cared for and the most at risk because they are so laser-focused on helping the person in immediate need that they neglect themselves. As a caregiver, she may have trouble finding enough time to tend to herself or may be too saddened to think about anything positive. It's great that you are noticing your mother's needs so that you can help -- even if only in small ways.
When your mother gets home, make it your intention to tend to her. Offer to give her a shoulder rub for a few minutes. Talk to her about a creative idea that you would like her advice about. Create a time in the day that she can look forward to with you that will be uplifting and nurturing for her.
Ask her what activities and hobbies she has enjoyed in the past. Encourage her to think of something she may want to do for herself, like reading, knitting or crocheting, art, or a dance class. Meditation is an excellent way to shift your mood and engage your center. And yes, if she seems depressed, suggest that she see a therapist. For more ideas, AARP has a wealth of resources: bit.ly/2WM83bd. You can also find ideas from caregiver.com: bit.ly/3mT0n1E.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since I started losing weight, my boyfriend has been treating me differently. I've lost around 50 pounds since January. Since the weight loss became noticeable, he rarely gives me compliments anymore. He once made a comment about how I think I'm too good for him now. I'm shocked by him acting like this; he was the main person who encouraged me to start my weight loss journey. What could this be about? -- Unsupported
DEAR UNSUPPORTED: Sounds like your boyfriend is feeling insecure about himself and your relationship now that you are slimming down. He probably thought you were beautiful before, and now you have become breathtaking to him. As more people notice you, he is increasingly less secure in his relationship with you. While this is happening in his head, you can help by assuring him of your feelings for him, letting him know how you are dealing with your body transformation -- insecurities and all -- and making it clear how you feel about him. You must also tell him that when he withholds compliments and offers sharp words instead, it hurts your feelings and makes you think he doesn't care about you. Have that honest conversation with him and plot a way forward together.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have recently gained a lot of attention through social media (Instagram specifically) as a brand influencer. I get paid a substantial amount of money to simply take a few pictures and promote brands from all over the world.
My friends don't seem to be supportive of my career at all. Whenever I mention a new sponsorship or brand endorsement, they veer the conversation in another direction almost immediately. They never ask about the work I do, but when I mention it, they are quick to downplay my accomplishments. They've made comments asking if I was still interested in a "real job" before. I'm proud of the work I do and attention I've gained -- why can't my friends seem to be proud of me as well? -- Influencer
DEAR INFLUENCER: You are going to need to get recognition for your professional accomplishments from other sources outside of your friend group. That may seem sad to you, since you are close to these people, but know that it isn't unusual for friends and loved ones to not "get" you in certain ways. It is possible for people to sincerely love you without understanding or appreciating the work that you do or the contributions that you make in other parts of your life.
In your case, you are involved in a relatively new means of earning a living. For some, it may seem trendy and possibly fleeting. They may not understand and may have opinions based on whatever they think an "influencer" is. Rather than fretting over how to convince them of your value, plot your course. Figure out how you can build your reputation and your business. The main caution I would offer is that as you align yourself with various brands, make sure that you do so only when the brand is reflective of your values. Those simple posts that you describe that go all over the world represent you and what you stand for. I strongly suggest that you evaluate each brand, each photo and each post before you put them into the universe. Once it's out there, you cannot take it back.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been married for six years and have two beautiful children (ages 2 and 3). About a year ago -- around the time the pandemic started -- I lost my job. At first, my husband was extremely sympathetic and supportive about my struggle to find new work, but now it seems his patience is wearing thin. He makes passive aggressive remarks about being "the only one who pays the bills" and gets angry with me when I spend "too much money" on groceries.
I think he's looking at it the wrong way. Because of the virus, our kids have not resumed school, and I think it's convenient that I am able to take care of them during the day. If I were working right now, we'd be spending thousands per month on child care. I've had no luck in finding a new job, and, honestly, I do not really want to do anything but stay home and care for my kids. What should I do? -- Mom of Two
DEAR MOM OF TWO: Sadly, women have fared the worst during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions have lost their jobs. According to a McKinsey report (bit.ly/372FpV3), women are 1.8 times more likely to lose their jobs during the pandemic than men and currently represent 54% of the current job losses in our country. Moms of young children have it especially hard, as you see, because of child care challenges.
You and your husband need to talk openly and honestly about life as it is today. The stress is real for both of you. Together, you have to figure out a way forward. Make a budget that is as lean as possible. Get support if you need it, including visiting a local food bank. Agree to work through this together. You can also look for online work, like telemarketing or data entry, with flexible hours that you can do from home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been with my boyfriend for about two months now. When I first met him, I noticed he had quite a few woman friends he was very close with. It was never an issue for me before we began dating officially, but now I find myself becoming increasingly uncomfortable with some of his friendships. On his birthday, one of his woman friends wrote a very long and intimate birthday post on Facebook. Another woman friend sent him what looked like an expensive floral arrangement on that same day. I don't want to seem insecure or crazy, but I think they are overstepping, and I wish he would set some boundaries. What should I do? -- Uncomfortable
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: You are new in your relationship, and it seems like you want to deepen your commitment. It's time to talk to your boyfriend. Tell him what you are hoping for with him, and note that some of his woman friends seem a bit territorial and intimate with him. Ask him to get them to give you two space. Suggest that he let them know that you two are exclusive now, and he's off the market.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a feeling that my best friend is lying to me about still seeing her ex. They were together for quite some time, and while he did several awful things to her over the course of their relationship, the final straw for her was when she found out he was cheating with one of her classmates. She cried over him for days and swore she would never speak to him again. That was about two months ago.
We each have access to location services on the other's phone, so I can see everywhere she goes. Most nights -- when she leaves her location on -- I can see that she's at his apartment complex. I understand that in the grand scheme of things, it isn't really my business, but that's not how our friendship works. We're always supposed to be 100% honest with each other and promise not to judge. While I wouldn't approve of them being back together, it does hurt that she doesn't think she can tell me about it. Should I ask her directly? I'm scared to overstep and cause a rift. -- Suspicious
DEAR SUSPICIOUS: Your friend is probably worried that you will judge her. Ask her if she is OK. Ask if she is seeing her ex again. Encourage her to talk about what's going on in her life. Suggest that she spend some time alone so she can sort through her feelings. Remind her that you are there for her -- always.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106