DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm dealing with extreme anxiety. So many things trigger me into thinking the worst. I doubt myself and my abilities whenever I make a mistake in any area of my life. If I miss my kids' games, I feel like the worst parent in the world, and if I miss a work deadline, I feel like I'll surely be fired soon. How can I get a grip on my emotions and stop my mind from spiraling out of control about everything? -- Worried Worrier

DEAR WORRIED WORRIER: Slow down and take three deep breaths. Invite yourself to be calm. Breathe quietly, and just be still. Tell yourself that everything is going to be all right. Sit for a few minutes until you feel the tension leaving your body. Start your day with stillness, even if it means you have to get up a bit earlier to do so.

Make a plan. If you are consistently missing deadlines or activities, one way to correct that is to keep a tighter schedule. Write down everything. Use a calendar, and mark off your family responsibilities in one color -- that includes dates and times of sports activities, performances, major tests, school breaks, etc. Next, mark off work duties. Be specific. Name the project and deadline, and mark them in another color on your calendar. Set alarms for important deadlines 15 minutes in advance to help you remember when the time gets close.

If you find you cannot meet a deadline, game or anything else, speak up in advance. Tell your child you are sorry, but you can't come. Speak to your boss and ask for support or an extension. The more you take control of your schedule, the easier it will be for you to be grounded and stronger. You can do it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started talking to an old flame. She really does it for me, but she has rejected my advances up until a few days ago. We spoke on the phone for hours about everything going on in each other's lives. We ended the conversation professing our love for each other. The next day, I asked to see her in person, and she said she was not ready to see me. This really confuses me because she professed her love for me. What does this mean? -- Feeling Ghosted

DEAR FEELING GHOSTED: Slow down. You cannot force this woman to jump all the way back in with you. Think back on the conversation you had. What did she tell you about her recent romantic history? What might be making her skittish right now?

Reflect back on your own history together. Why did you break up? Why do you think you still love her? What are you hoping will come of this rekindled romance? If you think there is a real chance for something special to emerge from this old bond, give it time. Don't push. Be patient and present. You cannot force her to come to you. You can let her know that you are ready and waiting.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently found my boyfriend's old Twitter page, which has been inactive for many years. Some of his tweets and hot takes on there were problematic, to say the least. Even though he hasn't used the account for many years, I still find myself being bothered by the fact that he would ever think it was OK to say those things on a public platform. Should I confront him about this? -- Old Twitter

DEAR OLD TWITTER: If you found your boyfriend's old Twitter, so can others. Out of concern for him, you should talk to him about it. Tell him what you found and ask him about his thoughts. Tell him how you reacted when you read what he had written and that even though the tweets are many years old, they remain disturbing. Get him to explain himself. Listen so that you get a clear sense of who this man is and whether you think you still share values. Don't feel guilty if you feel the need to sever ties. If he continues to believe the views he expressed years ago and that doesn't align with you, it's OK for you to separate. But don't do so without giving him a fair chance to explain himself.

Also, encourage him to delete the posts and the old account entirely. Many people have lost everything when their social media from years back resurfaces. Urge your boyfriend to take it all down. More, let him know that he may need to defend his thinking to others if anyone else finds those disturbing posts.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been in the same friend group for two years, and we are all in a group chat. Lately though, the environment has become super toxic. It forces me to feel like I'm always competing to be heard and to be wanted. My friends tend to be negative and stressed out about college, which makes me feel anxious as well. I want to leave the group chat and friend group, but I don't know how to do it in a way that does not cause unnecessary hurt. Any advice? -- Leaving Friend Group

DEAR LEAVING FRIEND GROUP: You can consciously stop engaging the friend group and group chat without saying a word. Since your friends seem to be so intensely engaged that they don't give you space to communicate anyway, just stop talking to them. Focus on your work, your future, and your goals. Stop looking at or writing in the chat.

You can also stop hanging out with them. When asked, tell them you are working on school and don't have time to hang out right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends genuinely feel that because they do not like my boyfriend, I should consider leaving him. My boyfriend is great to me, but my friends question where he is going in his career. I sometimes question his career path as well, but we've been dating for only a few months, and I've seen major strides from him. How do I tell my friends to stop imposing their opinions on me when I'm perfectly happy? -- Stay Out of It

DEAR STAY OUT OF IT: You have not said what your boyfriend's career is. Unless it is unsavory or illegal, it shouldn't be a dealbreaker at this point in your relationship. People dwell too much on how others make a living. That doesn't mean that striving for a career that will bring you joy and wealth isn't something to plan for, but not everyone has those goals. It is wiser to choose a partner who is responsible and understands that he has to be able to take care of himself. Even more, you likely want a partner who is thinking in the longer term about being able to help care for a partner and family. If your boyfriend is only living for the moment, you need to know that. If it's too soon to tell, enjoy the ride for now. But eventually you will need to talk values and vision for the future. I say this because I don't recommend building a relationship with someone who does not share your values.

As far as your friends' opinions go, let them know you appreciate that they want to have your back. Assure them that you are OK and tell them it is not helpful for them to keep casting their judgments on your relationship. Things are still new and developing. If you see any red flags, you will be sure to take note.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I took my dad to a birthday party for one of his peers who turned 90. They are all elders, which is amazing -- and difficult sometimes. My dad is the one in decline right now. While I think he was happy to be with his friends, he wasn't very animated or engaged. He has many physical issues, but I still thought this would be a bright spot for him. I wonder if I should just keep him in smaller social settings where he feels more in control. How can I know when it's time to stop taking him to these special gatherings? -- Dad in Decline

DEAR DAD IN DECLINE: Talk to your father and ask him how he felt about the party. Prompt him by reminding him of moments that he shared with friends. Describe what happened at the party and ask if he remembers. Also, think back on how he behaved. Did he seem engaged at all, even if it wasn't at his normal level? Were there happy moments?

Next, think about what activities clearly make your father happy. Could it be when you visit with him or when he interacts with grandchildren or other family members? Often the simplest exchanges count the most, like a tender hand massage with hand lotion or reading him a book or sitting together quietly.

When another occasion comes up with a group of friends, ask him directly if he would like to attend or perhaps pass on this one. Tell him you can send a gift in his name or even attend as his representative. Give him options and see how he responds. Trust your gut on next steps, based on his reaction.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is an elderly woman who lives alone because her husband passed away a few years ago and her children live in a different state. We've never been close -- perhaps because my block isn't the friendliest. Nonetheless, I want to reach out to her and let her know that we are here if she wants to come over for dinner or needs a favor. I want to offer help without seeming like I'm doing it out of pity. How should I start? -- Elderly Neighbor

DEAR ELDERLY NEIGHBOR: With an open heart, go for it. Start by knocking on her door one day and telling her you just stopped by to check in and say hello. Ask her if you can visit with her for a few minutes. If she lets you in, sit with her and listen to what she shares. Many older people like to tell stories of their past. They may also reveal what some of their needs are.

Look around. Note how she lives. She could need help tidying her house or managing her food. She surely could benefit from an occasional meal cooked by someone else. Do invite her to come to your home for dinner sometimes. Offer to help with small tasks. If it seems she needs significant help, find out if she will put you in touch with her adult children or other family members to whom you can give a status report. Tread lightly, though. The best thing you can do is to ease into a relationship with her where you build trust. Through that bond, she will become more willing to welcome your help. Also, be mindful not to offer more than you can fulfill or manage. Your attention to this elder in any amount can be enormously supportive. Just make sure you are balancing your offering with the rest of your life.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0