DEAR HARRIETTE: I let my daughter's best friend live with us for her final semester of college. The agreement was that she would stay and pay $300 a month to rent out our upstairs guest room until she graduated. After graduation, the plan was for her to move back to the West Coast with her family. It's now been a month since graduation, and she is not taking any major steps to move out. It's been a pleasure having her here, but she is done with school, and even my own daughter has moved out, so it makes less sense that she's living here. How do I gently tell her that her time is up? -- Time To Go

DEAR TIME TO GO: This is on you. You should have been talking to her about her exit strategy well before this moment. Obviously, she feels comfortable and safe in your home. She may not ever bring up moving unless you do.

There is a simple solution to this problem. Sit down with this young woman. Remind her that the terms you agreed upon when she moved in have come to a conclusion, and it is time for her to move. Point out that her friend, your daughter, has moved, and so must she. Ask her why she hasn't left yet. Find out if she is facing any problems that may need addressing. Be kind and empathetic but clear. Give her a deadline by when she must leave, and encourage her regularly to meet that deadline.