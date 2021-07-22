DEAR HARRIETTE: I let my daughter's best friend live with us for her final semester of college. The agreement was that she would stay and pay $300 a month to rent out our upstairs guest room until she graduated. After graduation, the plan was for her to move back to the West Coast with her family. It's now been a month since graduation, and she is not taking any major steps to move out. It's been a pleasure having her here, but she is done with school, and even my own daughter has moved out, so it makes less sense that she's living here. How do I gently tell her that her time is up? -- Time To Go
DEAR TIME TO GO: This is on you. You should have been talking to her about her exit strategy well before this moment. Obviously, she feels comfortable and safe in your home. She may not ever bring up moving unless you do.
There is a simple solution to this problem. Sit down with this young woman. Remind her that the terms you agreed upon when she moved in have come to a conclusion, and it is time for her to move. Point out that her friend, your daughter, has moved, and so must she. Ask her why she hasn't left yet. Find out if she is facing any problems that may need addressing. Be kind and empathetic but clear. Give her a deadline by when she must leave, and encourage her regularly to meet that deadline.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend has a roommate with a STUNNINGLY gorgeous girlfriend who is always at the house. She's even at the house when her boyfriend isn't there. I'm afraid to admit that this makes me uneasy. They're very friendly with each other, and I wish she would go over only when her boyfriend is there. What can I do? -- Uneasy
DEAR UNEASY: What an awkward position to be in. You have no control, nor does your boyfriend for the most part. And he is in a vulnerable position. Now, the truth of the matter is that this woman's beauty should not be a reason to prompt infidelity. However, her constant presence could prove to be unnerving.
Do you have any reason to believe that your boyfriend is romantically interested in this woman? If not, don't plant the idea in his head. You can ask why she is in the house when her boyfriend is not. This is a classic challenge for roommates -- figuring out boundaries of when friends, including boyfriends and girlfriends, can be in the house when you are not. Your boyfriend can legitimately address that with his roommate.
Tread lightly. Resist being jealous or intimidated by this woman. She is a person, just like you. Don't put her on a pedestal. Encourage your boyfriend to establish ground rules at his apartment that address guests, housekeeping duties, etc. so that he and his roommate agree on how they will live there. Do not nag about her. Assume the positive until proven otherwise.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am dating a woman who has a 2-year-old child. I have no issue with the fact that she is a mother. I do, however, have an issue with the fact that she will not tell me who the child's father is. Why is it some huge secret? We've only been dating for a month now, but I think I have a right to know. What if he's dangerous and takes issue with me being around his child? Should I be worried that she won't tell me? Is it none of my business? -- Suspicious
DEAR SUSPICIOUS: It is too soon for you to be placing any demands on this woman about the identity of her child's father. One month into this bond is still getting-to-know-each-other territory, surely a probationary period for your relationship. Women are often very private about such things for a host of reasons, ranging from wanting to keep that part of her life separate to not knowing who the father is -- and plenty in between.
DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was in high school, a girl who I considered a good friend of mine stole a very important piece of jewelry from me. I was heartbroken for many reasons but never confronted her about it because I didn't have proof. The other day, I stumbled across her Facebook page and saw a picture of her wearing that same piece of jewelry. It's been years since I've seen or heard from her, but I'm determined to get back my necklace. I wrote to her immediately, and she instantly blocked me. What can I do now? -- Stolen Jewelry
DEAR STOLEN JEWELRY: Do you have any proof of purchase or possession of this necklace? For instance, do you have photos of yourself wearing it? Might you have a copy of the receipt, even though you got it many years ago? With proof of purchase or possession, you might be able to sue her. You would go to small claims court to file a complaint against this woman. Just by virtue of making the accusation formal, you might get a positive response from her. Be sure to have a photo from her social media where she is wearing the necklace and any supporting evidence that proves the necklace is yours. It's worth trying.
If the legal route doesn't work, you can try shaming her. Reach out to her family and friends. Let them know what happened. Show them proof. Explain the importance of the necklace to you and how devastating it was that your so-called friend would have stolen it from you. Ask them to help you get it back.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is a perfectionist. She goes above and beyond when completing both simple and difficult tasks. It has become an issue for our family's routines. She spends extra time doing things that should take no time. If she doesn't like something, she will completely start over. The worst part of it all is that if the family tries to stop her from doing something, she will totally lose it and have a meltdown. She has done this at school with teachers, in public at the store and at games and practices, to the point where her coach has benched her for multiple games because she can't compose herself.
Now that we have been home all year, I've had a closer look at her tendencies, and I think she might have obsessive-compulsive disorder. I've been trying to seek out help for her, but I don't know where to turn. A doctor? A therapist? Any idea how I can get her some help? -- Perfectionist
DEAR PERFECTIONIST: Start with your daughter's pediatrician. Schedule a physical for her, and speak to the doctor separately about your concerns. Ask for guidance for testing your daughter for OCD or any other psychological disorder. Get a referral to a psychologist or psychiatrist. There are tests that can reveal what's happening with your daughter and methods to support her should she need it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: How can I get involved with the community during the pandemic? I don't have much money to give, but I have always been big on providing assistance directly through volunteering. With COVID-19, I am not comfortable going anywhere in public. I know there are still people out there with nowhere to go who need help, especially now that it's winter and the infection rate is beginning to rise again. I want to do my part and be a part of the community, but I'm just not sure what I can do. Do you know of any organizations I can get involved with while staying safe? -- Stop the Spread
DEAR STOP THE SPREAD: Thank you for your generous spirit. Is it important to want to help others and to take that extra step to do so, especially during times like these. Thank goodness you are not alone in your desire to support people who are struggling during this time. Start by thinking of what you feel comfortable doing based on your level of risk or exposure to others. Some people feel comfortable putting on a mask and going to help sort food at a food kitchen. Others are leery of being in enclosed environments with other people. Consider your comfort level.
Go online to look for volunteer opportunities. They are plentiful, both nationally and locally. Often, local community centers, charitable organizations and houses of worship offer aid to people in need -- and, therefore, need helping hands. Some organizations that may help direct your steps include powerof.org, nationalservice.gov and mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I are going through a patch where we want to be 100% honest with each other about our pasts so we can fully understand each other and what we have been through. She's been so forthcoming and raw with me; some things hurt to hear, but I honestly feel better now that I know. I feel closer to her.
I now know that my past is about three times as bad as hers, and I am nervous that she won't love me the same or will look at me differently if I tell her everything. I don't want to lose her. Should I tell her absolutely everything like we agreed, or should I hold back a little to lessen the blow? -- Heavy Past
DEAR HEAVY PAST: Take it one day at a time. Without intending to withhold information, share bits with her incrementally so that she has time to digest the information and ask questions. If you want to build a life with your girlfriend, transparency is essential -- but it doesn't have to be a brain dump all at one time. Share key stories with her that show what you have done and what you learned from your behavior. It can help to reveal lessons learned and improved behavior, especially if you have had a troubled past. You can also tell her that it is hard for you to be so forthcoming, given that your life has been difficult.
