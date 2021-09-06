DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor has been asking to get together for dinner quite frequently. Each time I leave the house, it feels like she extends another invitation. I, however, don't really like her. I think she's mean and has questionable morals. I don't want to spend the evening with her or accept her invitation out of pity. I also don't want to say no and make it awkward when we see each other in the hallways of our apartment building. How do I explain to her that I don't want to get dinner in a way that doesn't hurt her feelings? -- Awkward Neighbor Problems
DEAR AWKWARD NEIGHBOR PROBLEMS: You have to be decisive one way or another. You won't like my recommendation, but here it is: You could go to dinner once as a good neighbor, listen to her, learn a bit more about her and choose to be kind even though you have no interest in being her friend. Making her an ally -- especially since she lives in your building -- could be a smart choice. It can help you get a better gauge on the type of person she is and how she spends her time. And you never have to do it again. You can decline after that.
If you do not feel like you have the energy or willingness to do that, you will need to say no. You can thank her for the invitation, tell her you are a very private person, and simply decline. You do not have to give a reason. You can say that you may one day decide to dine with her if it is not is creating false hope. That is what will hurt her feelings again and again. If you decline, do not lie and say you never eat with neighbors or anything else that isn't true. You don't want to get caught in a lie somewhere down the line.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to pursue a career in theater, but my parents don't approve. They think I should become a lawyer or doctor, as both jobs would provide me with a more stable career. Although money is important to me and so is having a good quality of life, I don't think I could sacrifice my dream. After all, COVID-19 really showed me how fragile life is. I learned that I don't want to spend it pleasing other people at the expense of my own happiness. I'm afraid that if I stand up to my parents, our relationship will deteriorate. I don't know what to do. How should I approach the conversation? What should I say? -- Parents Disapprove
DEAR PARENTS DISAPPROVE: Take a step back and figure out a way that you can support yourself as you pursue your dream. Many people who go into theater also work on the side in different capacities -- from bartending and other restaurant work to clerical work. I even met a classical singer with an international career who had a full-time yet flexible job in finance. You can figure out how to take care of yourself as you pursue the arts. But you have to make that decision and map it out. If you can show your parents that you will be responsible and independent as you build your career in the theater, chances are, they will be more supportive.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was just looking back at old photos of my family. A little more than a year ago, we hosted a pretty extravagant party for my mother's birthday. All of her friends came, and it was beautiful to be with everyone. Even though all of her friends are aging, they were doing pretty well.
A year later, after quarantining for so long, it's just terrible how they are. My mother has suffered tremendous memory loss; I'm sure it's due to the isolation. She survived COVID-19 -- as did a few of her friends -- but it took a lot out of them. I want to do something for them to motivate them to live, but we still can't get together. Do you have any ideas? -- Inspiring the Elders
DEAR INSPIRING THE ELDERS: One of the ravages of COVID-19 is social life. This has been difficult to manage, especially for older people. Memory loss is one of many side effects that people have been reporting about their loved ones during this time. If your mother and her friends have access to electronic tablets with screens large enough for them to easily see images on them, you may be able to use technology to create a virtual event for them.
Plan a date and time when everybody joins a videoconferencing call. You can use Zoom, Skype, FaceTime or some other technological platform. For those who are living with adult children, caregivers can help. For those living in retirement communities or nursing homes, ask management to let them borrow a tablet. They should be able to set it up and get everyone together. In this way, the friends can see and talk to each other, preferably prompted by some of you. Don't make the gathering too big. Instead, you may want to organize several smaller groups so that everybody gets a chance to talk.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Dating during COVID-19 sucks. I had just started talking to a guy at school when everything got shut down. We all went home for what turned out to be months. He and I kept "talking" via social media, but it didn't amount to much. Now we are back at college, but it's awkward. I saw him the other day, but students are all keeping our distance. Plus, nothing ever really started with this guy. I thought we might like each other, but we didn't get the chance. Should I ask him if he would like to get together? I liked him enough before to want to get to know him better. He seems nice. I really don't know what to do. -- Next Steps
DEAR NEXT STEPS: If you are interested in this guy, reach out to him and be direct. Remind him that just as you two were getting to know each other last year, the pandemic put a stop to everything. Ask him if he would like to (safely) get together now to do something normal, like see each other in person and talk. Chances are, you will get a simple yes or no. Take it from there.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Since the pandemic started, my husband has been working at home. He still has his job, thank God, but he hardly ever goes in. I'm so worried that he will end up losing his job. He is already a senior citizen. I can't imagine what he will do if he has to look for work. He has been taking real estate investing courses, but I can't envision him doing that successfully. My husband is not a salesman in any way. He refuses to speak up at work to say he is available for an assignment. In real estate, you have to hustle. It's all about being assertive and putting yourself out there. I know my husband means well, but I think it's unrealistic for him to believe that he will be able to grow a real estate business when he lacks the people skills that go with it. How can I encourage him to make a responsible choice without hurting his feelings? I'm scared to death that we will end up with nothing if he continues down this path. I work, by the way, but I don't make enough money to take care of the both of us. -- Supporting My Man
DEAR SUPPORTING MY MAN: Tread lightly. Since your husband has chosen a second career, you don't want to dash his hopes. Instead, encourage him to role-play with you. What will he be doing if he is in real estate? Ask him to practice on you. How will he pitch to a potential buyer? What would a day look like? Encourage your husband to talk through all of the details of this new line of work so that he can see for himself what it will look like. Let him discover through these conversations whether he believes he has the aptitude for it. Additionally, talk to him about retirement and how you will be able to manage as a family. Do not give up. Keep the conversation going so that you can get to the topics that must be discussed.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was going through some boxes and things, trying to organize my house, and I came across some old love letters that I had written to a man I used to date many moons ago. While we dated way before I met my husband, I bet that these letters would be disturbing for him to find. I kept them for so long because of the nostalgia. I really loved this man. I think that I should dispose of them, but I'm finding it hard to do. What do you think? -- Letting Go
DEAR LETTING GO: Put yourself in your husband's shoes. How would you feel if you came across some of his old love letters? It's time to shred them, burn them or otherwise safely dispose of them. Live in the present. It's safer and can be more fulfilling.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I did one of those popular diets for the month of January, and I am so mad. I did it because I need to lose weight; sitting around at home during COVID-19 and eating whenever I want to has not helped me at all. But starving myself for a month didn't help either. My stomach was constantly upset, and I didn't even lose much weight. I did notice what my cravings are because my patterns were disrupted. But still, I'm left in the same position that I started in: I need to lose weight. What should I do? -- Need To Lose
DEAR NEED TO LOSE: Go get a physical from your doctor. Figure out the status of your health, and ask for a referral to a nutritionist. You can work with this person to assess your current eating habits and consider healthier options. You should also incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Don't let the effect of the interminable quarantine make you unhealthy. Incorporate a few modifications into your daily life, and track your success.
