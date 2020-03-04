Sense & Sensitivty

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend just asked me if I can hire his college student daughter as an intern this summer. The internship that she was supposed to have fell through, and she is scrambling for something to do. I do have interns on occasion, so I am familiar with working with young people in the summer and teaching them about my work.

The thing is, I don't know if this young lady is a good fit for me. As I remember her, she tends to be quiet and shy. I have barely had a conversation with her, even though I have been around her since she was little. While I know that the role of an internship coordinator is to guide and teach the students who come to work with you, I don't think I have the time or inclination to draw this young lady out of her shell.

I thought it might be best to talk to her to get a sense of her interests and to see if it might be a fit for us to work together. I mentioned that to her dad and he said OK, but I could tell that he was a little taken aback that I didn't just say yes. How can I manage my friend's expectations? I don't want to disappoint him, but I also need to make sure I don't agree to do more than I have time to manage. -- Internship