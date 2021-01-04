Sense & Sensitvity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I need help saying no to my best friend. She stays over at my house all the time, eats my food and uses my car whenever she gets a chance. She can't hold a job if she doesn't "love" it. When we go out, she always has an excuse not to pay, and she orders the most expensive bill while the rest of her friends pay for her.
My friends and I juggle taking care of her, and I am ready to cut off any sort of help. She's taking it too far, and I'm ready to explode. She's a mooch, and we aren't her parents. I don't want her to fail in life, but she needs to take care of herself. What do we do? -- Mooching Friend
DEAR MOOCHING FRIEND: It's time for you to rethink what "best friend" means. It should mean that you look out for each other. It should not be a one-way street. You are not doing either her or yourself any favors by bailing her out all the time. You are not responsible for your friend's survival. She is.
Sit down and talk to her. Tell her how disappointed you are that she still does not take care of herself. Explain that you will no longer be able to support her and that it's time for her to take care of herself. You may want to stage this as an intervention with your other friends so that she is clear that this is serious and includes your whole friend group. Then -- the tough part -- you have to let her fall and pick herself up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I live with another couple. We moved in, and three months later the other couple started traveling; they haven't been back to the apartment since August. We had maybe two or three disagreements that required a house meeting, but I didn't think it was bad enough for them to want to move out.
Last week, one of them texted me and said that they were both off the lease -- just like that. All four of us have been trying to terminate the lease with this landlord for poor upkeep of our home, so I was confused that they took only the other couple off the lease and told us nothing. I contacted the landlord to figure out what was going on, and he said that no one is off the lease and they have not contacted him at all. Now I'm just confused. What is going on? They left for several months, haven't made contact and now they say they are off the lease. I feel like they are trying to manipulate us, but for what? What do I do from here in this strange situation? -- Lying Couple
DEAR LYING COUPLE: It is time for legal intervention. To get out of your lease, you have to follow certain procedures. Gather your paperwork in support of why you want to leave your home. Gather proof of the other couple's negligence as well as the landlord's. Hire a lawyer if you can. Go to housing court and file a suit against your landlord, your roommates, or all of the above.
DEAR HARRIETTE: New York City will be closing indoor-dining restaurants and will be allowing only takeout orders and outdoor dining. It is now winter; outdoor dining is not really something that I imagine people will still want to do, unless they go to places that have heated patios.
Unfortunately, a lot of smaller businesses are afraid that they may face having to go out of business. What are your viewpoints on the pandemic and small businesses this winter? How do you think they will be affected? Do you believe landlords will cut business owners some slack due to the pandemic? I'm thinking about all of my favorite mom-and-pop shops that I know I will be trying to support this winter as much as I can because I do not want them to go away. -- Make It Through the Winter
DEAR MAKE IT THROUGH THE WINTER: The pandemic has dramatically and negatively impacted many small businesses, especially restaurants. This is true in New York City and beyond. The good news is that there is light on the horizon if vaccines reach enough people and have a positive impact.
Yet not all businesses will be able to hold on. What I hope is that landlords and small businesses will get creative and work together to ride this out. Of course, not all will do this -- but the alternative seems particularly grim. When landlords evict tenants today, it's not so easy to find a replacement. Thousands of small businesses are suffering. So, ideally folks on both sides will work together toward a realistic outcome for all. Sadly, not all businesses will survive. We have already lost hundreds of thousands of businesses across our great country. Those who can get creative along with those who have deeper pockets may be poised to survive.
As consumers, we can do our part by frequenting as many of our favorite businesses as we can during these unprecedented times.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I keep in touch with my first ex-boyfriend. We have both gone on to build families and have great lives. Recently, he asked me to be a guest speaker at one of his classes, and I'm excited to do it. I'm wondering how I should identify myself. We are middle-aged people who have known each other for almost our whole lives, but he also holds a very special place in my heart because he was my first love. His class is a group of high schoolers, the same age we were when we dated. Am I traveling too far down memory lane to want to bring this up when I meet his class? Should I just keep it professional? What is appropriate? -- Who Am I?
DEAR WHO AM I?: Why not take your friend's lead? Let him introduce you to his students and state who you are and your relationship to him. When you speak, you can say that you two have been friends since high school, but don't go into the romantic side of it. Stay professional. Stay focused on the lesson that you are imparting. You can add that it is important to maintain relationships over the years with the people you value. You two are a perfect example of that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter suffers from depression. Quarantine has been difficult for her; she misses school and her friends and hates being stuck in a room all the time. Before, I could tell when she was having down days because she would come home and go straight to her room. On up days, she would come home, stop in the kitchen and do homework in the den around the family, and she would be present. With her home all the time and needing privacy to do virtual school, I can't tell what kind of day she is having, and it's not like teenagers are going to tell us.
I can't read her anymore; everything is so different. She keeps her door locked, and I've asked her not to, but that hasn't changed. She's tried to hurt herself in the past, so I don't like her door being locked. I want to take her door off the hinges until she returns to school. I am much more concerned with her safety than her privacy, but I don't want her to resent me either. What kind of changes can we make together so I know she's doing well? Is taking the door off the hinges too drastic? -- Quarantine Depression
DEAR QUARANTINE DEPRESSION: Speak to your daughter's psychiatrist to ask for specific coping mechanisms to use. Do not take her door. You may want to install a small surveillance camera just to be able to check on her safety. Also, establish a daily check-in time when you and your daughter talk.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend, "Anne," is currently searching for summer internships for her professional resume. There have been many that she has in mind, though there is one organization at which she really wants to intern. This internship consists of decent pay and flexible hours, and it looks amazing on resumes. The main requirement for this organization is a high GPA. Anne does decently in her schoolwork, but it does not reach the benchmark of the internship. This organization is very selective with its applicants. Anne has worked at different establishments and even has a lot of volunteer experience. She has all this experience, but she does not meet the GPA requirement. Should she just go for it? Or search for something else? -- Striving for Success
DEAR STRIVING FOR SUCCESS: Your friend should certainly apply for this internship and include a letter that speaks of her passion and commitment as it also describes why she thinks she is a good fit for the role. But she should not end her application process there. She should apply to several other internships, including some that better match her qualifications. Most internships are highly competitive. She should not assume that she will be selected for the one she wants. This would be true even if she matched all of the requirements.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an African American woman working in a largely white corporate institution. There are only two black women in my division of about 50 employees. She and I look nothing alike. Specifically, I am tall, with dark skin and short hair; she is at least 6 inches shorter than me, with light skin and long hair. And yet, regularly, co-workers mistake us for each other. It is blatantly racist to me. They don't make that mistake with one another, even when they may be referring to two blonds of similar height and stature. I don't get it, and it's so annoying. What can I do to be seen in my company? -- Invisible
DEAR INVISIBLE: Your job is to educate your co-workers -- to the best of your ability -- without a chip on your shoulder. It doesn't make sense that people who work directly with you would not be able to discern who is who, especially if there are only two black women on the team.
Before you present to your group, start by introducing yourself. Literally say, "I am (fill in your name)." Follow that with your presentation. If you do that every time you speak, chances are, someone will ask you why you are introducing yourself to a group of people who know you. That's when you can point out that they often call you by your colleague's name. In the interest of clarity, you want to be certain that they know who they are talking to. If they scoff or say that's ridiculous, that's your chance to agree and point out that it should be obvious that you are two different people, but given how often your identities are mistaken, you felt it necessary to reintroduce yourself each time you speak.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of the things that seems to be recommended during this health scare with the coronavirus is to use hand sanitizers. My husband has long believed that these products are ineffective, and he is opposed to us using them. We have two children. I don't want to go against my husband, but I do want to protect my children. What do you recommend? -- Keeping Clean
DEAR KEEPING CLEAN: The formal recommendation is for everyone is to wash their hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water. Actual soap is the best way to keep your hands clean. Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content is recommended for times when you cannot wash your hands with soap. The high concentration of alcohol is important. That is something to share with your husband and to be sure to provide for your children as backup.
To honor your husband's belief, which is wise, is to be vigilant as a family about handwashing. Teach your children so that they can see what it looks like. Remind them not to touch their faces with their hands or touch others as they go about their day. This is not easy to do, but it's important during this tense period.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have noticed more and more homeless people on the streets. And I feel like they are getting more aggressive in asking for -- demanding, really -- money. I went in to get something from a convenience store, and a woman waiting outside asked me for money. When I did not give her anything but continued along my way, she began to yell at me and follow me a few steps down the street. I am not numb to the realities of homelessness in our country, but I also do not feel like it is my duty to give money to every person who demands it. How can I handle this without being rude or disrespectful? -- Dealing With the Homeless
DEAR DEALING WITH THE HOMELESS: Sadly, the homelessness crisis in our country is growing dramatically. Depending on where you live, chances are, you will see many homeless people in your neighborhood who are trying desperately to get by. That does not mean that you are obligated to give each person money. Right now, as our economy is in freefall due to the COVID-19 scare, many people are in peril of losing their jobs and potentially ending up homeless themselves.
With that backdrop, you still have the reality of walking on the street and being pressed for cash. My recommendation is to remember that the people asking are human and desperate. Even when you cannot or choose not to give them money, say hello. Look them in the eye and tell them to be safe or have a good day. Say something that humanizes the moment, including, "Sorry, I don't have anything to give you."
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just went to the doctor and had to speak to an administrator. When our meeting was over, she reached out to give me a fist bump. I was so surprised, I wasn't sure what to do. At least she wasn't offering me her hand to shake -- but seriously? She works at a health institution, and we have been told that we need to practice "social distancing," including not touching one another. A fist bump is still two hands touching. I quickly offered her my sweater-covered wrist to bump her hand, but I thought it was ridiculous. What should we do in social or business situations now when people try to shake hands or otherwise touch you without thinking? -- Social Distancing, Please
DEAR SOCIAL DISTANCING, PLEASE: People are so accustomed to touching one another that it is taking time for us to come to terms with our new reality.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is a life-or-death decision to stop touching. The CDC says that the virus can live on your skin for a long period of time, so it is simply not worth it to touch anyone's skin for the foreseeable future. That medical administrator made a mistake. She should have just said goodbye.
In the future when you are in the company of other people, smile at them, say what you are feeling and what you are about to do, offer an elbow if anything at all -- but do not touch. I like the Asian practice of bringing your hands together and bowing in front of the person before you as a greeting. Honestly, you just need to avoid touching. If someone aggressively reaches out, step back and speak up to stop the encounter.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who is having a baby. I am old-school, so I don't love the fact that she is having a baby without being married, but she is an adult, and she has made her choice. I am coming to understand, in my old age, that not everyone shares my values. I am certain that she will be a good mother. She is a lovely young woman. She has invited me to her baby shower. I have been close to her since she was a child. I am thinking of attending. My only worry is that I still have some funny feelings about her not being married. I don't want to say anything wrong. Can you suggest ways that I can be sure to be a good guest? -- No Judgment
DEAR NO JUDGMENT: Your worries may be for naught as it relates to going to the shower. Right now, only very small gatherings are being encouraged, so this event may be canceled. Check in with her to see.
Whether you see her in person or talk to her on the phone, focus on the positive. Congratulate her on the pregnancy. Ask her how she feels. Listen to her about how she's managing. Pregnancy can be daunting for women the first time around. There is so much to consider. Since you have known her for all of her life, reserve your comments to words of encouragement. Keep your opinions to yourself.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that we are living in this new reality of social distancing, I am already having a serious challenge with my teenage son. He is accustomed to being able to hang out with his friends as long as he comes home by his curfew. School is out for the foreseeable future, and he does not understand why in the world he has to stay at home and cannot hang with his friends. His argument is that the government says people shouldn't get together in large crowds. If he is going to be with a couple of kids, he argues, what's the big deal?
Honestly, I don't even know what the rule will be by the time this letter gets to you. We could actually be quarantined by law. Whatever the case, I feel like I cannot allow my son to go out with his friends until we have some real sense that the danger is over. No official has a sense of how long that will be, although recent reports said it could be as far away as the fall. How do I control my teenage son for all this time? -- Teen Frenzy
DEAR TEEN FRENZY: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was on the news recently (as of this writing) saying that it may be impossible for parents to control their teens for the foreseeable future. He spoke of the nature of teens wanting to be together and the reality of trying to curb this virus being a convergence of opposing forces.
That said, medical professionals and civic leaders are urging all of us, including teens, to keep our distance from each other for weeks, if not months.
Government officials are saying that they will take action against anyone, including young people, who gather in groups larger than 10. As far as hanging out with a couple of friends, unless your son is able to get to his friends without being in others' company and you are sure that the friend has been in limited company, exposure is still questionable.
How do you control this? Remind your son that this self-isolation is not forever. If he does his part, more people will remain healthy, even though it's hard to do.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I gave money to a crowdfunding campaign for a woman I know peripherally through work. I often think about her and wonder whether she is OK. I wish she had posted an update on her health. Since she didn't, do you think it would be all right to check in with her to see how she's doing? I don't want to be nosy, but she did a full-on campaign for money for what sounded like a life-threatening disease. I'm not asking for details. I would just like to have a sense of whether or not she is OK, or if she needs anything. Can I check in with her? -- Post-Crowdfunding
DEAR POST-CROWDFUNDING: It seems reasonable that you should be able to reach out to this woman to ask how she's doing. You can send her an email, text or note through the fundraising platform saying that you know she wasn't feeling well. Ask her how she is managing. Tell her you are thinking of her and hope that she is on the mend.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have lost my passion for reading. When I was younger, I used to love reading. I had a different book in my hands every day. Lately, I have not been reading anything. There are hundreds of new books at bookstores, and I just walk past them.
I love reading, but I never seem to finish a book anymore. Additionally, whenever I do read, I never seem to comprehend the words; they just go in my eyes and never seem to reach my brain. I miss reading books; I was labeled the bookworm among my peers when I was younger. I feel like I lost a part of myself, and I don't know how to find it again. Can I still go back? -- Ex-Bookworm
DEAR EX-BOOKWORM: It is natural that you are experiencing a shift in your priorities. As your life changes and fills with other activities, your interest in books has taken a backseat to other things. Since you do not like this change, take a step back and observe what you are spending your time on and whether you really want to divide your time in that way. Ask yourself why you have lost interest in books. Is there an underlying reason that you can identify?
Consider another popular option -- listening to audiobooks. Hearing someone read a book in your area of interest may reignite your love of reading. You can get lost in a book for hours by listening to someone read it to you.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106