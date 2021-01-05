Sense & Sensitvity

DEAR INVISIBLE: Your job is to educate your co-workers -- to the best of your ability -- without a chip on your shoulder. It doesn't make sense that people who work directly with you would not be able to discern who is who, especially if there are only two black women on the team.

Before you present to your group, start by introducing yourself. Literally say, "I am (fill in your name)." Follow that with your presentation. If you do that every time you speak, chances are, someone will ask you why you are introducing yourself to a group of people who know you. That's when you can point out that they often call you by your colleague's name. In the interest of clarity, you want to be certain that they know who they are talking to. If they scoff or say that's ridiculous, that's your chance to agree and point out that it should be obvious that you are two different people, but given how often your identities are mistaken, you felt it necessary to reintroduce yourself each time you speak.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of the things that seems to be recommended during this health scare with the coronavirus is to use hand sanitizers. My husband has long believed that these products are ineffective, and he is opposed to us using them. We have two children. I don't want to go against my husband, but I do want to protect my children. What do you recommend? -- Keeping Clean