Mike Pence hasn't gone away

"But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the past four years," he said. "I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans. Or allow Democrats or their allies in the media to distract our attention from a new administration intent on further dividing our country to advance their radical agenda."

No vice president has been in a more difficult position with his president in American history, and though he did not carve out a distinctive profile like Walter Mondale (on refugees from Asia), Albert Gore (on climate change), Dick Cheney (on terrorism and intervention in Iraq and Afghanistan) or Biden himself (on gay marriage), Pence nonetheless played an important role in American political history that January day.

"Part of the vice president's job is to support the president," said Joel Goldstein, the emeritus law professor at Saint Louis University who is regarded as the leading authority on the vice presidency. "Pence did that in a way that went beyond what modern vice presidents have done. His level of praise for Trump made him the sycophant-in-chief. But that day he did his clear duty under the law."